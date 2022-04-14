Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Formycon AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Formycon AG

Unternehmen: Formycon AG

ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 14.04.2022

Kursziel: 89,00 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung: 20.05.2021: Hochstufung von HInzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:

DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine

BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 78,00 auf EUR 89,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Formycon hat eine EUR650 Mio.-Transaktion mit dem Unternehmen Athos KG der

Gebrüder Strüngmann bekannt gegeben, im Rahmen derer das Unternehmen seine

Beteiligung an den beiden Biosimilars FYB201 (Referenzprodukt: Lucentis)

und FYB202 (Referenzprodukt: Stelara) erhöhen wird. Darüber hinaus werden

Athos und Formycon-Aktionär Active Ownership Formycon eine Kreditlinie in

Höhe von 50 Millionen Euro gewähren. Wir schätzen, dass infolge des Deals

die Lizenzgebühr von Formycon auf Erlöse von FYB201 von ca. 9 % auf ca. 15

% und auf Erlöse von FYB202 von ca. 9 % auf ca. 35 % steigen werden. Im

Gegenzug wird Formycon 4 Mio. neue Aktien an Athos ausgeben. Nach der

Transaktion, die voraussichtlich bis Ende des laufenden Quartals

abgeschlossen sein wird, wird Athos mit einem Anteil von 26,6 % der größte

Anteilseigner von Formycon sein. Dieser Teil der Transaktion wird mit

EUR83,41 je Aktie oder EUR334 Mio. bewertet. Der Restbetrag von EUR316 Mio. ist

ein Earnout, unter dem Athos an Lizenzgebühren für FYB201 und FYB202

partizipieren wird. Wir gehen davon aus, dass die Erhöhung der

Lizenzgebühren an Formycon die 36-prozentige Erhöhung der ausstehenden

Aktien und den Mittelabfluss aufgrund des Earnouts bei weitem überwiegen

wird. Formycon hat erklärt, dass es fünf Biosimilars parallel entwickeln

kann. Formycons Portfolio von Biosimilar-Kandidaten besteht derzeit aus

vier benannten Verbindungen - FYB201, FYB202, FYB203 und FYB206. Die

Referenzprodukte für die ersten drei dieser Verbindungen sind bekannt, und

wir gehen davon aus, dass Formycon das Referenzprodukt für FYB206 noch in

diesem Jahr ankündigen wird. Wir rechnen damit, dass FYB201, FYB202 und

FYB203 alle bis Ende 2024 auf den Markt kommen werden. Dies deutet darauf

hin, dass Formycon bis 2025/26 neben FYB206 vier weitere

Biosimilar-Kandidaten in der Entwicklung haben wird. Formycon und die

Tochtergesellschaften von Athos haben die Entwicklung von FYB201, FYB202

und FYB203 (Referenzprodukt: Eylea) kofinanziert. Die höheren

Lizenzeinnahmen aus dem Athos-Deal und die Erlöse aus der Kreditlinie

werden es Formycon ermöglichen, die zukünftige Entwicklung von Biosimilars

unabhängig von Partnern zu finanzieren. Dies wird die durchschnittliche

Lizenzgebühr des Unternehmens weiter erhöhen. Die Aussichten sowohl für das

Wachstum als auch für die Margenausweitung sehen daher sehr günstig aus.

Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und heben das Kursziel von EUR78,00

auf EUR89,00 an.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG

(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and

increased the price target from EUR 78.00 to EUR 89.00.

Abstract:

Formycon has announced a EUR650m transaction with the Strüngmann Brothers

company, Athos KG, under which it will raise its participation in the two

biosimilars FYB201 (reference product: Lucentis) and FYB202 (reference

product: Stelara). In addition, Athos and Formycon shareholder Active

Ownership will extend a EUR50m credit line to Formycon. We estimate that

Formycon's royalty on FYB201 sales will rise from ca. 9% to ca. 15% and on

FYB202 sales from ca. 9% to ca. 35% as a consequence of the deal. In

return, Formycon will issue 4 million new shares to Athos. Following the

transaction, which is expected to complete by the end of the current

quarter, Athos will be the largest shareholder in Formycon with a 26.6%

stake. This part of the transaction is valued at EUR83.41 per share or EUR334m.

The balance of EUR316m is in the form of an earnout under which Athos will

participate in FYB201 and FYB202 royalties. We expect the increase in

royalties to Formycon as a result of the deal to greatly outweigh the

impact of the 36% increase in shares outstanding and the cash outflow due

to the earnout. Formycon has stated it can develop five biosimilars in

parallel. Formycon's portfolio of biosimilar candidates currently consists

of four named compounds - FYB201, FYB202, FYB203 and FYB206. The reference

products for the first three of these compounds are known and we expect

Formycon to announce the reference product for FYB206 later this year. We

expect FYB201, FYB202 and FYB203 to have all reached the market by the end

of 2024. This suggests that by 2025/26 Formycon will have four other

biosimilar candidates in addition to FYB206 under development. Formycon and

Athos' subsidiaries have co-financed the development of FYB201, FYB202 and

FYB203 (reference product: Eylea). The higher royalty income stemming from

the Athos deal and the proceeds from the credit line will enable Formycon

to finance future biosimilar development independently of partners. This

will raise the company's average royalty rate further. The outlook for both

growth and margin expansion thus looks very favourable. We maintain our Buy

recommendation and raise the price target from EUR78.00 to EUR89.00.

