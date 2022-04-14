Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Formycon AG


ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 14.04.2022


Kursziel: 89,00 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung: 20.05.2021: Hochstufung von HInzufügen auf Kaufen


Analyst: Simon Scholes



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:


DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine


BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 78,00 auf EUR 89,00.



Zusammenfassung:


Formycon hat eine EUR650 Mio.-Transaktion mit dem Unternehmen Athos KG der


Gebrüder Strüngmann bekannt gegeben, im Rahmen derer das Unternehmen seine


Beteiligung an den beiden Biosimilars FYB201 (Referenzprodukt: Lucentis)


und FYB202 (Referenzprodukt: Stelara) erhöhen wird. Darüber hinaus werden


Athos und Formycon-Aktionär Active Ownership Formycon eine Kreditlinie in


Höhe von 50 Millionen Euro gewähren. Wir schätzen, dass infolge des Deals


die Lizenzgebühr von Formycon auf Erlöse von FYB201 von ca. 9 % auf ca. 15


% und auf Erlöse von FYB202 von ca. 9 % auf ca. 35 % steigen werden. Im


Gegenzug wird Formycon 4 Mio. neue Aktien an Athos ausgeben. Nach der


Transaktion, die voraussichtlich bis Ende des laufenden Quartals


abgeschlossen sein wird, wird Athos mit einem Anteil von 26,6 % der größte


Anteilseigner von Formycon sein. Dieser Teil der Transaktion wird mit


EUR83,41 je Aktie oder EUR334 Mio. bewertet. Der Restbetrag von EUR316 Mio. ist


ein Earnout, unter dem Athos an Lizenzgebühren für FYB201 und FYB202


partizipieren wird. Wir gehen davon aus, dass die Erhöhung der


Lizenzgebühren an Formycon die 36-prozentige Erhöhung der ausstehenden


Aktien und den Mittelabfluss aufgrund des Earnouts bei weitem überwiegen


wird. Formycon hat erklärt, dass es fünf Biosimilars parallel entwickeln


kann. Formycons Portfolio von Biosimilar-Kandidaten besteht derzeit aus


vier benannten Verbindungen - FYB201, FYB202, FYB203 und FYB206. Die


Referenzprodukte für die ersten drei dieser Verbindungen sind bekannt, und


wir gehen davon aus, dass Formycon das Referenzprodukt für FYB206 noch in


diesem Jahr ankündigen wird. Wir rechnen damit, dass FYB201, FYB202 und


FYB203 alle bis Ende 2024 auf den Markt kommen werden. Dies deutet darauf


hin, dass Formycon bis 2025/26 neben FYB206 vier weitere


Biosimilar-Kandidaten in der Entwicklung haben wird. Formycon und die


Tochtergesellschaften von Athos haben die Entwicklung von FYB201, FYB202


und FYB203 (Referenzprodukt: Eylea) kofinanziert. Die höheren


Lizenzeinnahmen aus dem Athos-Deal und die Erlöse aus der Kreditlinie


werden es Formycon ermöglichen, die zukünftige Entwicklung von Biosimilars


unabhängig von Partnern zu finanzieren. Dies wird die durchschnittliche


Lizenzgebühr des Unternehmens weiter erhöhen. Die Aussichten sowohl für das


Wachstum als auch für die Margenausweitung sehen daher sehr günstig aus.


Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und heben das Kursziel von EUR78,00


auf EUR89,00 an.




First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG


(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and


increased the price target from EUR 78.00 to EUR 89.00.



Abstract:


Formycon has announced a EUR650m transaction with the Strüngmann Brothers


company, Athos KG, under which it will raise its participation in the two


biosimilars FYB201 (reference product: Lucentis) and FYB202 (reference


product: Stelara). In addition, Athos and Formycon shareholder Active


Ownership will extend a EUR50m credit line to Formycon. We estimate that


Formycon's royalty on FYB201 sales will rise from ca. 9% to ca. 15% and on


FYB202 sales from ca. 9% to ca. 35% as a consequence of the deal. In


return, Formycon will issue 4 million new shares to Athos. Following the


transaction, which is expected to complete by the end of the current


quarter, Athos will be the largest shareholder in Formycon with a 26.6%


stake. This part of the transaction is valued at EUR83.41 per share or EUR334m.


The balance of EUR316m is in the form of an earnout under which Athos will


participate in FYB201 and FYB202 royalties. We expect the increase in


royalties to Formycon as a result of the deal to greatly outweigh the


impact of the 36% increase in shares outstanding and the cash outflow due


to the earnout. Formycon has stated it can develop five biosimilars in


parallel. Formycon's portfolio of biosimilar candidates currently consists


of four named compounds - FYB201, FYB202, FYB203 and FYB206. The reference


products for the first three of these compounds are known and we expect


Formycon to announce the reference product for FYB206 later this year. We


expect FYB201, FYB202 and FYB203 to have all reached the market by the end


of 2024. This suggests that by 2025/26 Formycon will have four other


biosimilar candidates in addition to FYB206 under development. Formycon and


Athos' subsidiaries have co-financed the development of FYB201, FYB202 and


FYB203 (reference product: Eylea). The higher royalty income stemming from


the Athos deal and the proceeds from the credit line will enable Formycon


to finance future biosimilar development independently of partners. This


will raise the company's average royalty rate further. The outlook for both


growth and margin expansion thus looks very favourable. We maintain our Buy


recommendation and raise the price target from EUR78.00 to EUR89.00.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23843.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






