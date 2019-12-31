Original-Research: JDC Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.09.18
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: JDC Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu JDC Group AG



Unternehmen: JDC Group AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9N37



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: EUR 12.10


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



The course of growth continues; full-year forecasts confirmed; capital


increase expands funding base



In the first six months of 2018, JDC Group AG saw revenue increase by 9.6%


to EUR44.47 million (previous year: EUR40.58 million), continuing the


positive trend of prior reporting periods.

Most recently, JDC Group AG


completed a series of acquisitions, which enabled the company to increase


market shares in a consolidation-driven industry. Against this backdrop,


the general increase in revenue levels should be highlighted.



Higher revenues, combined with the above-average gross profit figure,


caused EBITDA to increase to EUR2.01 million (previous year: EUR1.71


million). Here, the company could have generated an even higher earnings


figure, if not for personnel and IT expenses relating to the start-up of


the wholesale customer business, which will only begin to yield significant


revenue contributions in the second half of the year. Overall, JDC Group AG


reported a slight net loss for the period of EUR-0.21 million, which was


nevertheless significantly higher than in the prior-year period (previous


year: EUR-0.58 million).



With the half-year report, JDC Group AG confirmed the forecasts for the


current 2018 financial year. It still expects EUR100 million in revenues


and at least EUR6 million in EBITDA. Based on the revenue and earnings


figures for the first half of 2018, it is clear that the company's guidance


is realistic - especially considering that the second half of the year is


stronger at JDC Group AG, as is typical in the industry. Moreover, the


major projects acquired in 2017 are not expected to have any significant


business volume until the second half of 2018. Accordingly, we continue to


stand by our previous revenue and earnings estimates for the current and


future financial years.



Our estimates are based on the corporate strategy, which focuses on


inorganic growth and emphasis on the promotion of the wholesale customer


business. The financial basis for this was laid with the current capital


increase (gross proceeds from the issue: EUR10.38 million). We plan to


attract several wholesale customers for the IT platform by the end of this


financial year. Potential wholesale customers include banks and major


companies. The contractual partners benefit here from the use of the


established IT of JDC Group AG and can therefore achieve timely savings. In


addition, wholesale customers can benefit from the purchasing power of JDC


and thus access very attractive conditions with respect to the product


providers. The wholesale customer business is accompanied by low investment


requirements for JDC Group AG, as there is no portfolio acquisition in the


case of a transfer.



Under this strategy, the volume of revenue should skyrocket in future


financial years and the company's profitability should increase


significantly, as such revenue typically requires no brokers. Combined with


a disproportionately low increase in overhead costs, the rising gross


profit should lead to an EBITDA margin in excess of 10.0% (FY 2020e). At


the same time, this assumption serves as a basis for the continuity phase


of our DCF valuation model.



The resulting fair value per share at the end of the 2019 financial year


corresponds to the stock price target of EUR12.10 (previously: EUR12.40).


The slight reduction in the stock price target was attributable to the


recent capital increase, which had a dilutive effect on the target price.


We confirm our BUY-Rating.



