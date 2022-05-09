Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




09.05.22 15:51
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA



Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 09.05.2022


Kursziel: EUR 6,90 (voll verwässert, bisher EUR 7,70)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



New significant shareholder through convertible bond



With the issuance of a de facto mandatory convertible bond, Ikonisys has,


in our view, found a smart solution to one of its major problems: Funding


the market entry of Ikoniscope20 in the US and Europe and funding the


further development of the microscope platform into a state-of-the-art


artificial intelligence (AI) system. In addition, Ikonisys will broaden its


shareholder base by adding an institutional investment company


headquartered in Dubai, that specializes in customized debt-and-equity


financing for small-to-medium sized businesses. Based on a three-stage


discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including


the proceeds from convertible and warrants, we calculate a fully diluted


price target of EUR 6.90 per share. We confirm our Buy rating for the


shares of Ikonisys SA.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24075.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



