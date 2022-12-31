Original-Research: IGEA Pharma N.V. (von GBC AG): BUY
22.11.21 10:02
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: IGEA Pharma N.V. - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu IGEA Pharma N.V.
Unternehmen: IGEA Pharma N.V.
ISIN: NL0012768675
Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 1.05 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg
Reverse IPO of Blue Sky Natural Resources in IGEA Pharma. Realignment to
CBD extraction. Aggressive growth expected with strong scaling effects.
Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd. (Blue Sky) was contributed to IGEA Pharma
N.V. (IGEA Pharma) on 27 September 2021 via a capital increase in kind. The
business model is now to change fundamentally. The wellness and prevention
sector is to be addressed with a focus on CBD. The goal is to become the
quality and cost leader in the field of CBD in Europe. To this end, a GMP
pharma compliant plant is being built in Switzerland. The supercritical CO2
extraction process is to be used to achieve the highest standard of
quality. A proprietary system has been developed for this purpose. Due to
its very high quality, the product should be able to be sold at
significantly higher prices compared to CBD obtained by using solvent-based
methods. The marketing of CBD is to take place exclusively b2b in the
wholesale trade. According to the management, the sales price can amount
to about CHF 8,500 / kg. Based on this assumption, we forecast substantial
sales and earnings developments.
According to the pro forma financial statements, no significant sales were
generated in the past 2020 financial year, with a net result of EUR -2.23
million. According to the pro forma financial statements, the contribution
created equity in the amount of EUR 9.06 million, which is largely offset
by goodwill.
Blue Sky already has extensive quantities of raw material in stock. In
total, there are 64,700 kg of frozen and 9,600 kg of dried hemp in stock.
The hemp corresponds to the best organic quality (GMT). This is sufficient
raw material for production in 2022. In 2021, samples will initially be
produced in smaller machines and no significant sales revenues are expected
yet.
The extensive production or CBD extraction is scheduled to start in 2022.
Initially, this will be set up with one production line and one shift, and
then expanded to a two-shift system. The production lines are then to be
expanded to two in 2023, followed by three in 2024 and four in 2025.
Bottling facilities will also be added to the production.
With raw materials already in stock, production should be able to start
promptly and we expect revenues of EUR 51.05 m in 2022, followed by EUR
170.15 m in 2023. The business model is well scalable and we expect a
gradual margin increase and earnings improvements. We already forecast
EBITDA of EUR 23.12m in 2022 and EUR 88.23m in 2023, representing an EBITDA
margin improvement from 45.3% (2022) to 51.9% (2023). Business operations
are mainly conducted in the joint venture, in which IGEA indirectly holds a
50% interest. Minority interests are correspondingly high. In our opinion,
50% of the pre-tax result should flow to the joint venture partner. We
therefore expect outflows for minorities of EUR -10,01 million in 2022 and
EUR -42,12 million in 2023. It should be possible to use most of the loss
carryforwards in IGEA Pharma to reduce the tax burden and we expect a tax
rate of 10% in 2022 and 15% in 2023, resulting in net income of EUR 8.01m
(2022) and EUR 28.45m (2023).
The CBD market is growing strongly and with the focus on quality leadership
and pure extraction, IGEA Pharma's new business model should be able to
occupy an attractive niche market. With the proprietary supercritical CO2-
extraction technology, other markets such as vanilla, rose or rosemary can
be developed in the medium term.
Based on our DCF model, we have determined a fair value of EUR 1.05 (CHF
1.13) per share and assign a BUY rating.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23109.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstrasse 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of the study: 19.11.2021 (11:00)
Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 22.11.2021 (10:00)
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,268 €
|0,25 €
|0,018 €
|+7,20%
|22.11./11:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0012768675
|A2JHWY
|0,73 €
|0,19 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,268 €
|+7,20%
|11:13
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|IGEA Pharma - COVID-19-Ant.
|25.04.21