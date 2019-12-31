Original-Research: JDC Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: JDC Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu JDC Group AG

Unternehmen: JDC Group AG

ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 12.10 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

New cooperation with comdirect planned, high revenue and earnings

potential, confirmation of forecasts and price target

JDC Group AG has implemented a multi-pillar growth strategy over the past

reporting periods.



In addition to acquiring insurance holdings, the main

focus is on building up the wholesale business using its own technology.

Over the past financial year, the wholesale customer business was

reinforced through outsourcing customer contracts of Albatros

Versicherungsdienste GmbH (Lufthansa Group). According to the company's

announcement on 31/10/2018, the direct bank comdirect is intended to

strengthen the wholesale business of a new renowned customer.

There is currently a letter of intent (LOI) for the planned cooperation

between JDC Group AG and comdirect, for which the direct bank is to use the

customer and contract management software developed by JDC Group AG for the

planned expansion of the insurance business. In this respect, comdirect

plans to soon cover the insurance sector with its total 2.4 million

customers and in doing so, in addition to the banking business, also offer

digital integration and optimisation of insurance policies. Involving

customers to a greater extent in their own banking ecosystem offers

comdirect great cross-selling potential. Insurance brokerage is covered by

JDC Group AG, which has a large purchasing power and can therefore achieve

attractive terms with the product suppliers. Furthermore, the whole

contract infrastructure will run using JDC software, which means that all

necessary, and now more strict, documentation and proof obligations are

met.

The sales potential is likely to be a double-digit million euro sum,

assuming customary market ratios, from which JDC Group AG should generate

an EBIT margin of a low-double digit percentage figure. This could already

be achieved in the coming two to three financial years. Once an agreement

for future cooperation has been concluded, we will adjust our forecast in

this regard. Until then, we confirm our latest published forecasts in the

research study dated 03/09/2018.

We continue to expect revenue of EUR 101.37 million and EBITDA of EUR 6.12

million for the current financial year, and are still in line with the

company guidance published in their semi-annual report for 2018. Our

estimates are based on the corporate strategy, which focuses on inorganic

growth and emphasis on the promotion of the wholesale customer business. In

addition to the currently planned cooperation with comdirect, it is quite

likely that the company will announce further cooperation and therefore the

further expansion of its wholesale business by the end of the year. In

contrast to the acquisition of insurance holdings, the wholesale business

is associated with low investment requirements since no holdings are

acquired.

We confirm our target price of EUR 12.10 and, based on the current price of

EUR 7.66, maintain our BUY rating. The price potential is currently 57.8%.

