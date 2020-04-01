Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): Buy




01.04.20 13:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG



Unternehmen: KPS AG


ISIN: DE000A1A6V48



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 13.00 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Internationalization is successfully continued.

Margins slightly under


pressure due to earn-outs.



In the past financial year 2018/19, revenues increased by 4.9% to EUR


180.66 million (previous year: EUR 172.22 million). While revenues with the


largest customer declined, this effect was more than offset by new business


with existing and new customers. In particular, the acquisitions made


proved to be very successful and the share of sales outside Germany rose by


79.5% from EUR 42.9 million to EUR 77.0 million. This reflects the good


implementation of the internationalization strategy.



At the same time, a disproportionately high improvement in earnings was


achieved and EBITDA rose by 12.6% to EUR 22.55 million (previous year: EUR


20.02 million). The very good operating development of the acquisitions


made had a profit-minimizing effect due to agreed earn-out payments. A


further EUR 4.8 million in earn-outs were paid out. Adjusted for this


effect, EBITDA amounted to EUR 27.31 million, which corresponds to an


EBITDA margin of 15.1%. Thus, the high margins of the past would almost be


reached again.



In terms of the balance sheet, the company is still in an excellent


position with an equity ratio of 45.2% (30.09.2018: 46.5%) and net debt of


EUR 7.72 million (30.09.2018: EUR 12.12 million).



The first quarter of 2019/20 developed in line with the guidance and KPS is


showing a stable development. Revenues increased by 0.7% to EUR 44.7


million (previous year: EUR 44.4 million) and EBITDA fell by 10.4% to EUR


5.9 million (previous year: EUR 6.6 million), which corresponds to a


reduction in the EBITDA margin from 14.9% (Q1 18/19) to 13.2% (Q1 19/20).


This development is mainly due to the earn-out payments to ICE Consultants.



In the medium term, the three-pillar strategy should take effect and solid


sales growth should be achieved. This includes internationalization,


innovation and industrialization. Currently, there are still declining


sales with the largest customer, which limits sales growth. The guidance


therefore envisages conservative sales growth of 0.2% - 5.7% (EUR 181 - 191


million). The guidance includes the expectation that new projects can be


acquired in addition to the existing projects. In the context of the corona


crisis, we consider the acquisition of new projects to be difficult and


have issued a conservative forecast. However, the forecasts are subject to


a high degree of uncertainty due to the corona virus. We expect sales to


increase to EUR 181.84 million in the current financial year 2019/20, and


sales of EUR 190.93 million in the financial year 2020/21. We also expect a


slight improvement in margins, especially through the industrialisation of


the consulting approach, the focus on employee acquisition in countries


with lower wage levels and the increased use of our own employees instead


of freelancers. The earnings guidance is for EBITDA between EUR 28 to 36


million, but the first-time application of lease accounting in accordance


with IFRS 16 should result in a cash-neutral positive earnings effect of


EUR 3.80 million. Adjusted for the IFRS 16 effect, the guidance is EUR


24.20 to 32.20 million. We expect a slight improvement in earnings and


anticipate EBITDA of EUR 24.02 million in the current financial year


2019/20 and EUR 25.51 million in the financial year 2020/21.



Based on our DCF model, we have reduced our price target to EUR 13.00


(previously: EUR 13.20) and assign a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20409.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Datum (Uhrzeit) Fertigstellung: 31.03.2020 (15:20 Uhr)


Datum (Uhrzeit) erste Weitergabe: 01.04.2020 (12:00 Uhr)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,48 € 5,42 € 0,06 € +1,11% 01.04./14:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1A6V48 A1A6V4 8,85 € 4,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,52 € +0,91%  14:20
Frankfurt 5,42 € +2,46%  08:29
Hamburg 5,42 € +2,46%  08:09
München 5,42 € +2,46%  08:00
Xetra 5,48 € +1,11%  14:32
Düsseldorf 5,32 € +0,95%  12:00
Berlin 5,46 € +0,55%  14:25
Stuttgart 5,44 € -0,18%  14:45
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2166 KPS überproportionale Umsatz- . 16.03.20
66 Was ist denn mit KPS? 09.09.16
133 KPS AG erstmals Dividende ? 01.07.11
3 News vom 17.10.08 30.01.09
30 Haitec 18.09.08
