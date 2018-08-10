Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "KPS":

^

Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG

Unternehmen: KPS AG

ISIN: DE000A1A6V48

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 12.50 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Margin improvements in the third quarter - Forecast currently very con-

servative - Forecasts for 2018/19 confirmed - Target price: EUR 12.50 -

Rating: Buy

KPS AG published the figures for the third quarter of 17/18 on 10/08/2018

and was able to present significant margin improvements.



Sales were up by

5.5% to EUR 41.9m (previous year: EUR 37.7m) and EBIT fell by 31.2% to EUR

4.6m (previous year: EUR 5,9m). Thus, an EBIT margin (own calculation) of

11.0% was achieved in the third quarter and, after the two preceding

quarters, is again in the double-digit range for the first time. The PPA

depreciation and amortization from the acquisitions made a significant

contribution to the EBIT decline. EBITDA fell by 18.2% to EUR 5.7m

(previous year: EUR 6.2m).

The company confirmed the guidance of EUR 160m to EUR 170m in sales with an

EBIT of EUR 16 to EUR 20m. We also confirm our forecasts and continue to

expect sales revenues of EUR 170.00m and EBIT of EUR 16.26m. However,

sales, in particular, show that our current forecasts are conservative. For

the fulfillment of the forecast, sales of EUR 39.75m would have to be

achieved in the fourth quarter, which would be at the lower end by the

quarterly comparison. The EBIT forecast for Q4 is slightly above the

average of the three previous quarters, but EBIT should tend to rise

against the background of the projects progression. In the first quarter in

particular, four major projects were launched, which only made a smaller

contribution to sales and earnings in Q1 during the start-up phase. The

projects gain in scope over time and thus should deliver higher

contributions.

According to management, additional projects are already on the horizon and

also a dividend at the previous year's level is expected (previous year:

EUR 0.35 per share). The current projects should gain in scope and also in

potential contributions and we expect the company to return to the usual

high EBIT margins of over 15% in the medium term. On the basis of our

unchanged DCF model, we have determined a fair value of EUR 12.50 and

continue to award the rating buy.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16793.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°