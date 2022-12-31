Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): Buy
Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG
Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 50.10 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann
PCR PoC-Device added to the product portfolio; revenue and earnings
forecasts unchanged, upside potential anticipated from new products, price
target and BUY rating confirmed
In our last management interview (http://www.more-ir.de/d/23165.pdf) on the
current developments of HAEMATO AG, the CEO Patrick Brenske had announced
the addition of a mobile PCR workstation to the product portfolio. On
14.01.2022, the company has now officially informed about the market launch
of the PCR Point-of-Care device distributed by the subsidiary HAEMATO Pharm
GmbH. With this device, PCR corona tests can be carried out directly on
site within 45 minutes, close to the patient. Until now, the samples had to
be collected centrally and passed on to external evaluation laboratories
for the test procedure, which is currently classified as the so-called gold
standard. Since the evaluation of the PCR rapid test takes place directly
on site, this lengthy process is no longer necessary. According to the
company, the test evaluation can also be carried out by instructed
personnel.
With this product, the company addresses a relevant problem, especially in
view of the current omicron wave. Recently, the scarcity of PCR test
capacities has become more and more obvious and as a consequence, the
evaluation of the pandemic situation could become increasingly less
meaningful. In this respect, a high demand can be assumed. According to the
company, the first devices have been delivered to pharmacies and test
centres.
The additional revenue and profit contributions from the sale of the PCR
device are difficult to quantify and we therefore consider them as possible
upside potential. In addition, the HAEMATO management has resumed the
Corona rapid test business, which was discontinued in the summer, due to
the high demand. This could also generate additional revenue and earnings
contributions in the current financial year.
We are maintaining our previous sales and earnings forecasts unchanged. In
the last published research study (see study of 8 September 2021), we
adjusted the forecasts for the past financial year 2021 to the company
guidance. With the nine-month figures published in November 2021, HAEMATO
AG has confirmed the guidance, according to which consolidated revenue of
between EUR 280 and 300 million and EBIT of between EUR 9 and 11 million
should be achieved. In the first nine months of 2021, revenues of EUR216.6
million (PY: EUR175.6 million) and EBIT of EUR8.6 million (PY: EUR 1.8
million) were generated and the company is thus well on track to achieve
the forecasts.
We also maintain our estimates for the financial years 2022 and 2023,
according to which we expect a visible growth in turnover and an
improvement in profitability. After the possible discontinuation of test
sales, HAEMATO AG should generate additional business both in the trading
business and in the area of 'aesthetic medicine'. An important aspect of
this is their start-up of the own-brand business with special products for
the field of aesthetic medicine. An example of this is the exclusive supply
and licence agreement concluded with the South Korean company Huons
BioPharma at the end of 2021 for the supply of botulinum toxin products. In
the traditional specialty pharmaceuticals trading segment, the focus on
higher-margin products such as biosimilars or biopharmaceuticals should
also have a positive margin effect.
We keep our price target of EUR50.10 unchanged and continue to assign a BUY
rating.
