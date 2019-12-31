Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

05.06.19
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG



Unternehmen: KPS AG


ISIN: DE000A1A6V48



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13.20 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Internationalisation strategy pays off.

Another major customer was acquired


in Scandinavia. Margin improvements in sight.



The first half of the 2018/19 financial year developed very well for KPS AG


and was generally in line with our expectations. Revenue increased by 3.3%


to EUR91.28 million (previous year: EUR88.39 million) despite a larger software


deal in the Products and Licences segment which significantly increased


revenue in the previous year. The margin did not increase to a proportional


extent since this mainly involved the resale of software. According to the


management, revenue growth was around 13% when adjusted for this effect.



The acquisition of additional transformation projects from existing and new


customers was one reason behind the revenue growth. Among other things, a


new major customer was acquired in the Scandinavian region. KPS' presence


in Denmark is likely to have been an important factor in attracting this


customer. In 2016, Danish consulting firm Saphira Consulting (today: KPS


Consulting A/S) was acquired in this way, which, as part of the KPS Group,


should benefit from the company's size and international direction, making


it more attractive for large orders. According to the management, an


identical phenomenon has also occurred when recruiting personnel. As a


result, it is now easier for acquired companies to recruit qualified


personnel because large international companies are generally perceived as


being more attractive employers.



At the same time, the company is considerably broadening its customer base.


While around 80% of revenue was generated by approx. 15 customers two years


ago, the customer base for 80% of the revenue has now risen to 35. This has


significantly reduced cluster risk. In parallel to this, the distribution


of revenue has also been considerably internationalised. Additionally, the


considerable expertise was gradually transferred from the logistics and


commerce areas to other sectors in order to expand the range of customers.



The EBITDA increased by 41.3% to EUR13.23 million (previous year: EUR9.37


million). The disproportionate improvement in earnings led to a rise in the


EBITDA margin to 14.5% (previous year: 10.6%), with the first six months of


2017/18 being adversely affected by the initial costs of numerous


consulting projects in particular. As a result, the company is again


approaching the traditionally high EBITDA margin of over 15%. The result


could have been even better, however provisions were made for earn-out


payments for the acquired subsidiaries. The very good development of the


subsidiaries could lead to higher performance-related earn-out payments to


the former owners.



Furthermore, the cost optimisation strategy is still being implemented


successfully within human resources. As a result, employees will undertake


an increasing amount of tasks and will gradually decrease their reliance on


external services. Material costs therefore fell by 15% to EUR32.24 million


(previous year: EUR38.00 million), which also resulted from a EUR5.6 million


fall in software acquisitions.



At the same time, more employees were hired so that the project's growing


needs could be met. Personnel expenses increased by 9.4% to EUR33.76 million


(previous year: EUR30.85 million). The regional focus is on Spain in


particular, as personnel costs are lower here on average. In addition, the


subsidiaries benefit from the KPS acquisition because companies which are


under the stewardship of KPS, which is established internationally, are


perceived as more attractive and it is therefore easier for them to attract


employees. Overall, 16 more employees were hired in Spain, with a further


seven added in England. Consequently, the strategy currently seems to have


been implemented very successfully and we therefore expect continued margin


improvements in the future.



On the basis of revenue and profit for the first six months of 2018/19, we


confirm our forecast. For the current financial year 2018/19, we expect


revenue of EUR179.97 million, with revenue of EUR188.97 million for 2019/20.


Our forecast remains in the limits of the EUR170.0-EUR180.0 million revenue


guidance and of the EUR22.0-EUR27.0 million EBIDTA guidance.



Due to a major customer experiencing a drop in revenue, the company expects


moderate growth for the current financial year, below that of the


double-digit growth momentum of previous years. In our view, the company


should return to a more dynamic growth path in the medium term. However, we


expect that the major customer's effect on revenue will still be evident in


2019/20.




We regard the internationalisation strategy and the improvements in how the


acquired companies address customers in particular as growth drivers in the


medium- and long-term. More large-scale projects in Scandinavia or an even


greater number of projects in Great Britain could be acquired in this way


using Envoy Digital. At present, management does not expect the potential


Brexit to negatively impact the company's development. Even in the case of


a hard Brexit, digital transformation projects should feel little or no


effect.



Overall, the company has positioned itself well internationally by means of


the acquisitions and we expect a significantly higher growth momentum to


once again become apparent in the long term.



In line with the increase in revenue, we expect a disproportionate


improvement in earnings. For the current financial year, we expect an


EBITDA of EUR26.47 million, within the guidance of EUR22.0 million to EUR27.0


million. Based on the half-year figures (first half-year 2018/19 EBITDA:


EUR13.23 million), we confirm our forecasts are at the upper end of the


guidance. For the subsequent year 2019/20, we expect a further


disproportionate increase to EUR28.76 million. This would equate to a margin


improvement from 14.7% (2018/19) to 15.2% (2019/20).



The diminishing effect of the major customer's declining revenue is another


reason for the margin improvement. This impacted financial year 2017/18 in


particular, with gradually lessened effects for 2018/19 and 2019/20.



In our view, the company should once again achieve historically high


profitability and reach an EBITDA margin of at least 15% in the medium


term. The reasons for this include the switch from using external services


to using the company's own employees, plus the increased use of employees


from countries with a low wage level.



Furthermore, we should be able to tap into further margin potential by


increasing internal digitisation. The company also relies in part on the


industrialisation of the consulting approach. In this way, the design


centre in Dortmund could help to develop important standard solutions that


could be distributed in scalable form.



Consequently, we expect a gradual margin improvement on the whole and we


view the company as being very well positioned in an attractive market.



We confirm our forecast and continue to assign it the buy rating with a


stock price target of EUR13.20 per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18245.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 04/06/2019 (15:00)


Date and time of first distribution: 05/06/2019 (09:00)


Target price valid until: max. 31/12/2019



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






