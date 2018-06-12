Erweiterte Funktionen


Original-Research: Homes & Holiday AG (von GBC AG): Buy




12.06.18
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Homes & Holiday AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Homes & Holiday AG



Unternehmen: Homes & Holiday AG


ISIN: DE000A2GS5M9



Anlass der Studie: Research report (IPO study)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 4.83 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



The fully-integrated franchise specialist for holiday properties



Homes & Holiday AG and its subsidiaries, Porta Mondial AG, Porta


Mallorquina and Porta Holiday, specialise in services relating to high-


quality holiday properties within its own developed franchise system.

With


its Porta Mondial, Porta Mallorquina and Porta Holiday brands, the Group


combines the brokerage business with holiday rentals and property


management. With the comprehensive online services and individual advisory


on site, the Group relies consistently on multi-channel sales. In addition


to the core market of Mallorca - where it is presently the leading broker


on the Internet and belongs to the top 3 overall - the Group focuses on


holiday property locations in Spain and Germany. In future, expansion is


planned to the Spanish mainland and into the German holiday property


regions.



With its main focus on Spain and Germany, Homes & Holiday AG is active in


the most attractive holiday property markets in Europe, in very interesting


growth regions. In combination with the continuing favourable interest rate


level, the holiday property specialist operates in a very attractive market


environment. From 2016 to 2017, the property transaction volume grew in


Spain by 21.3% to EUR 73.8 billion (PY: EUR 60.9 billion). The volume of


holiday properties sold to foreign buyers amounted to approx. EUR 1.6


billion on the Balearic Islands in 2016. The property market in Germany


also developed just as positively. The number of German citizens who own a


holiday property reached a new peak value in 2017, at 1.0 million people


(PY: 0.93 million).



The generally strong rise in demand for holiday properties in Spain and


Germany and the dynamic development of the booking figures for holiday


properties, are important factors for the future development of Homes &


Holiday AG.



Homes & Holiday AG (Porta Mondial AG) was able to achieve constant growth


in recent years, which was particularly supported by its subsidiary, Porta


Mallorquina. In 2017, a new peak value was reached for sales volume on


Mallorca, at an estimated EUR 90.0 million. At the Group level, a sales


volume of EUR 138.8 million was generated for this time period. In order to


grow more strongly in the future, the company is currently issuing new


shares during the course of the IPO (periode: 5th to 21st of June). For


this purpose, the required marketable holding company was founded, with


Homes & Holiday AG, and the long-standing operating subsidiaries (Porta


Mondial AG incl. Porta Mallorquina & Porta Holiday) incorporated into it.



It is worth noting that in the past the management has continuously


developed the business model of Homes & Holiday AG in the direction of a


'full-service provider' (brokerage business, holiday lettings (referral)


and property management) for holiday properties. As a result, the company


has created a significant competitive advantage, in our opinion, as the


company is presently the only German franchise system provider which offers


such a comprehensive range of services for holiday properties. This makes


the company more attractive to customers and increases their loyalty.



The property business also operates master centres (service centres) to


support its franchise partners and enable them focus intensively on their


core activity, sales. This has significantly increased the revenue of the


partners, and made it much easier to acquire new partners. The management


now intends to take advantage of these unique selling points of Homes &


Holiday AG ('first mover advantage') and accelerate the growth further with


funds from the initial public offering.



With the further expansion of the partner network and the synergies between


the business divisions, additional significant growth in sales volume is


also estimated to reach EUR 160.0 million for the current 2018 financial


year, with net commission revenue of approx. EUR 4.3 million. For the


subsequent years, we are anticipating an acceleration of the dynamic


revenue growth and disproportionate earnings development, particularly due


to the funds from the initial public offering. On the basis of our


estimates for the company development, within the scope of our valuation


model, we have calculated a fair value (post money) of EUR 4.83 per share


of Homes & Holiday AG.



Cameo Cobalt Inc.




 
 
