Original-Research: FinTech Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

29.08.18 09:01
Unternehmen: FinTech Group AG


ISIN: DE000FTG1111



Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 41.70 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



High profitability level achieved in rapidly growing market environment;


continuation of growth path expected; target price raised



In the past fiscal year, FinTech Group AG finalised the sharpening of its


profile by the merger and packaging of individual business units.

The 'Make


2 out of 5' strategy achieved a significant streamlining of the group


structure and reorganised the business units according to the Financial


Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) business model.



However, the company is continuing to act through the known flatex and


ViTrade brands as one of the largest online brokers in Germany and, in


addition, offers in the TECH sector a modular technology platform (FTG:CBS)


for private and special-purpose banks. FinTech customers can perform all-


important technology-based and regulatory processes with FTG:CBS. FinTech


Group AG continues to be active in both B2C and B2B in a high-growth market


environment, which is characterised by a growing share of online brokerage


and an increasing use of technology in the banking world.



Accordingly, over the past fiscal years the company posted a positive


performance both in sales and income. In 2017 sales revenue climbed 12.6%


to EUR107.01 m (previous year: EUR95.02 m). The basis for this is the


continuing increase in the number of customers to 253,825 (previous year:


212,040), whereby both more transactions were executed and an expansion of


the loan book achieved. On the other hand, the B2B business remained


slightly below expectations, though it is expected to link to previous


growth by acquiring new customers.



With an EBITDA margin of 30.0% (EBITDA: EUR32.07 m), FinTech Group AG has a


high profitability level. This should further increase in future in the


environment of rising sales revenue. Economies of scale in administrative


and staff expenses and in securities transactions are important drivers.



For the current fiscal year, the company anticipates sales of EUR120 m and


with it a continuation of the growth dynamics and a significant improvement


in EBITDA to EUR40 m. FinTech Group AG also plans to increase the number of


customers in both B2C and B2B and has taken a number of measures to do so.


They include the rolling out of new products, planned geographical


expansion and the unchanged positioning of the flatex brand as innovation


and cost leader.



In our sales and profit forecasts, we follow the company guidance, though


we consider it to be somewhat too conservative. In light of what we


consider to be good development opportunities of the coming year, FinTech


Group AG should be able to earn sustained returns on equity of at least


18.6%. Within a residual income model, we have calculated a fair enterprise


value per share of EUR41.70 (previously: EUR35.00). The reason for the


increase is the first-time consideration of the significantly higher 2019


forecasts as the basis for the calculation of the final value and is thus


to be considered as a roll-over effect. In light of a current stock price


of EUR29.40, this means upward potential per share of over 40%. This


clearly suggests a BUY rating.



Bitte warten...