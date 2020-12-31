Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu M1 Kliniken AG



Unternehmen: M1 Kliniken AG


ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8



Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 21,30 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Letzte Ratingänderung: 06/08/2019


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Company maintains high growth rate; Plans to double the number of sites by


the end of 2020; Focus on strong foreign growth and new treatment areas



In financial year 2018, M1 Kliniken AG was again able to maintain its high


growth rate, and with a 38.2% revenue growth to EUR 65.21 million (previous


year: EUR 47.19 million), even exceeded our previous forecasts.

The on-


schedule continued opening of new sites, taking the number of specialist


centres to 24 (previous year: 19) and the corresponding increase in the


number of medical treatments to around 190,000 (previous year: approx.


150,000), formed the basis for the increased growth momentum. In addition


to the new sites, the M1 Group had widened the range of treatments in 2018


to include laser treatments and aesthetic dentistry.



Although the company recorded an EBIT increase to EUR 6.46 million


(previous year: EUR 5.72 million) as a result of revenue growth, this was -


as expected - disproportionately low, which was evident from the fall of


the EBIT margin to 9.9% (previous year: 12.1%). In particular, investments


in the construction of the new specialist centres and the typical start-up


phases, characterised by low earnings levels, were responsible for this. In


addition, the company showed slightly stronger development in the lower-


margin retail sector (trading in medicines and supplying treatment


centres).



For the current and upcoming financial year, M1-Management is anticipating


a significant expansion of its network of clinics. By the end of 2020, the


number of beauty clinics in operation is set to increase to 50, with around


20 sites abroad. In our view, this planned expansion should be financially


achievable. We anticipate investments in the amount of approx. EUR 100,000


per site (operating equipment, treatment instruments, etc.), which would


correspond to an investment volume of EUR 2.6 million by the end of 2020.



At the same time, M1 Kliniken AG is planning to extend its network of


clinics offering aesthetic dental treatments. We assume that the number of


M1 Dental sites will have increased to ten by 2020. This area is


particularly interesting, as there is high demand, with high price


sensitivity among customers. Here, as in the beauty sector, M1 Kliniken AG


is also positioning itself as a cost leader.



We see a further growth driver in the expansion of the company's own


cosmetic product brand, M1 Select. The high-quality cosmetic products


currently distributed through the company's own online channels and its


network of clinics are to be gradually more strongly positioned for sale in


the B2C sector. Here, for example, new revenue potential should be tapped


through the planned medium-term placement in the stationary retail sector.



In line with the corporate guidance, we expect the double-digit revenue


growth to continue in the coming financial years on this basis. Our


earnings forecasts take into account the typical expansion expenses, and we


therefore expect a disproportionately low increase in earnings for 2019 and


2020. Rising margin levels are therefore expected to reach the 'steady'


state again from financial year 2021.



Under our updated DCF valuation model, we have calculated a stock price


target of EUR 21.30 (previously: EUR 19.00). The roll-over effect due to


the change in the price target horizon to the end of financial year 2020


(previously: 2019) and the first-time consideration of the higher forecasts


for 2021 led to the increase in the price target. We continue to assign a


BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18649.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion (german version): 05/08/2019 (4:13 pm)


Date and time of first distribution (german version): 06/08/2019 (10:00 am)


Date and time of completion (english version): 12/08/2019 (5:17 pm)


Date and time of first distribution (english version): 13/08/2019 (10:00 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



