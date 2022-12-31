Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): Buy




05.04.22 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG



Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 47.50 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Preliminary figures 2021: Revenues in line with expectations, earnings


exceeded; GBC forecasts for 2022 and 2023 adjusted to company guidance;


High upside potential in the self-pay market; Target price EUR47.50; BUY


rating



On 30 March 2022, HAEMATO AG published the preliminary figures for the past


financial year 2021. As expected, the company reported a significant


increase in sales of 19.6 % to EUR 285.0 million (previous year: EUR 238.3


million). The strong increase is mainly due to the significant expansion of


the product area 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics'. This business segment was


significantly expanded with the first-time consolidation of M1 Aesthetics


GmbH as of 01.01.2021, in which the trade of aesthetic surgery and cosmetic


dermatology products is bundled. According to preliminary figures, this


segment contributed around EUR 65 million to Group turnover. In parallel,


the 'Specialty Pharma' segment, in which products financed by health


insurance funds are bundled, generated sales revenues of EUR 220 million.


As we currently lack meaningful data, a comparison of the segment


development with the previous year will only be possible once the final


figures are available. The level of turnover achieved is fully in line with


the company's previous guidance, which had most recently forecast a


consolidated turnover of between EUR 280 and 300 million. Our previous


turnover estimates of EUR 296.00 million were only slightly higher.



The preliminary figures make the high profitability level of the product


area 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment visible, as this area addresses the


lucrative self-pay market in particular. With the expansion of this


segment, the EBIT increased disproportionately to EUR 11.2 million


(previous year: EUR 1.6 million) and the EBIT margin to 3.9 % (previous


year: 0.7 %). Both the EBIT forecast by the HAEMATO management (EUR 9 to


EUR11 million) and our forecast (GBC estimate: EUR 10.09 million) were thus


exceeded.



With the publication of the preliminary figures, HAEMATO has published a


guidance for the current financial year 2022 for the first time. From the


current perspective, sales revenues of EUR 250 to EUR 280 million and an


EBIT of EUR 8 to EUR 10 million are expected. The executive board points


out that due to the current uncertainties in connection with the corona


pandemic, the situation in Ukraine or the increased inflation, no concrete


forecasts are possible. However, continued price pressure on the tax side


as well as rising expenses for the procurement of goods and higher


transport costs are expected.



This is in contrast to the continuation of portfolio streamlining in the


'Specialty Pharma' area and thus a stronger concentration on high-margin


products. In addition, the 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' product area is to be


expanded in order to further increase the profitability level. In this


regard, the company has, for example, concluded an exclusive supply and


licence agreement with the South Korean Huons BioPharma for the supply of


botulinum toxin (Botox) products. Following a European approval process,


the company is expected to benefit from the high demand for Botox. By


supplying the largest customers in Germany, a high market share of the


high-volume Botox market could be secured if the pricing strategy is


maintained. Our forecasts do not yet include the additional potential


stemming from this.



We are adjusting our revenue and earnings forecasts to the corporate


guidance, whereby we are orienting ourselves towards the middle of the


forecast range. Accordingly, for the current financial year 2022, we expect


revenue of EUR 265.00 million and EBIT of EUR 9.10 million. This means that


we are adjusting the previous estimates downwards. Starting from this lower


basis, we are also adjusting the forecasts for the coming 2023 financial


year downwards. We expect revenues of EUR 313.80 million and EBIT of EUR


13.51 million. Here, too, the possible additional potential from the Huons


agreement is not yet included.



As a result of the DCF valuation model, we have determined a new target


price of EUR 47.50 (previously: EUR 50.10). The price target reduction is a


consequence of our reduced forecasts for the current financial year 2022


and, on this lower basis, for the coming financial year 2023. Based on the


current price level of EUR 23.80 per share, we continue to assign a BUY


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23761.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) Completion: 05.04.22 (9:03 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 05.04.22 (10:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






