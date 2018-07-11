Original-Research: JDC Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.07.18 09:32
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: JDC Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu JDC Group AG



Unternehmen: JDC Group AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9N37



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.40 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Increased inorganic growth and digitalization strategy in 2017; platform


business and inorganic growth offer great potential; revenue and earnings


growth expected



In the past financial year 2017, JDC Group AG continued to increase its


inorganic growth and wholesale business.

Therefore cooperation was agreed


with the Albatros Versicherungsdienste GmbH, part of the Lufthansa Group,


to outsource the processing and provision of financial products. As part of


this, around 150,000 customers are to be fully transferred to the JDC Group


AG platform. The additional sales potential within the five-year agreement


amounts to as much as EUR 20 million p.a., with an annual EBITDA


contribution of over EUR 1.0 million. In addition, while increasing


consolidation on the market for independent financial intermediaries, the


company has taken over two subsidiaries of the ARTUS Group with an


insurance portfolio of 40,000 end customer contracts. The annual net


premiums amount to as much as EUR 30 million and the EBITDA contribution is


approximately EUR 1.0 million p.a.



At the same time, the digitisation strategy was further increased in 2017.


In addition to appointing Stefan Bachmann as an additional member of the


Executive Board (formerly Finance & Fintech Industry Manager of Google), it


started collaborating with the loan comparison portal smawa and announced


the establishment of the blockchain lab in January 2018. The medium-term


aim is to establish smart contracts and new products based on blockchain


technology.



The resulting potential after the acquisition of customers and the


development of the digitisation strategy will only become visible in the


current financial year 2018. In the past financial year 2017, without


taking into account the new customer acquisitions, the JDC Group AG had


8.3% revenue growth, rising to EUR 84.48 million (previous year: EUR 78.05


million). A more dynamic sales performance was countered in particular by


the slow uptake in new business at the end of the year. As part of MiFID II


and IDD, for instance, all documentation for brokerage transactions and in


the investment process as well as the associated IT processes had to be


adjusted, resulting in a correspondingly high commitment of resources. The


EBITDA rose in line with sales to EUR 3.19 million (previous year: EUR 2.72


million). This included special expenses from the started wholesale


business, which have still, however, not yet been offset by corresponding


sales. When adjusted, the EBITDA would have been EUR 3.9 million, which in


comparison with the adjusted value for the previous year (EUR 2.4 million),


equates to a disproportionate increase in profit of approximately 63%.



In the current financial year, JDC Group AG should be able to achieve


significant revenue growth. According to our forecasts, the first-time


inclusion of the newly acquired customers alone should make it possible to


exceed the sales mark of EUR 100 million. This potential and the organic


revenue growth realised as part of the digitisation strategy should lead to


sales of almost EUR 140 million by 2020. In the medium term, we expect


significant economies of scale to be achieved, whereby the EBITDA margin


should rise to over 10% according to our expectations.



We have taken this into account in our DCF valuation model, for which we


have calculated an updated target price of EUR 12.40 (previously: EUR


11.50). The target price increase is a result from the first inclusion of


the higher 2020 estimates as the basis for the continuity phase of our


valuation model. In addition, we have rolled the target price periodically


over to the end of financial year 2019 (previously: 2018). Based on the


current price level, this results in a price potential of 52.0% and we


therefore issue a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16693.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben:(5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



