Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview

10.12.21
HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Management Interview


Empfehlung: Management Interview


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



In operational terms, HAEMATO AG is heading for a record year following the


acquisition of M1 Aesthetics GmbH. In addition, the expansion of their


private label business is increasingly coming into focus. In this regard,


the company plans to expand its portfolio with a botulinum toxin product


under its own brand. GBC analyst Cosmin Filker spoke with Patrick Brenske


about the latest development of


HAEMATO AG.



GBC AG: You have concluded an exclusive supply and licence agreement with


the South Korean Huons BioPharma for the supply of botulinum toxin


products. What is the background and what are the potentials of this


agreement?



Patrick Brenske: One of HAEMATO AG's business areas is Lifestyle &


Aesthetics, where we offer both cosmetic products under our own brand M1


SELECT, as well as supplying clinics and pharmacies with botulinum toxin


products from third-party manufacturers. As we want to further expand the


higher-margin private label segment, we will in future offer a botulinum


toxin product under our own brand in addition to our existing portfolio.



The potentials are huge. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic


Surgery has reported that botulinum toxin treatment is the most performed


non-invasive beauty treatment worldwide and that treatments have increased


by more than 35% since 2015. This trend is expected to continue in the


future due to the increased acceptance of beauty treatments.



GBC AG: The products have to go through a European approval procedure. How


long are the clinical trials expected to take and what costs can be


expected here?



Patrick Brenske: From today's perspective, we expect to receive European


approval in about three to four years. The scope and, therefore, also the


costs of the clinical trials cannot be reliably quantified at the moment,


as we first have to wait for the Scientific Advice with the regulatory


authority, in which we will discuss our plans for the clinical trials to


obtain approval. We expect to be able to publish more detailed information


on this by the middle of next year.



GBC AG: With the parent company M1 Kliniken AG, HAEMATO AG has a customer


for botulinum toxin products. Are you planning to distribute the products


beyond that?



Patrick Brenske: We are in the comfortable position that our parent company


is one of the leading providers of beauty treatments in Europe. Our


botulinum toxin product ensures that M1 Kliniken AG will be supplied with


an attractively priced product range for a long time to come. This is, of


course, economically attractive for both companies. However, we do not want


to limit ourselves to this relationship. We do not have to hide with our


botulinum toxin product because it enables us to compete with the leading


suppliers on both the price and quality levels. Thus, we will offer the


product in all relevant markets in Europe.



GBC AG: The increase in profit margins is the focus of the operative


development of HAEMATO AG. What should contribute to this, in addition to


the expansion of the proprietary business?



Patrick Brenske: In addition to the expansion of the private label


business, we have started a transformation process this year and


reorganized HAEMATO AG. This has enabled us to cut personnel costs and make


the company more agile. The sales-relevant departments are now able to


react faster and more effectively to market changes in the retail business,


also due to the automation of many processes.



We are also intensifying our business with cannabis products. Here, of


course, we are closely monitoring the political developments in Germany


with regard to legalisation. We already supply pharmacies with cannabis


that is prescribed for medical purposes. In the event of a possible


legalisation, we are immediately in a position to expand this higher-margin


business area and to enter the market with our own cannabis umbrella brand


here as well.



GBC AG: At the beginning of the year, you reacted quickly to an existing


high demand with the corona tests. Should such opportunities continue to be


seized?



Patrick Brenske: Definitely. The strength of HAEMATO AG is its ability to


react quickly to trends in the healthcare market, regardless of whether


they occur in the short term and in spurts, as is currently the case again


with the corona tests, or whether they concern a long-term development, as


can be observed, for example, with drugs for chronic diseases. HAEMATO AG


will continue to take advantage of short-term opportunities as long as they


fit into the business concept and help the patient. This is the only reason


why we were well prepared at the beginning of the current, fourth corona


wave and able to supply our existing customers, such as pharmacies and


clinics, but also state institutions with sufficient corona tests and as


well as FFP2 masks. In addition, we have also added a state-of-the-art


mobile PCR workstation to our portfolio at short notice. This allows


pharmacists and physicians to perform a PCR test without an external


laboratory. Of course, the device is not limited to the analysis of the


corona virus, but is also capable of detecting other viruses.



GBC AG: The core business of HAEMATO AG is the so-called Specialty Pharma.


How is the development in this area?



Patrick Brenske: Specialty Pharma in the area of high-priced drugs remains


an important pillar of HAEMATO AG. Here, we benefit, first of all, from our


expertise in the area of parallel imports of drugs. However, trading in


originals and biosimilars, which we can procure from manufacturers at


favourable prices, is also becoming increasingly important. Our specialised


product portfolio enables us to offer our more than 7,000 customers a


customised product mix. The key is direct sales to our customers,


especially pharmacies, which we also support with our field sales force on


site, because access to the customer is the gatekeeper to the further


successful expansion of this business.



GBC AG: The nine-month figures show that HAEMATO AG is on a record course.


How would you classify this development?



Patrick Brenske: The aforementioned transformation of HAEMATO AG and the


quick reaction to current situations have made this possible. This year, we


have made trend-setting decisions which have achieved short-term success,


here I am thinking in particular of the supply of corona tests, but which


also ensure long-term success, such as the planned approval and


distribution of the botulinum toxin product under our own brand throughout


Europe. I expect the positive development to continue next year, as we have


set the right course. Other projects, on which we will soon be able to


report more, such as our own hyaluronic acid filler to complement our


botulinum toxin product, are in development. This year has shown that we


have the right strategic sense and are well positioned for the future.



GBC AG: Mr. Brenske, thank you for the interview.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/23187.pdf



Date: 06.12.2021


Date (time) first transmission (german version): 06.12.2021 (10:30 am)


Date (Time) Completion (english version): 10.12.2021 (11:31 am)


Date (time) first transmission (english version): 10.12.2021 (12:30 pm)



Bitte warten...