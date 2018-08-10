Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): BUY




14.08.18 11:32
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG



Unternehmen: KPS AG


ISIN: DE000A1A6V48



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.50 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Margin improvements in the third quarter - Forecast currently very con-


servative - Forecasts for 2018/19 confirmed - Target price: EUR 12.50 -


Rating: Buy



KPS AG published the figures for the third quarter of 17/18 on 10/08/2018


and was able to present significant margin improvements.

Sales were up by


5.5% to EUR 41.9m (previous year: EUR 37.7m) and EBIT fell by 31.2% to EUR


4.6m (previous year: EUR 5,9m). Thus, an EBIT margin (own calculation) of


11.0% was achieved in the third quarter and, after the two preceding


quarters, is again in the double-digit range for the first time. The PPA


depreciation and amortization from the acquisitions made a significant


contribution to the EBIT decline. EBITDA fell by 18.2% to EUR 5.7m


(previous year: EUR 6.2m).



The company confirmed the guidance of EUR 160m to EUR 170m in sales with an


EBIT of EUR 16 to EUR 20m. We also confirm our forecasts and continue to


expect sales revenues of EUR 170.00m and EBIT of EUR 16.26m. However,


sales, in particular, show that our current forecasts are conservative. For


the fulfillment of the forecast, sales of EUR 39.75m would have to be


achieved in the fourth quarter, which would be at the lower end by the


quarterly comparison. The EBIT forecast for Q4 is slightly above the


average of the three previous quarters, but EBIT should tend to rise


against the background of the projects progression. In the first quarter in


particular, four major projects were launched, which only made a smaller


contribution to sales and earnings in Q1 during the start-up phase. The


projects gain in scope over time and thus should deliver higher


contributions.



According to management, additional projects are already on the horizon and


also a dividend at the previous year's level is expected (previous year:


EUR 0.35 per share). The current projects should gain in scope and also in


potential contributions and we expect the company to return to the usual


high EBIT margins of over 15% in the medium term. On the basis of our


unchanged DCF model, we have determined a fair value of EUR 12.50 and


continue to award the rating buy.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16793.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...