Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): Buy




30.06.20
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG



Unternehmen: KPS AG


ISIN: DE000A1A6V48



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 12.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 30.09.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Guidance withdrawn nevertheless, still undervalued.



At EUR 94.22 million (previous year: EUR 91.29 million) in the first half


of 2019/20, sales were in line with expectations and a slight growth of


3.2% (previous year: 3.3%) was achieved despite the corona crisis. The


reason for the nevertheless positive sales trend was an increased


investment in marketing and sales offensives. This enabled the company to


decouple itself from the general negative economic trend. The BDU business


climate index quoted by the company fell by 29.9 points to 70.4 points,


although KPS AG as a service provider in the digitization industry should


generally be less affected by the general business climate.



The corona crisis nevertheless affected KPS AG to some extent, which led to


the suspension of some projects. According to the management, however, this


does not mean a loss of sales, but a postponement to a later date. In


addition, KPS AG was already optimally positioned to implement the social


distancing regulations well before the corona crisis. Remote workstations


via VPN are being used more and more and, even before the crisis, remote


solutions were already being used extensively for the rollout of


digitalisation solutions.



The pausing of the transformation projects is reflected in the segment


report. At EUR 84.95 million (previous year: EUR 85.08 million), the


Transformation Consulting segment remained at the level of the previous


year. The growth driver was thus the Products/Licenses segment, which was


very dynamic with growth of 27.8% to EUR 8.55 million (previous year: EUR


5.55 million).



At EUR 13.05 million (previous year: EUR 13.23 million), EBITDA for the


first half of 2019/20 was almost at the same level as in the previous year.


Due to the first-time application of IFRS 16, there was a cash-neutral


positive earnings effect of EUR 2.5 million. In addition, higher earn-out


provisions of EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.7 million) were formed


due to the better than expected development of the Spanish subsidiary ICE


Consultants Europe S.L. As a result of the corona crisis, general value


adjustments of EUR 0.8 million were recorded, which also had an effect on


earnings. Adjusted for the above-mentioned effects, EBITDA amounted to EUR


12.5 million (previous year: EUR 13.9 million) and was thus 10.1% below the


adjusted figure for the previous year.



On the cost side, the cost of materials rose in particular due to the


acquisition of software for a customer project, increasing by 8.1% to EUR


34.84 million (previous year: EUR 32.24 million). This led to an increase


in the cost of materials ratio from 35.3% to 37.0%. Pure external services


remained almost constant at around EUR 31 million. At EUR 33.87 million


(previous year: EUR 33.76 million), personnel expenses also remained at the


previous year's level.



Thus, despite the corona crisis, a stable revenue and earnings performance


was reported for the first half of 2019/20.



On April 27, 2020, the company published that the guidance for the current


fiscal year 2019/20 will be withdrawn. Previously, the guidance had


provided for revenues in the amount of EUR 181-191 million and EBITDA of


EUR 28-36 million. On the one hand, despite the corona crisis, additional


projects and customers were won, but on the other hand, some projects were


paused and the further development of new and existing customers can no


longer be planned by the management. Against the background of the current


development and the presumably longer sales cycles, combined with pauses in


existing projects, we expect a slight decline in sales and earnings. The


guidance issued leaves a lot of room for interpretation, but we


nevertheless assume that the majority of existing projects will be


continued and that there will only be a slight decline in sales in the


current 2019/20 financial year. We expect sales revenues to decline by 3.9%


to EUR 173.60 million (previous year: EUR 180.66 million) in the current


financial year 2019/20 and to increase again by 4.0% to EUR 180.54 million


in the financial year 2020/21.



Against the background of higher expenses for sales offensives in


combination with ongoing projects, there should only be a slight decline in


sales. We assume that the corona crisis will also be used to some extent as


a driver for digitization campaigns, as home office solutions have been


used more frequently and online retailing has also benefited from this


development. KPS should benefit from this in the medium term as a


pan-European provider for transformation projects.



With the withdrawal of the guidance, we expect a significant decline in


earnings to reflect a conservative scenario. On the one hand, the


management does not expect any further earn-out burdens; on the other hand,


increased use could be made of sales initiatives to represent medium-term


sales growth.



Due to the short-term burdens from the corona crisis, we are forecasting a


decline in EBITDA to EUR 15.50 million for the current 2019/20 financial


year (previous year: EUR 22.55 million), and to EUR 15.12 million for the


2020/21 financial year.



Against the background of the reduced forecast, we are lowering our price


target to EUR 12.00 (previously: EUR 13.20) and continue to assign a Buy


rating due to the still very high upside potential of 98.7%.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21149.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog mölicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of the study: 29.06.2019 (11:00) - German Version: 24.06.2020 (17:00)


Date and time of first transmission: 30.06.2019 (09:30) - German Version: 25.06.2020 (09:30)


Validity of the price target: until max. 31.12.2021



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...