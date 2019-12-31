Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "KPS":

Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG

Unternehmen: KPS AG

ISIN: DE000A1A6V48

Anlass der Studie: Research Update

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 13.20 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Internationalisation strategy pays off.



Another major customer was acquired

in Scandinavia. Margin improvements in sight.

The first half of the 2018/19 financial year developed very well for KPS AG

and was generally in line with our expectations. Revenue increased by 3.3%

to EUR91.28 million (previous year: EUR88.39 million) despite a larger software

deal in the Products and Licences segment which significantly increased

revenue in the previous year. The margin did not increase to a proportional

extent since this mainly involved the resale of software. According to the

management, revenue growth was around 13% when adjusted for this effect.

The acquisition of additional transformation projects from existing and new

customers was one reason behind the revenue growth. Among other things, a

new major customer was acquired in the Scandinavian region. KPS' presence

in Denmark is likely to have been an important factor in attracting this

customer. In 2016, Danish consulting firm Saphira Consulting (today: KPS

Consulting A/S) was acquired in this way, which, as part of the KPS Group,

should benefit from the company's size and international direction, making

it more attractive for large orders. According to the management, an

identical phenomenon has also occurred when recruiting personnel. As a

result, it is now easier for acquired companies to recruit qualified

personnel because large international companies are generally perceived as

being more attractive employers.

At the same time, the company is considerably broadening its customer base.

While around 80% of revenue was generated by approx. 15 customers two years

ago, the customer base for 80% of the revenue has now risen to 35. This has

significantly reduced cluster risk. In parallel to this, the distribution

of revenue has also been considerably internationalised. Additionally, the

considerable expertise was gradually transferred from the logistics and

commerce areas to other sectors in order to expand the range of customers.

The EBITDA increased by 41.3% to EUR13.23 million (previous year: EUR9.37

million). The disproportionate improvement in earnings led to a rise in the

EBITDA margin to 14.5% (previous year: 10.6%), with the first six months of

2017/18 being adversely affected by the initial costs of numerous

consulting projects in particular. As a result, the company is again

approaching the traditionally high EBITDA margin of over 15%. The result

could have been even better, however provisions were made for earn-out

payments for the acquired subsidiaries. The very good development of the

subsidiaries could lead to higher performance-related earn-out payments to

the former owners.

Furthermore, the cost optimisation strategy is still being implemented

successfully within human resources. As a result, employees will undertake

an increasing amount of tasks and will gradually decrease their reliance on

external services. Material costs therefore fell by 15% to EUR32.24 million

(previous year: EUR38.00 million), which also resulted from a EUR5.6 million

fall in software acquisitions.

At the same time, more employees were hired so that the project's growing

needs could be met. Personnel expenses increased by 9.4% to EUR33.76 million

(previous year: EUR30.85 million). The regional focus is on Spain in

particular, as personnel costs are lower here on average. In addition, the

subsidiaries benefit from the KPS acquisition because companies which are

under the stewardship of KPS, which is established internationally, are

perceived as more attractive and it is therefore easier for them to attract

employees. Overall, 16 more employees were hired in Spain, with a further

seven added in England. Consequently, the strategy currently seems to have

been implemented very successfully and we therefore expect continued margin

improvements in the future.

On the basis of revenue and profit for the first six months of 2018/19, we

confirm our forecast. For the current financial year 2018/19, we expect

revenue of EUR179.97 million, with revenue of EUR188.97 million for 2019/20.

Our forecast remains in the limits of the EUR170.0-EUR180.0 million revenue

guidance and of the EUR22.0-EUR27.0 million EBIDTA guidance.

Due to a major customer experiencing a drop in revenue, the company expects

moderate growth for the current financial year, below that of the

double-digit growth momentum of previous years. In our view, the company

should return to a more dynamic growth path in the medium term. However, we

expect that the major customer's effect on revenue will still be evident in

2019/20.

We regard the internationalisation strategy and the improvements in how the

acquired companies address customers in particular as growth drivers in the

medium- and long-term. More large-scale projects in Scandinavia or an even

greater number of projects in Great Britain could be acquired in this way

using Envoy Digital. At present, management does not expect the potential

Brexit to negatively impact the company's development. Even in the case of

a hard Brexit, digital transformation projects should feel little or no

effect.

Overall, the company has positioned itself well internationally by means of

the acquisitions and we expect a significantly higher growth momentum to

once again become apparent in the long term.

In line with the increase in revenue, we expect a disproportionate

improvement in earnings. For the current financial year, we expect an

EBITDA of EUR26.47 million, within the guidance of EUR22.0 million to EUR27.0

million. Based on the half-year figures (first half-year 2018/19 EBITDA:

EUR13.23 million), we confirm our forecasts are at the upper end of the

guidance. For the subsequent year 2019/20, we expect a further

disproportionate increase to EUR28.76 million. This would equate to a margin

improvement from 14.7% (2018/19) to 15.2% (2019/20).

The diminishing effect of the major customer's declining revenue is another

reason for the margin improvement. This impacted financial year 2017/18 in

particular, with gradually lessened effects for 2018/19 and 2019/20.

In our view, the company should once again achieve historically high

profitability and reach an EBITDA margin of at least 15% in the medium

term. The reasons for this include the switch from using external services

to using the company's own employees, plus the increased use of employees

from countries with a low wage level.

Furthermore, we should be able to tap into further margin potential by

increasing internal digitisation. The company also relies in part on the

industrialisation of the consulting approach. In this way, the design

centre in Dortmund could help to develop important standard solutions that

could be distributed in scalable form.

Consequently, we expect a gradual margin improvement on the whole and we

view the company as being very well positioned in an attractive market.

We confirm our forecast and continue to assign it the buy rating with a

stock price target of EUR13.20 per share.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/18245.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

Date and time of completion of this research: 04/06/2019 (15:00)

Date and time of first distribution: 05/06/2019 (09:00)

Target price valid until: max. 31/12/2019

