Original-Research: JDC Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY




06.11.18 10:16
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: JDC Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu JDC Group AG



Unternehmen: JDC Group AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9N37



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.10 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



New cooperation with comdirect planned, high revenue and earnings


potential, confirmation of forecasts and price target



JDC Group AG has implemented a multi-pillar growth strategy over the past


reporting periods.

In addition to acquiring insurance holdings, the main


focus is on building up the wholesale business using its own technology.


Over the past financial year, the wholesale customer business was


reinforced through outsourcing customer contracts of Albatros


Versicherungsdienste GmbH (Lufthansa Group). According to the company's


announcement on 31/10/2018, the direct bank comdirect is intended to


strengthen the wholesale business of a new renowned customer.



There is currently a letter of intent (LOI) for the planned cooperation


between JDC Group AG and comdirect, for which the direct bank is to use the


customer and contract management software developed by JDC Group AG for the


planned expansion of the insurance business. In this respect, comdirect


plans to soon cover the insurance sector with its total 2.4 million


customers and in doing so, in addition to the banking business, also offer


digital integration and optimisation of insurance policies. Involving


customers to a greater extent in their own banking ecosystem offers


comdirect great cross-selling potential. Insurance brokerage is covered by


JDC Group AG, which has a large purchasing power and can therefore achieve


attractive terms with the product suppliers. Furthermore, the whole


contract infrastructure will run using JDC software, which means that all


necessary, and now more strict, documentation and proof obligations are


met.



The sales potential is likely to be a double-digit million euro sum,


assuming customary market ratios, from which JDC Group AG should generate


an EBIT margin of a low-double digit percentage figure. This could already


be achieved in the coming two to three financial years. Once an agreement


for future cooperation has been concluded, we will adjust our forecast in


this regard. Until then, we confirm our latest published forecasts in the


research study dated 03/09/2018.



We continue to expect revenue of EUR 101.37 million and EBITDA of EUR 6.12


million for the current financial year, and are still in line with the


company guidance published in their semi-annual report for 2018. Our


estimates are based on the corporate strategy, which focuses on inorganic


growth and emphasis on the promotion of the wholesale customer business. In


addition to the currently planned cooperation with comdirect, it is quite


likely that the company will announce further cooperation and therefore the


further expansion of its wholesale business by the end of the year. In


contrast to the acquisition of insurance holdings, the wholesale business


is associated with low investment requirements since no holdings are


acquired.



We confirm our target price of EUR 12.10 and, based on the current price of


EUR 7.66, maintain our BUY rating. The price potential is currently 57.8%.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17133.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben:(5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 06/11/2018 (09:32 am)


Date and time of first distribution: 06/11/2018 (10:15 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






