Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): BUY




31.07.19 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG



Unternehmen: KPS AG


ISIN: DE000A1A6V48



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13.20 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



The acquisitions made in the past are developing better than expected.


Forecasts confirmed - price target: EUR 13.20, rating: Buy



The 9M figures of KPS were published on 29.07.2019. Overall, the figures


are in line with the forecast and we confirm our estimates against this


background. Good sales growth was achieved with a clearly disproportionate


improvement in earnings. Sales increased by 4.4% to EUR 136.0 million


(previous year: EUR 130.3 million), which was achieved primarily due to three


new projects and the current high-revenue project phases. This also more


than compensated the decline in one of the major project. In the same


period, EBITDA increased by 23.8% to EUR 18.7 million (previous year: EUR 15.1


million). This increase in earnings would have been even more significant


if the companies acquired in the past had not developed accordingly well.


Due to this positive development and the strong growth, further earn-out


payments were due. This one-off effect burdened EBITDA by EUR 1.2 million.


Adjusted for this effect, EBITDA amounted to EUR 19.9 million, which


corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 14.6% (previous year: 11.6%).



Within the publication of the nine-month figures, the guidance was


confirmed with revenues of EUR 170 to 180 million and EBITDA of EUR 22 to 27


million. Against the background of the current figures, the guidance


appears conservative and could, in our opinion, also be exceeded. We assume


that the growth strategy with increasing innovation, industrialization and


internationalization can be successfully implemented by the company. Market


conditions remain very good. Demand for IT consulting remains high and the


retail sector is benefiting from the strong growth in the e-commerce


segment. Many companies are already planning to switch to SAP HANA, which


should mean further orders for KPS AG.



We believe the company is very well positioned and confirm our forecasts


and the price target of EUR13.20. We confirm our buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18557.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de





Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm





Date and time of completion of this research: 30/07/2019 (10:45)


Date and time of first distribution: 31/07/2019 (10:00)


Target price valid until: max. 31/12/2019



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






