Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA



Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 09.02.2022


Kursziel: EUR 7,70 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Important client-win in Italy



After the first sale of the new-gen microscope, the Ikoniscope20, to one of


the biggest genetic laboratories in Italy, we confirm our Buy rating for


the shares of Ikonisys and our three-stage discounted cash flow entity


model (primary valuation method) share price target of EUR 7.70.



Ikonisys announced the sale and installation of the Ikoniscope20 at Toma


Advanced Biomedical Assays Spa ('TomaLab') in Busto Arsizio near Milan.


TomaLab has been successfully validating the Ikoniscope20 for routine FISH


testing in oncology, using several applications that span from lung cancer


(oncoFISH ALK) to bladder cancer (oncoFISH bladder).



With revenues of more than EUR 20m and approximately 100 employees, TomaLab


is one of the biggest accredited medical analysis laboratories in Italy,


offering a full range of genetic diagnostic services in oncology,


reproduction, ophthalmology, cardiology, and forensic genetics. The company


operates specialised departments for clinical biochemistry and toxicology,


microbiology and virology, pathological anatomy, cytogenetics and medical


genetics.



According to Ikonisys, TomaLab will continue to collaborate on the


development of novel applications for tests that will be of particular


interest in the field of cancer diagnostics, especially regarding the


Ikoniscope's ability to perform both FISH- and antibody-based tests. In


addition, due to the particularly high level of qualification, TomaLab will


act as a reference laboratory for Ikonisys. Potential clients of Ikonisys


will be informed by TomaLab about the advantages and special


characteristics of the Ikoniskope20. In our view this could significantly


shorten the sales cycle for Ikonisys in the future.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23345.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...