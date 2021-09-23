Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Formycon (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen




23.09.21 11:21
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Formycon - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Formycon



Unternehmen: Formycon


ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8



Anlass der Studie: H1/21 Ergebnisse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 23.09.2021


Kursziel: EUR78,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:


DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht.

Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die Aktie auf BUY


herauf und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 78,00.



Zusammenfassung:


Die Umsatzerlöse in H1/21 in Höhe von EUR20,3 Mio. (FBe EUR21,0 Mio.; H1/20:


EUR16,5 Mio.) lagen nahe an unserer Prognose und stammten aus Gebühren für


Entwicklungsarbeiten an den auslizenzierten Biosimilar-Kandidaten FYB201


(Referenzprodukt: Lucentis) und FYB203 (Referenzprodukt: Eylea) sowie aus


Zahlungen für die Erbringung von Entwicklungsdienstleistungen für das Joint


Venture FYB202 (Referenzprodukt: Stelara). Der EBITDA-Verlust weitete sich


jedoch von EUR-1,7 Mio. in Q1/21 auf EUR-8,0 Mio. in Q2/21 aus, und das EBITDA


für H1/21 lag mit EUR-9,7 Mio. (H1/20: EUR-0,9 Mio.) unter unserer Schätzung


von EUR-5,0 Mio. Der höhere Verlust in Q2/21 ist auf erhöhte Investitionen


sowohl in den Covid-19 Medikamentenkandidaten FYB207 vor dem Start der


klinischen Studien in H1/22 als auch in den Biosimilarkandidaten FYB206


(Referenzprodukt noch nicht bekannt) zurückzuführen. Wir erwarten, dass die


Ausgaben für FYB206 und FYB207 in Q3 und Q4 unter dem Niveau von Q2 liegen


werden und sehen das EBITDA für das Gesamtjahr nun bei EUR-15,1 Mio. (vorher:


EUR-10,1 Mio.). Formycon hat bereits Material im Pilotmaßstab für


präklinische In-vivo-Studien von FYB207 hergestellt und mit der Umstellung


auf eine groß angelegte GMP-basierte (Good Manufacturing Practice)


Produktion für die Belieferung klinischer Studien begonnen. Das Unternehmen


hat auch die gesamte Infrastruktur für die Durchführung präklinischer In


vivo-Studien und den Beginn der klinischen Entwicklung mit erfahrenen


Vertragsunternehmen aufgebaut. Wir gehen davon aus, dass das Produkt nach


erfolgreicher Beantragung einer Notfallzulassung im Jahr 2023 auf den Markt


kommen wird. Die liquiden Mittel beliefen sich zum Ende von H1/21 auf


solide EUR33,6 Mio. Höhere H1/21-Verkäufe von Eylea als wir modelliert


hatten, veranlassen uns, unsere Bewertung für FYB203 anzuheben und gleichen


die Folgen der Prognosesenkung für 2021 auf unsere Bewertung aus. Unsere


Zahlen für 2022 sind weitgehend unverändert. Wir stufen unsere Empfehlung


von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen hoch, da das Aufwärtspotenzial gegenüber unserem


unveränderten Kursziel von EUR78,00 nun mehr als 25% beträgt.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG


(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes upgraded the stock to BUY and


maintained his EUR 78.00 price target.




Abstract:


H1/21 revenue of EUR20.3m (FBe EUR21.0m; H1/20: EUR16.5m) was close to our


forecast and stemmed from fees for development work on the outlicensed


biosimilar candidates FYB201 (reference product: Lucentis) and FYB203


(reference product: Eylea) and also from payments for the provision of


development services to the FYB202 joint venture (reference product:


Stelara). However, the EBITDA loss widened from EUR-1.7m in Q1/21 to EUR-8.0m


in Q2/21 and H1/21 EBITDA of EUR-9.7m (H1/20: EUR-0.9m) was below our estimate


of EUR-5.0m. The higher loss in Q2/21 was due to increased investment in both


the covid-19 drug candidate FYB207 ahead of the start of clinical trials in


H1/22 and the biosimilar candidate FYB206 (reference product not yet


disclosed). We expect spending on FYB206 and FYB 207 to be below the Q2


level during Q3 and Q4 and now see full year EBITDA at EUR-15.1m (previously:


EUR-10.1m). Formycon has already produced material at a pilot scale for


pre-clinical in vivo studies of FYB207 and begun scale-up to large scale


GMP-based (Good Manufacturing Practice) production for clinical trial


supply. The company has also set up the entire infrastructure for


conducting pre-clinical in vivo studies and starting clinical development


with experienced contract companies. We expect a successful application for


an Emergency Use Authorisation to see the product reach the market in 2023.


Cash and equivalents were a healthy EUR33.6m at the end of H1/21. Higher


H1/21 sales of Eylea than we had modelled prompt us to raise our valuation


of FYB203. This cancels out the impact of the 2021 forecast reduction on


our valuation. Our 2022 numbers are broadly unchanged. We raise the


recommendation from Add to Buy, as the upside to our unchanged price target


of EUR78.00 is now over 25%.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22927.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...