Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): Buy




17.07.18 10:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG



Unternehmen: KPS AG


ISIN: DE000A1A6V48



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Update)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 12.50 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Acquisition costs put a strain on the current financial year; Long-term


forecast remains positive; Target price: EUR 12.50; Rating: Buy



In the first half of 17/18, the company's revenue increased by 6.7% to EUR


88.37 million (previous year: EUR 82.83 million). One reason for the


increase in revenue was an extensive software deal with a sales volume of


between EUR 7 and 8 million.

In addition, the acquisitions of ICE


Consultants Europe, Infront Consulting & Management and Envoy Digital made


a valuable revenue contribution of EUR 7.17 million. Overall, the company


continues to benefit from the megatrend of digitisation and has clear


competitive edges with the pronounced industry focus on trade and


logistics, as well as with the rapid transformation method.



In the first half of 2017/18 the company's EBIT were EUR 7.51 million


(previous year: EUR 12.49 million). This resulted in an adjustment of the


EBIT-guidance for the full year, which was originally between EUR 23 and 26


million, and being adjusted to between EUR 16 and 20 million. This


development occurred from project start-up costs and higher depreciations


due to acquisitions. As part of the purchase price allocation of ICE


Consultants Europe, Infront Consulting & Management, and Envoy Digital,


intangible assets were recognised on the balance sheet. The intangible


assets relate primarily to customer relationships and orders on hand. This


resulted in higher M&A-related depreciations of EUR 1.45 million. Personnel


expenses also increased by 19.7% to EUR 30.85 million (previous year: EUR


25.77 million). In our opinion, the build-up of an extensive workforce is


extremely positive, since operating growth in the area of transformation


consultancy is only possible through staff. For example, the company can


gradually replace freelancers with in-house staff and potentially make cost


savings. In addition, the company has gained good access to the Spanish


labour market with the ICE acquisition. Wages are lower in Spain than in


Germany, which is expected to lead to a long-term margin improvement for


KPS.



Against the backdrop of the semi-annual figures, we adjusted our sales


forecast to EUR 170.00 million for FY 2017/18 and to EUR 185.08 million for


FY 2018/19. Historically, the company has been able to achieve double-digit


growth levels and has generally exceeded the guidance. The company remains


in an attractive growth market with the megatrend of digitisation, and,


with the industry focus on trade and logistics as well as the rapid


transformation method, it should possess valuable competitive edges. At the


same time, the company is pressing ahead with the geographical expansion in


Europe and the USA. We assume that the company will return to historical


growth levels in the medium to long term.



With the adjustment of the EBIT guidance, we have adjusted our EBIT


forecast to EUR 16.26 million for FY 17/18 and EUR 26.29 million for FY


18/19. In the short term, we are expecting the PPA depreciations and the


higher project start-up costs to place a burden on earnings. In the medium


to long term, the historical EBIT margins of over 15% are expected to be


reached. We assume that with the switch from freelancers to in-house


employees, earnings improvements should be possible, and the


industrialisation of the consulting approach should help in this respect.



On the basis of our DCF model, we have calculated a fair value of EUR 12.50


per share (previously: EUR 16.60). The target price adjustment is based on


the adjusted forecasts for the next two years and an increase in the beta


factor. Due to the comparatively high dependence on major customers, we are


now assuming higher cost of equity. Nevertheless, we retain our long-term


revenue and margin estimates and assume that KPS is well positioned in


terms of operations.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16703.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Bitte warten...