Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): Buy




02.06.22 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG



Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 49.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



- Focus on high-margin self-pay sector;


- New profitability level reached, further margin increases expected



In the past financial year, HAEMATO AG achieved a dynamic increase in


turnover of 19.6 % with sales revenues of EUR 285.04 million (previous


year: EUR 238.33 million). The majority of the growth is related to the


first-time consolidation of M1 Aesthetics GmbH, which was acquired on 31


December 2020 and contributed EUR 33.37 million to turnover. Accordingly,


organic turnover growth was 5.6 % to EUR 251.67 million. Part of this


organic growth in turnover is due to the expansion of the diagnostics


business. In spring 2021, HAEMATO AG received approval for the sale of a


COVID- 19 self-test, which generated additional sales.



For the past business year, HAEMATO AG has for the first time shown a new


segmentation. The 'Specialty Pharma' segment includes the sales that are


billed via the health insurance fund and thus this segment corresponds to


the greatest possible extent to the previous HAEMATO business. With sales


revenues of EUR 219.90 million, a gross profit of EUR 8.77 million was


generated here, which corresponds to a gross profit margin of 4.0%. In the


second segment, Lifestyle & Aesthetics, which represents the self-pay


market and sales of products for beauty treatments, diagnostics and


cosmetic products, sales revenues of EUR 65.15 million, gross profit of EUR


21.96 million and a gross profit margin of 33.7% were achieved.



The fact that for the first time significant sales were generated in the


high-margin 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment has led to a significant


increase in group-wide profitability. This is particularly visible in the


significant jump in EBIT to EUR 11.16 million (previous year: EUR 1.63


million), which at the same time represents a new company record (adjusted


for valuation income). The EBIT margin also improved significantly to 3.9%


(previous year: 0.7%).



In the first quarter, sales declined by 26.1% to EUR 54.6 million (Q1 21:


EUR 73.9 million), mainly due to the portfolio adjustment in the Specialty


Pharma segment. Despite the decline in turnover, the EBIT margin increased


to 3.7 % (Q1 21: 3.2 %) with an EBIT of EUR 2.0 million (previous year: EUR


2.4 million). This is due to the disproportionate sales development of the


Lifestyle & Aesthetics segment.



For the current financial year 2022, HAEMATO's management expects revenues


in the range of EUR 250 to EUR 280 million and EBIT in the range of EUR 8


to EUR 10 million. The implied expected decline in business is primarily


related to an expected decline in sales of COVID19 self-tests, which is


expected to lead to a reduction in sales in the Lifestyle & Aesthetics


segment. However, this high-margin segment is the strategic focus of the


company. Dynamic growth should be achieved here through market share gains,


the launch of new products and the expected supply of Botox products


(licence agreement with South Korean manufacturer has been concluded). In


contrast, the portfolio streamlining in the Specialty Pharma segment will


continue, so that a slight increase in profit margins should be achieved


here.



In line with the corporate guidance, we expect sales revenues of EUR 264.36


million and EBIT of EUR 8.88 million for 2022. For the coming financial


years, we expect significant growth impulses from the Lifestyle &


Aesthetics segment so that a disproportionate increase should be achieved,


especially at the earnings level.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new


target price of EUR 49.00 (previously: EUR 47.50). The increase in the


target price results from a so-called roll-over effect, which, however, is


offset by an increase in the risk-free interest rate. We continue to assign


the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24339.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) Completion: 01.06.2022 (11:25 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 02.06.2022 (9:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



