Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): Buy




28.01.22 09:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG



Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG


ISIN: DE000A289VV1



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 50.10 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



PCR PoC-Device added to the product portfolio; revenue and earnings


forecasts unchanged, upside potential anticipated from new products, price


target and BUY rating confirmed



In our last management interview (http://www.more-ir.de/d/23165.pdf) on the


current developments of HAEMATO AG, the CEO Patrick Brenske had announced


the addition of a mobile PCR workstation to the product portfolio. On


14.01.2022, the company has now officially informed about the market launch


of the PCR Point-of-Care device distributed by the subsidiary HAEMATO Pharm


GmbH. With this device, PCR corona tests can be carried out directly on


site within 45 minutes, close to the patient. Until now, the samples had to


be collected centrally and passed on to external evaluation laboratories


for the test procedure, which is currently classified as the so-called gold


standard. Since the evaluation of the PCR rapid test takes place directly


on site, this lengthy process is no longer necessary. According to the


company, the test evaluation can also be carried out by instructed


personnel.



With this product, the company addresses a relevant problem, especially in


view of the current omicron wave. Recently, the scarcity of PCR test


capacities has become more and more obvious and as a consequence, the


evaluation of the pandemic situation could become increasingly less


meaningful. In this respect, a high demand can be assumed. According to the


company, the first devices have been delivered to pharmacies and test


centres.



The additional revenue and profit contributions from the sale of the PCR


device are difficult to quantify and we therefore consider them as possible


upside potential. In addition, the HAEMATO management has resumed the


Corona rapid test business, which was discontinued in the summer, due to


the high demand. This could also generate additional revenue and earnings


contributions in the current financial year.



We are maintaining our previous sales and earnings forecasts unchanged. In


the last published research study (see study of 8 September 2021), we


adjusted the forecasts for the past financial year 2021 to the company


guidance. With the nine-month figures published in November 2021, HAEMATO


AG has confirmed the guidance, according to which consolidated revenue of


between EUR 280 and 300 million and EBIT of between EUR 9 and 11 million


should be achieved. In the first nine months of 2021, revenues of EUR216.6


million (PY: EUR175.6 million) and EBIT of EUR8.6 million (PY: EUR 1.8


million) were generated and the company is thus well on track to achieve


the forecasts.



We also maintain our estimates for the financial years 2022 and 2023,


according to which we expect a visible growth in turnover and an


improvement in profitability. After the possible discontinuation of test


sales, HAEMATO AG should generate additional business both in the trading


business and in the area of 'aesthetic medicine'. An important aspect of


this is their start-up of the own-brand business with special products for


the field of aesthetic medicine. An example of this is the exclusive supply


and licence agreement concluded with the South Korean company Huons


BioPharma at the end of 2021 for the supply of botulinum toxin products. In


the traditional specialty pharmaceuticals trading segment, the focus on


higher-margin products such as biosimilars or biopharmaceuticals should


also have a positive margin effect.



We keep our price target of EUR50.10 unchanged and continue to assign a BUY


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23304.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) Completion: 27.01.22 (3:51 pm)


Date (time) first transmission: 28.01.22 (09:30 am)



