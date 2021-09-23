Original-Research: Formycon (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen

^

Original-Research: Formycon - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Formycon

Unternehmen: Formycon

ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

Anlass der Studie: H1/21 Ergebnisse

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 23.09.2021

Kursziel: EUR78,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:

DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht.



Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die Aktie auf BUY

herauf und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 78,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Die Umsatzerlöse in H1/21 in Höhe von EUR20,3 Mio. (FBe EUR21,0 Mio.; H1/20:

EUR16,5 Mio.) lagen nahe an unserer Prognose und stammten aus Gebühren für

Entwicklungsarbeiten an den auslizenzierten Biosimilar-Kandidaten FYB201

(Referenzprodukt: Lucentis) und FYB203 (Referenzprodukt: Eylea) sowie aus

Zahlungen für die Erbringung von Entwicklungsdienstleistungen für das Joint

Venture FYB202 (Referenzprodukt: Stelara). Der EBITDA-Verlust weitete sich

jedoch von EUR-1,7 Mio. in Q1/21 auf EUR-8,0 Mio. in Q2/21 aus, und das EBITDA

für H1/21 lag mit EUR-9,7 Mio. (H1/20: EUR-0,9 Mio.) unter unserer Schätzung

von EUR-5,0 Mio. Der höhere Verlust in Q2/21 ist auf erhöhte Investitionen

sowohl in den Covid-19 Medikamentenkandidaten FYB207 vor dem Start der

klinischen Studien in H1/22 als auch in den Biosimilarkandidaten FYB206

(Referenzprodukt noch nicht bekannt) zurückzuführen. Wir erwarten, dass die

Ausgaben für FYB206 und FYB207 in Q3 und Q4 unter dem Niveau von Q2 liegen

werden und sehen das EBITDA für das Gesamtjahr nun bei EUR-15,1 Mio. (vorher:

EUR-10,1 Mio.). Formycon hat bereits Material im Pilotmaßstab für

präklinische In-vivo-Studien von FYB207 hergestellt und mit der Umstellung

auf eine groß angelegte GMP-basierte (Good Manufacturing Practice)

Produktion für die Belieferung klinischer Studien begonnen. Das Unternehmen

hat auch die gesamte Infrastruktur für die Durchführung präklinischer In

vivo-Studien und den Beginn der klinischen Entwicklung mit erfahrenen

Vertragsunternehmen aufgebaut. Wir gehen davon aus, dass das Produkt nach

erfolgreicher Beantragung einer Notfallzulassung im Jahr 2023 auf den Markt

kommen wird. Die liquiden Mittel beliefen sich zum Ende von H1/21 auf

solide EUR33,6 Mio. Höhere H1/21-Verkäufe von Eylea als wir modelliert

hatten, veranlassen uns, unsere Bewertung für FYB203 anzuheben und gleichen

die Folgen der Prognosesenkung für 2021 auf unsere Bewertung aus. Unsere

Zahlen für 2022 sind weitgehend unverändert. Wir stufen unsere Empfehlung

von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen hoch, da das Aufwärtspotenzial gegenüber unserem

unveränderten Kursziel von EUR78,00 nun mehr als 25% beträgt.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG

(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes upgraded the stock to BUY and

maintained his EUR 78.00 price target.

Abstract:

H1/21 revenue of EUR20.3m (FBe EUR21.0m; H1/20: EUR16.5m) was close to our

forecast and stemmed from fees for development work on the outlicensed

biosimilar candidates FYB201 (reference product: Lucentis) and FYB203

(reference product: Eylea) and also from payments for the provision of

development services to the FYB202 joint venture (reference product:

Stelara). However, the EBITDA loss widened from EUR-1.7m in Q1/21 to EUR-8.0m

in Q2/21 and H1/21 EBITDA of EUR-9.7m (H1/20: EUR-0.9m) was below our estimate

of EUR-5.0m. The higher loss in Q2/21 was due to increased investment in both

the covid-19 drug candidate FYB207 ahead of the start of clinical trials in

H1/22 and the biosimilar candidate FYB206 (reference product not yet

disclosed). We expect spending on FYB206 and FYB 207 to be below the Q2

level during Q3 and Q4 and now see full year EBITDA at EUR-15.1m (previously:

EUR-10.1m). Formycon has already produced material at a pilot scale for

pre-clinical in vivo studies of FYB207 and begun scale-up to large scale

GMP-based (Good Manufacturing Practice) production for clinical trial

supply. The company has also set up the entire infrastructure for

conducting pre-clinical in vivo studies and starting clinical development

with experienced contract companies. We expect a successful application for

an Emergency Use Authorisation to see the product reach the market in 2023.

Cash and equivalents were a healthy EUR33.6m at the end of H1/21. Higher

H1/21 sales of Eylea than we had modelled prompt us to raise our valuation

of FYB203. This cancels out the impact of the 2021 forecast reduction on

our valuation. Our 2022 numbers are broadly unchanged. We raise the

recommendation from Add to Buy, as the upside to our unchanged price target

of EUR78.00 is now over 25%.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des

Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22927.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°