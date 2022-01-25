Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA


ISIN: FR00140048X2



Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 25.01.2022


Kursziel: EUR 7,70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Restart of a technology leader in laboratory automation



With a share price target of EUR 7.70 and an expected share price


performance of 176.0%, we initiate research coverage on the shares of


Ikonisys SA with a Buy rating. Our price target is derived from a three-


stage discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method), for


which we calculate an equity value of EUR 7.70 per share in the base case


scenario. In a Monte Carlo analysis, we have used alternative revenue,


earnings and other key performance indicator scenarios and calculate equity


values in a range between EUR and 6.10 per 9.20 share. An alternative


economic profit model supports the results of the DCF model, while


significantly higher price targets can be derived from peer group multiples


(both secondary valuation methods).



Ikonisys is a provider of a robotic and software-based microscopy


application that, according to the company, enables fully automated


detection and quantification of rare and very rare cells in tissues and


biological fluids. This is used in particular for cell diagnosis in


oncology and genetic diseases. With the help of the FDA-approved Ikoniscope


microscope, up to 2 million cells can be automatically scanned and analysed


on a single slide without the manual involvement of laboratory staff.


Ikonisys provides a range of diagnostic fluorescence in situ hybridisation


(FISH) tests that can be used to visualise different types of cancer at an


early stage using fluorescent tumour markers. We see considerable


additional potential in the recently possible detection and


characterisation of circulating tumour cells (CTCs) in liquid biopsies.



Ikonisys will generate one-off revenues from the production and sale of the


Ikoniscope and recurring revenues from the sale of platform-optimised own-


brand probe kits, software applications and service agreements on the


maintenance of the devices. Due to the pursued outsourcing of production,


we estimate that expenses are mostly variable. We expect Ikonisys to


generate its first significant revenues from microscope sales in 2022e. By


2026e, we expect revenues to rise to EUR 35.7m and the operating result


(EBITDA) to just under EUR 10.0m in our base case scenario. The equity


ratio of the virtually debt-free company should then be 85.3%.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23294.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






