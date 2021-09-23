Original-Research: Formycon (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen
Original-Research: Formycon - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:
DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht.
Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die Aktie auf BUY
herauf und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 78,00.
Zusammenfassung:
Die Umsatzerlöse in H1/21 in Höhe von EUR20,3 Mio. (FBe EUR21,0 Mio.; H1/20:
EUR16,5 Mio.) lagen nahe an unserer Prognose und stammten aus Gebühren für
Entwicklungsarbeiten an den auslizenzierten Biosimilar-Kandidaten FYB201
(Referenzprodukt: Lucentis) und FYB203 (Referenzprodukt: Eylea) sowie aus
Zahlungen für die Erbringung von Entwicklungsdienstleistungen für das Joint
Venture FYB202 (Referenzprodukt: Stelara). Der EBITDA-Verlust weitete sich
jedoch von EUR-1,7 Mio. in Q1/21 auf EUR-8,0 Mio. in Q2/21 aus, und das EBITDA
für H1/21 lag mit EUR-9,7 Mio. (H1/20: EUR-0,9 Mio.) unter unserer Schätzung
von EUR-5,0 Mio. Der höhere Verlust in Q2/21 ist auf erhöhte Investitionen
sowohl in den Covid-19 Medikamentenkandidaten FYB207 vor dem Start der
klinischen Studien in H1/22 als auch in den Biosimilarkandidaten FYB206
(Referenzprodukt noch nicht bekannt) zurückzuführen. Wir erwarten, dass die
Ausgaben für FYB206 und FYB207 in Q3 und Q4 unter dem Niveau von Q2 liegen
werden und sehen das EBITDA für das Gesamtjahr nun bei EUR-15,1 Mio. (vorher:
EUR-10,1 Mio.). Formycon hat bereits Material im Pilotmaßstab für
präklinische In-vivo-Studien von FYB207 hergestellt und mit der Umstellung
auf eine groß angelegte GMP-basierte (Good Manufacturing Practice)
Produktion für die Belieferung klinischer Studien begonnen. Das Unternehmen
hat auch die gesamte Infrastruktur für die Durchführung präklinischer In
vivo-Studien und den Beginn der klinischen Entwicklung mit erfahrenen
Vertragsunternehmen aufgebaut. Wir gehen davon aus, dass das Produkt nach
erfolgreicher Beantragung einer Notfallzulassung im Jahr 2023 auf den Markt
kommen wird. Die liquiden Mittel beliefen sich zum Ende von H1/21 auf
solide EUR33,6 Mio. Höhere H1/21-Verkäufe von Eylea als wir modelliert
hatten, veranlassen uns, unsere Bewertung für FYB203 anzuheben und gleichen
die Folgen der Prognosesenkung für 2021 auf unsere Bewertung aus. Unsere
Zahlen für 2022 sind weitgehend unverändert. Wir stufen unsere Empfehlung
von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen hoch, da das Aufwärtspotenzial gegenüber unserem
unveränderten Kursziel von EUR78,00 nun mehr als 25% beträgt.
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG
(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes upgraded the stock to BUY and
maintained his EUR 78.00 price target.
Abstract:
H1/21 revenue of EUR20.3m (FBe EUR21.0m; H1/20: EUR16.5m) was close to our
forecast and stemmed from fees for development work on the outlicensed
biosimilar candidates FYB201 (reference product: Lucentis) and FYB203
(reference product: Eylea) and also from payments for the provision of
development services to the FYB202 joint venture (reference product:
Stelara). However, the EBITDA loss widened from EUR-1.7m in Q1/21 to EUR-8.0m
in Q2/21 and H1/21 EBITDA of EUR-9.7m (H1/20: EUR-0.9m) was below our estimate
of EUR-5.0m. The higher loss in Q2/21 was due to increased investment in both
the covid-19 drug candidate FYB207 ahead of the start of clinical trials in
H1/22 and the biosimilar candidate FYB206 (reference product not yet
disclosed). We expect spending on FYB206 and FYB 207 to be below the Q2
level during Q3 and Q4 and now see full year EBITDA at EUR-15.1m (previously:
EUR-10.1m). Formycon has already produced material at a pilot scale for
pre-clinical in vivo studies of FYB207 and begun scale-up to large scale
GMP-based (Good Manufacturing Practice) production for clinical trial
supply. The company has also set up the entire infrastructure for
conducting pre-clinical in vivo studies and starting clinical development
with experienced contract companies. We expect a successful application for
an Emergency Use Authorisation to see the product reach the market in 2023.
Cash and equivalents were a healthy EUR33.6m at the end of H1/21. Higher
H1/21 sales of Eylea than we had modelled prompt us to raise our valuation
of FYB203. This cancels out the impact of the 2021 forecast reduction on
our valuation. Our 2022 numbers are broadly unchanged. We raise the
recommendation from Add to Buy, as the upside to our unchanged price target
of EUR78.00 is now over 25%.
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22927.pdf
