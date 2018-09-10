Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: FinTech Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY




28.09.18 12:03
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinTech Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinTech Group AG



Unternehmen: FinTech Group AG


ISIN: DE000FTG1111



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 45.00 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



On 10/09/2018, FinTech Group achieved one of the most important milestones


in its recent history by announcing a long-term cooperation agreement with


Österreichische Post AG.

During the past financial years, Österreichische


Post has offered banking services through Bawag P.S.K in its approximately


430 branches. Since this cooperation agreement expires in 2019,


Österreichische Post AG has chosen FinTech Group AG as its new cooperation


partner.



Under the terms of the new partnership, banking activities will be combined


in a new joint venture, with both partners holding 50% each. The new bank


will provide banking services in Austria following the granting of the


banking licence which, according to FinTech CEO Frank Niehage, is expected


to be achieved by the middle of the next financial year 2019.



Since the existing infrastructure of post.at can be used 'at cost' or, in


the case of marketing, even free of charge, the execution risk can be


classified as extremely low. In comparison, building your own comparable


infrastructure would involve immense costs. At the same time, today's Bawag


customers will in future only have fewer than 100 contact points


(previously:> 1,700 points of contact), which should make it easier for


the


new joint venture to acquire customers. The fact that the management of the


joint venture has extensive experience in Austria due to its 9-year history


with flatex.at also shows a low implementation risk.



Over the next five years, the joint venture is to be capitalised at around


EUR 225 million. The financing of the FinTech share of EUR 112.5 million,


however, is already largely secured today. Less EUR 35 million from the 7%


capital increase, which was subscribed in full by Österreichische Post, and


the carrying amount of the contributed Austrian subsidiary, flatex.at, of


EUR 25 million, leaves a residual financing volume of EUR 52.5 million. In


the coming years, this should be covered predominantly by the revenues from


the IT service agreement.



In order to underline the newly agreed cooperation, Österreichische Post AG


has acquired a 7% share of FinTech Group AG. The Company will therefore


subscribe to 1.22 million new shares, excluding subscription rights, for a


total issue amount of approximately EUR 35 million.



With the publication of the semi-annual figures for 2018, FinTech Group AG


has confirmed the forecasts for 2018 that were published in the 2017 Annual


Report. Revenues of EUR 120 million, EBITDA of EUR 40 million and an after-


tax result of EUR 24 million are still expected. The half-year figures


achieved are in line with expectations, even though the Company needs to


achieve a higher turnover and earnings momentum in the second half of the


year. However, a look at the past financial years shows that a higher


proportion of sales and earnings tend to be incurred during the second half


of the year. We are thus keeping our sales and earnings forecasts for 2018


unchanged.



Since the effects of the current cooperation will only come into effect


after our specific forecast period, we have only taken the resulting


possible effects into account in the final value of the residual income of


our valuation model. In addition, we have taken into account the 7% capital


increase wholly subscribed by Österreichische Post AG, resulting in a


slight dilutive effect. Nevertheless, the potential of the new cooperation


outweighs this, which is shown by an increase in the fair company value to


EUR 45.00 (previously: EUR 41.70). Based on the current share price of EUR


27.45, we are maintaining our BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17005.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 28.09.18 (11:05 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 28.09.18 (12:00 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Start der Testproduktion voraus - 100% in einem Monat
Neuer 1.678% Lithium Hot Stock nach 1.290% mit Standard Lithium

E3 Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,85 € 30,80 € -0,95 € -3,08% 28.09./14:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000FTG1111 FTG111 36,00 € 20,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,90 € -3,24%  14:22
Hamburg 30,70 € +7,16%  08:09
Berlin 30,70 € +6,78%  08:00
Frankfurt 30,05 € -2,91%  11:47
München 29,95 € -3,07%  12:22
Xetra 29,85 € -3,08%  14:07
Düsseldorf 29,90 € -3,55%  13:30
Stuttgart 29,90 € -3,86%  13:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
FSD Pharma live in US-Börsenshow CNBC Squawk Box. Top-Cannabis-Aktientip nach 275.297% mit Canopy

FSD Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
852 WKN 524960 - flatex geht an. 12:09
33 FLATEX ist zum aktiven hande. 14.02.18
48 Welcher Onlinebroker ist wirklic. 18.07.16
9 flatex erhält Banklizenz 30.09.13
  Löschung 16.04.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...