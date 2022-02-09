Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
09.02.22 09:21
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA
Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 09.02.2022
Kursziel: EUR 7,70 (unverändert)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
Important client-win in Italy
After the first sale of the new-gen microscope, the Ikoniscope20, to one of
the biggest genetic laboratories in Italy, we confirm our Buy rating for
the shares of Ikonisys and our three-stage discounted cash flow entity
model (primary valuation method) share price target of EUR 7.70.
Ikonisys announced the sale and installation of the Ikoniscope20 at Toma
Advanced Biomedical Assays Spa ('TomaLab') in Busto Arsizio near Milan.
TomaLab has been successfully validating the Ikoniscope20 for routine FISH
testing in oncology, using several applications that span from lung cancer
(oncoFISH ALK) to bladder cancer (oncoFISH bladder).
With revenues of more than EUR 20m and approximately 100 employees, TomaLab
is one of the biggest accredited medical analysis laboratories in Italy,
offering a full range of genetic diagnostic services in oncology,
reproduction, ophthalmology, cardiology, and forensic genetics. The company
operates specialised departments for clinical biochemistry and toxicology,
microbiology and virology, pathological anatomy, cytogenetics and medical
genetics.
According to Ikonisys, TomaLab will continue to collaborate on the
development of novel applications for tests that will be of particular
interest in the field of cancer diagnostics, especially regarding the
Ikoniscope's ability to perform both FISH- and antibody-based tests. In
addition, due to the particularly high level of qualification, TomaLab will
act as a reference laboratory for Ikonisys. Potential clients of Ikonisys
will be informed by TomaLab about the advantages and special
characteristics of the Ikoniskope20. In our view this could significantly
shorten the sales cycle for Ikonisys in the future.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23345.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,69 €
|2,48 €
|0,21 €
|+8,47%
|09.02./09:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR00140048X2
|A3CVR6
|4,01 €
|2,44 €