Original-Research: JDC Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY
06.11.18 10:16
dpa-AFX
Original-Research: JDC Group AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu JDC Group AG
Unternehmen: JDC Group AG
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 12.10 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann
New cooperation with comdirect planned, high revenue and earnings
potential, confirmation of forecasts and price target
JDC Group AG has implemented a multi-pillar growth strategy over the past
reporting periods.
In addition to acquiring insurance holdings, the main
focus is on building up the wholesale business using its own technology.
Over the past financial year, the wholesale customer business was
reinforced through outsourcing customer contracts of Albatros
Versicherungsdienste GmbH (Lufthansa Group). According to the company's
announcement on 31/10/2018, the direct bank comdirect is intended to
strengthen the wholesale business of a new renowned customer.
There is currently a letter of intent (LOI) for the planned cooperation
between JDC Group AG and comdirect, for which the direct bank is to use the
customer and contract management software developed by JDC Group AG for the
planned expansion of the insurance business. In this respect, comdirect
plans to soon cover the insurance sector with its total 2.4 million
customers and in doing so, in addition to the banking business, also offer
digital integration and optimisation of insurance policies. Involving
customers to a greater extent in their own banking ecosystem offers
comdirect great cross-selling potential. Insurance brokerage is covered by
JDC Group AG, which has a large purchasing power and can therefore achieve
attractive terms with the product suppliers. Furthermore, the whole
contract infrastructure will run using JDC software, which means that all
necessary, and now more strict, documentation and proof obligations are
met.
The sales potential is likely to be a double-digit million euro sum,
assuming customary market ratios, from which JDC Group AG should generate
an EBIT margin of a low-double digit percentage figure. This could already
be achieved in the coming two to three financial years. Once an agreement
for future cooperation has been concluded, we will adjust our forecast in
this regard. Until then, we confirm our latest published forecasts in the
research study dated 03/09/2018.
We continue to expect revenue of EUR 101.37 million and EBITDA of EUR 6.12
million for the current financial year, and are still in line with the
company guidance published in their semi-annual report for 2018. Our
estimates are based on the corporate strategy, which focuses on inorganic
growth and emphasis on the promotion of the wholesale customer business. In
addition to the currently planned cooperation with comdirect, it is quite
likely that the company will announce further cooperation and therefore the
further expansion of its wholesale business by the end of the year. In
contrast to the acquisition of insurance holdings, the wholesale business
is associated with low investment requirements since no holdings are
acquired.
We confirm our target price of EUR 12.10 and, based on the current price of
EUR 7.66, maintain our BUY rating. The price potential is currently 57.8%.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/17133.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Jörg Grunwald
Vorstand
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben:(5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of this research: 06/11/2018 (09:32 am)
Date and time of first distribution: 06/11/2018 (10:15 am)
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
