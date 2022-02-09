Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA

ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 09.02.2022

Kursziel: EUR 7,70 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Important client-win in Italy

After the first sale of the new-gen microscope, the Ikoniscope20, to one of

the biggest genetic laboratories in Italy, we confirm our Buy rating for

the shares of Ikonisys and our three-stage discounted cash flow entity

model (primary valuation method) share price target of EUR 7.70.

Ikonisys announced the sale and installation of the Ikoniscope20 at Toma

Advanced Biomedical Assays Spa ('TomaLab') in Busto Arsizio near Milan.

TomaLab has been successfully validating the Ikoniscope20 for routine FISH

testing in oncology, using several applications that span from lung cancer

(oncoFISH ALK) to bladder cancer (oncoFISH bladder).

With revenues of more than EUR 20m and approximately 100 employees, TomaLab

is one of the biggest accredited medical analysis laboratories in Italy,

offering a full range of genetic diagnostic services in oncology,

reproduction, ophthalmology, cardiology, and forensic genetics. The company

operates specialised departments for clinical biochemistry and toxicology,

microbiology and virology, pathological anatomy, cytogenetics and medical

genetics.

According to Ikonisys, TomaLab will continue to collaborate on the

development of novel applications for tests that will be of particular

interest in the field of cancer diagnostics, especially regarding the

Ikoniscope's ability to perform both FISH- and antibody-based tests. In

addition, due to the particularly high level of qualification, TomaLab will

act as a reference laboratory for Ikonisys. Potential clients of Ikonisys

will be informed by TomaLab about the advantages and special

characteristics of the Ikoniskope20. In our view this could significantly

shorten the sales cycle for Ikonisys in the future.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23345.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

