Original-Research: JDC Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: JDC Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu JDC Group AG

Unternehmen: JDC Group AG

ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: EUR 12.10

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

The course of growth continues; full-year forecasts confirmed; capital

increase expands funding base

In the first six months of 2018, JDC Group AG saw revenue increase by 9.6%

to EUR44.47 million (previous year: EUR40.58 million), continuing the

positive trend of prior reporting periods.



Most recently, JDC Group AG

completed a series of acquisitions, which enabled the company to increase

market shares in a consolidation-driven industry. Against this backdrop,

the general increase in revenue levels should be highlighted.

Higher revenues, combined with the above-average gross profit figure,

caused EBITDA to increase to EUR2.01 million (previous year: EUR1.71

million). Here, the company could have generated an even higher earnings

figure, if not for personnel and IT expenses relating to the start-up of

the wholesale customer business, which will only begin to yield significant

revenue contributions in the second half of the year. Overall, JDC Group AG

reported a slight net loss for the period of EUR-0.21 million, which was

nevertheless significantly higher than in the prior-year period (previous

year: EUR-0.58 million).

With the half-year report, JDC Group AG confirmed the forecasts for the

current 2018 financial year. It still expects EUR100 million in revenues

and at least EUR6 million in EBITDA. Based on the revenue and earnings

figures for the first half of 2018, it is clear that the company's guidance

is realistic - especially considering that the second half of the year is

stronger at JDC Group AG, as is typical in the industry. Moreover, the

major projects acquired in 2017 are not expected to have any significant

business volume until the second half of 2018. Accordingly, we continue to

stand by our previous revenue and earnings estimates for the current and

future financial years.

Our estimates are based on the corporate strategy, which focuses on

inorganic growth and emphasis on the promotion of the wholesale customer

business. The financial basis for this was laid with the current capital

increase (gross proceeds from the issue: EUR10.38 million). We plan to

attract several wholesale customers for the IT platform by the end of this

financial year. Potential wholesale customers include banks and major

companies. The contractual partners benefit here from the use of the

established IT of JDC Group AG and can therefore achieve timely savings. In

addition, wholesale customers can benefit from the purchasing power of JDC

and thus access very attractive conditions with respect to the product

providers. The wholesale customer business is accompanied by low investment

requirements for JDC Group AG, as there is no portfolio acquisition in the

case of a transfer.

Under this strategy, the volume of revenue should skyrocket in future

financial years and the company's profitability should increase

significantly, as such revenue typically requires no brokers. Combined with

a disproportionately low increase in overhead costs, the rising gross

profit should lead to an EBITDA margin in excess of 10.0% (FY 2020e). At

the same time, this assumption serves as a basis for the continuity phase

of our DCF valuation model.

The resulting fair value per share at the end of the 2019 financial year

corresponds to the stock price target of EUR12.10 (previously: EUR12.40).

The slight reduction in the stock price target was attributable to the

recent capital increase, which had a dilutive effect on the target price.

We confirm our BUY-Rating.

Date and time of completion: 06/09/2018 (09:45 am)

Date and time of first distribution: 06/09/2018 (12:00 am)

°