Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA

ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 09.05.2022

Kursziel: EUR 6,90 (voll verwässert, bisher EUR 7,70)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

New significant shareholder through convertible bond

With the issuance of a de facto mandatory convertible bond, Ikonisys has,

in our view, found a smart solution to one of its major problems: Funding

the market entry of Ikoniscope20 in the US and Europe and funding the

further development of the microscope platform into a state-of-the-art

artificial intelligence (AI) system. In addition, Ikonisys will broaden its

shareholder base by adding an institutional investment company

headquartered in Dubai, that specializes in customized debt-and-equity

financing for small-to-medium sized businesses. Based on a three-stage

discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including

the proceeds from convertible and warrants, we calculate a fully diluted

price target of EUR 6.90 per share. We confirm our Buy rating for the

shares of Ikonisys SA.

