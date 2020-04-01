Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "KPS":

Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG

Unternehmen: KPS AG

ISIN: DE000A1A6V48

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 13.00 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Internationalization is successfully continued.



Margins slightly under

pressure due to earn-outs.

In the past financial year 2018/19, revenues increased by 4.9% to EUR

180.66 million (previous year: EUR 172.22 million). While revenues with the

largest customer declined, this effect was more than offset by new business

with existing and new customers. In particular, the acquisitions made

proved to be very successful and the share of sales outside Germany rose by

79.5% from EUR 42.9 million to EUR 77.0 million. This reflects the good

implementation of the internationalization strategy.

At the same time, a disproportionately high improvement in earnings was

achieved and EBITDA rose by 12.6% to EUR 22.55 million (previous year: EUR

20.02 million). The very good operating development of the acquisitions

made had a profit-minimizing effect due to agreed earn-out payments. A

further EUR 4.8 million in earn-outs were paid out. Adjusted for this

effect, EBITDA amounted to EUR 27.31 million, which corresponds to an

EBITDA margin of 15.1%. Thus, the high margins of the past would almost be

reached again.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company is still in an excellent

position with an equity ratio of 45.2% (30.09.2018: 46.5%) and net debt of

EUR 7.72 million (30.09.2018: EUR 12.12 million).

The first quarter of 2019/20 developed in line with the guidance and KPS is

showing a stable development. Revenues increased by 0.7% to EUR 44.7

million (previous year: EUR 44.4 million) and EBITDA fell by 10.4% to EUR

5.9 million (previous year: EUR 6.6 million), which corresponds to a

reduction in the EBITDA margin from 14.9% (Q1 18/19) to 13.2% (Q1 19/20).

This development is mainly due to the earn-out payments to ICE Consultants.

In the medium term, the three-pillar strategy should take effect and solid

sales growth should be achieved. This includes internationalization,

innovation and industrialization. Currently, there are still declining

sales with the largest customer, which limits sales growth. The guidance

therefore envisages conservative sales growth of 0.2% - 5.7% (EUR 181 - 191

million). The guidance includes the expectation that new projects can be

acquired in addition to the existing projects. In the context of the corona

crisis, we consider the acquisition of new projects to be difficult and

have issued a conservative forecast. However, the forecasts are subject to

a high degree of uncertainty due to the corona virus. We expect sales to

increase to EUR 181.84 million in the current financial year 2019/20, and

sales of EUR 190.93 million in the financial year 2020/21. We also expect a

slight improvement in margins, especially through the industrialisation of

the consulting approach, the focus on employee acquisition in countries

with lower wage levels and the increased use of our own employees instead

of freelancers. The earnings guidance is for EBITDA between EUR 28 to 36

million, but the first-time application of lease accounting in accordance

with IFRS 16 should result in a cash-neutral positive earnings effect of

EUR 3.80 million. Adjusted for the IFRS 16 effect, the guidance is EUR

24.20 to 32.20 million. We expect a slight improvement in earnings and

anticipate EBITDA of EUR 24.02 million in the current financial year

2019/20 and EUR 25.51 million in the financial year 2020/21.

Based on our DCF model, we have reduced our price target to EUR 13.00

(previously: EUR 13.20) and assign a Buy rating.

