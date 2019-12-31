Original-Research: KPS AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "KPS":

Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG

Unternehmen: KPS AG

ISIN: DE000A1A6V48

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 13.20 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

The acquisitions made in the past are developing better than expected.





Forecasts confirmed - price target: EUR 13.20, rating: Buy

The 9M figures of KPS were published on 29.07.2019. Overall, the figures

are in line with the forecast and we confirm our estimates against this

background. Good sales growth was achieved with a clearly disproportionate

improvement in earnings. Sales increased by 4.4% to EUR 136.0 million

(previous year: EUR 130.3 million), which was achieved primarily due to three

new projects and the current high-revenue project phases. This also more

than compensated the decline in one of the major project. In the same

period, EBITDA increased by 23.8% to EUR 18.7 million (previous year: EUR 15.1

million). This increase in earnings would have been even more significant

if the companies acquired in the past had not developed accordingly well.

Due to this positive development and the strong growth, further earn-out

payments were due. This one-off effect burdened EBITDA by EUR 1.2 million.

Adjusted for this effect, EBITDA amounted to EUR 19.9 million, which

corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 14.6% (previous year: 11.6%).

Within the publication of the nine-month figures, the guidance was

confirmed with revenues of EUR 170 to 180 million and EBITDA of EUR 22 to 27

million. Against the background of the current figures, the guidance

appears conservative and could, in our opinion, also be exceeded. We assume

that the growth strategy with increasing innovation, industrialization and

internationalization can be successfully implemented by the company. Market

conditions remain very good. Demand for IT consulting remains high and the

retail sector is benefiting from the strong growth in the e-commerce

segment. Many companies are already planning to switch to SAP HANA, which

should mean further orders for KPS AG.

We believe the company is very well positioned and confirm our forecasts

and the price target of EUR13.20. We confirm our buy rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/18557.pdf

