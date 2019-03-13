Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): BUY




13.03.19
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG



Unternehmen: KPS AG


ISIN: DE000A1A6V48



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13.20 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Return to high double-digit margin level achieved.

Further potential from


internationalisation in sight.



The past financial year 2017/18 was characterised by costs of acquisitions


as well as by falling revenues from a major customer. Thus, the historical


momentum of double-digit growth was not continued and the EBITDA margin


dropped. However, this development has already been reversed in the current


financial year 2018/19. As early as in the first quarter of 2018/19, the


historically high margin levels were achieved once again. We expect that


this development will be able to be carried over for the full financial


year 2018/19.



In the past financial year 2017/18, revenue increased by 7.4% to EUR172.22


million (previous year: EUR160.30 million). While a major customer was


responsible for a drop in revenue of EUR18 million, this was well offset by


revenue contributions from acquisitions (EUR19.5 million). In addition, new


transformation and consulting projects contributed to the further increase


in revenue.



In terms of profit, an EBITDA of EUR20.02 million was achieved compared to


EUR26.41 million in the previous year. Thus, the EBITDA margin of 16.5% (FY


2016/17) dropped to 11.6% (FY 2017/18). However, in comparison to the


previous year, the result quality improved as a result of a significant


reduction in own work capitalised. Own work capitalised fell by 44.9% to


EUR2.83 million (previous year: EUR5.14 million). The background to this


development was mainly increased personnel expenses from the acquisitions.


In future, however, this should be extremely positive for KPS, as the most


important resource for a consulting company is staff, which are also


generally difficult to obtain. Furthermore, thanks to the Spanish company,


the average labour costs were reduced further, which should have a positive


impact on margin development in the medium term.



The company's current guidance is EUR170 to EUR180 million in revenue and an


EBITDA of EUR22 to EUR27 million. The guidance shows that the company is


increasingly focusing on an improvement in earnings and less on revenue


growth in the current year. Excellent results have already been presented


in the first quarter, with revenues increased by 16.5% to EUR44.4 million


(previous year: EUR38.1 million) and a vastly improved EBITDA, which rose by


100% to EUR6.6 million (previous year: EUR3.3 million). Accordingly, the EBITDA


margin significantly increased from 8.7% (Q1 17/18) to 14.9% (Q1 18/19).


Extrapolated for the full year, this would result in revenue of EUR177.6


million and an EBITDA of EUR26.4 million. Accordingly, the upper end of the


guidance would be reached, provided that the following quarters are


similarly positive.



For the current financial year 2018/19, we assume that revenue of EUR179.97


million will be generated and EBITDA of EUR26.47 million will be achieved.


Our forecasts are therefore at the upper end of the guidance. We expect


that, in the medium term, the cost burdens will continue to fall and that


the cost-saving measures will take effect. Furthermore, in the long term,


with the industrialisation of the consulting approach and the lower wage


level in Spain, further economies of scale should be able to be achieved.


On the basis of our forecast, we are increasing the stock price target to


EUR13.20 (previously: EUR12.50) and we continue to assign it the BUY rating.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/17661.pdf



Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 05.03.2019 (14:35 Uhr)


Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 06.03.2019 (11:00 Uhr)


Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2019



