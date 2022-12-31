Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG

Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 47.50 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

Preliminary figures 2021: Revenues in line with expectations, earnings

exceeded; GBC forecasts for 2022 and 2023 adjusted to company guidance;

High upside potential in the self-pay market; Target price EUR47.50; BUY

rating

On 30 March 2022, HAEMATO AG published the preliminary figures for the past

financial year 2021. As expected, the company reported a significant

increase in sales of 19.6 % to EUR 285.0 million (previous year: EUR 238.3

million). The strong increase is mainly due to the significant expansion of

the product area 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics'. This business segment was

significantly expanded with the first-time consolidation of M1 Aesthetics

GmbH as of 01.01.2021, in which the trade of aesthetic surgery and cosmetic

dermatology products is bundled. According to preliminary figures, this

segment contributed around EUR 65 million to Group turnover. In parallel,

the 'Specialty Pharma' segment, in which products financed by health

insurance funds are bundled, generated sales revenues of EUR 220 million.

As we currently lack meaningful data, a comparison of the segment

development with the previous year will only be possible once the final

figures are available. The level of turnover achieved is fully in line with

the company's previous guidance, which had most recently forecast a

consolidated turnover of between EUR 280 and 300 million. Our previous

turnover estimates of EUR 296.00 million were only slightly higher.

The preliminary figures make the high profitability level of the product

area 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment visible, as this area addresses the

lucrative self-pay market in particular. With the expansion of this

segment, the EBIT increased disproportionately to EUR 11.2 million

(previous year: EUR 1.6 million) and the EBIT margin to 3.9 % (previous

year: 0.7 %). Both the EBIT forecast by the HAEMATO management (EUR 9 to

EUR11 million) and our forecast (GBC estimate: EUR 10.09 million) were thus

exceeded.

With the publication of the preliminary figures, HAEMATO has published a

guidance for the current financial year 2022 for the first time. From the

current perspective, sales revenues of EUR 250 to EUR 280 million and an

EBIT of EUR 8 to EUR 10 million are expected. The executive board points

out that due to the current uncertainties in connection with the corona

pandemic, the situation in Ukraine or the increased inflation, no concrete

forecasts are possible. However, continued price pressure on the tax side

as well as rising expenses for the procurement of goods and higher

transport costs are expected.

This is in contrast to the continuation of portfolio streamlining in the

'Specialty Pharma' area and thus a stronger concentration on high-margin

products. In addition, the 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' product area is to be

expanded in order to further increase the profitability level. In this

regard, the company has, for example, concluded an exclusive supply and

licence agreement with the South Korean Huons BioPharma for the supply of

botulinum toxin (Botox) products. Following a European approval process,

the company is expected to benefit from the high demand for Botox. By

supplying the largest customers in Germany, a high market share of the

high-volume Botox market could be secured if the pricing strategy is

maintained. Our forecasts do not yet include the additional potential

stemming from this.

We are adjusting our revenue and earnings forecasts to the corporate

guidance, whereby we are orienting ourselves towards the middle of the

forecast range. Accordingly, for the current financial year 2022, we expect

revenue of EUR 265.00 million and EBIT of EUR 9.10 million. This means that

we are adjusting the previous estimates downwards. Starting from this lower

basis, we are also adjusting the forecasts for the coming 2023 financial

year downwards. We expect revenues of EUR 313.80 million and EBIT of EUR

13.51 million. Here, too, the possible additional potential from the Huons

agreement is not yet included.

As a result of the DCF valuation model, we have determined a new target

price of EUR 47.50 (previously: EUR 50.10). The price target reduction is a

consequence of our reduced forecasts for the current financial year 2022

and, on this lower basis, for the coming financial year 2023. Based on the

current price level of EUR 23.80 per share, we continue to assign a BUY

rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23761.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) Completion: 05.04.22 (9:03 am)

Date (time) first transmission: 05.04.22 (10:30 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

