Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

09.05.22 15:51
dpa-AFX
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 09.05.2022
Kursziel: EUR 6,90 (voll verwässert, bisher EUR 7,70)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
New significant shareholder through convertible bond
With the issuance of a de facto mandatory convertible bond, Ikonisys has,
in our view, found a smart solution to one of its major problems: Funding
the market entry of Ikoniscope20 in the US and Europe and funding the
further development of the microscope platform into a state-of-the-art
artificial intelligence (AI) system. In addition, Ikonisys will broaden its
shareholder base by adding an institutional investment company
headquartered in Dubai, that specializes in customized debt-and-equity
financing for small-to-medium sized businesses. Based on a three-stage
discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including
the proceeds from convertible and warrants, we calculate a fully diluted
price target of EUR 6.90 per share. We confirm our Buy rating for the
shares of Ikonisys SA.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/24075.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
