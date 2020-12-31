Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Company maintains high growth rate; Plans to double the number of sites by

the end of 2020; Focus on strong foreign growth and new treatment areas

In financial year 2018, M1 Kliniken AG was again able to maintain its high

growth rate, and with a 38.2% revenue growth to EUR 65.21 million (previous

year: EUR 47.19 million), even exceeded our previous forecasts.



The on-

schedule continued opening of new sites, taking the number of specialist

centres to 24 (previous year: 19) and the corresponding increase in the

number of medical treatments to around 190,000 (previous year: approx.

150,000), formed the basis for the increased growth momentum. In addition

to the new sites, the M1 Group had widened the range of treatments in 2018

to include laser treatments and aesthetic dentistry.

Although the company recorded an EBIT increase to EUR 6.46 million

(previous year: EUR 5.72 million) as a result of revenue growth, this was -

as expected - disproportionately low, which was evident from the fall of

the EBIT margin to 9.9% (previous year: 12.1%). In particular, investments

in the construction of the new specialist centres and the typical start-up

phases, characterised by low earnings levels, were responsible for this. In

addition, the company showed slightly stronger development in the lower-

margin retail sector (trading in medicines and supplying treatment

centres).

For the current and upcoming financial year, M1-Management is anticipating

a significant expansion of its network of clinics. By the end of 2020, the

number of beauty clinics in operation is set to increase to 50, with around

20 sites abroad. In our view, this planned expansion should be financially

achievable. We anticipate investments in the amount of approx. EUR 100,000

per site (operating equipment, treatment instruments, etc.), which would

correspond to an investment volume of EUR 2.6 million by the end of 2020.

At the same time, M1 Kliniken AG is planning to extend its network of

clinics offering aesthetic dental treatments. We assume that the number of

M1 Dental sites will have increased to ten by 2020. This area is

particularly interesting, as there is high demand, with high price

sensitivity among customers. Here, as in the beauty sector, M1 Kliniken AG

is also positioning itself as a cost leader.

We see a further growth driver in the expansion of the company's own

cosmetic product brand, M1 Select. The high-quality cosmetic products

currently distributed through the company's own online channels and its

network of clinics are to be gradually more strongly positioned for sale in

the B2C sector. Here, for example, new revenue potential should be tapped

through the planned medium-term placement in the stationary retail sector.

In line with the corporate guidance, we expect the double-digit revenue

growth to continue in the coming financial years on this basis. Our

earnings forecasts take into account the typical expansion expenses, and we

therefore expect a disproportionately low increase in earnings for 2019 and

2020. Rising margin levels are therefore expected to reach the 'steady'

state again from financial year 2021.

Under our updated DCF valuation model, we have calculated a stock price

target of EUR 21.30 (previously: EUR 19.00). The roll-over effect due to

the change in the price target horizon to the end of financial year 2020

(previously: 2019) and the first-time consideration of the higher forecasts

for 2021 led to the increase in the price target. We continue to assign a

BUY rating.

