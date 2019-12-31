Original-Research: FinTech Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

High profitability level achieved in rapidly growing market environment;

continuation of growth path expected; target price raised

In the past fiscal year, FinTech Group AG finalised the sharpening of its

profile by the merger and packaging of individual business units.



The 'Make

2 out of 5' strategy achieved a significant streamlining of the group

structure and reorganised the business units according to the Financial

Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) business model.

However, the company is continuing to act through the known flatex and

ViTrade brands as one of the largest online brokers in Germany and, in

addition, offers in the TECH sector a modular technology platform (FTG:CBS)

for private and special-purpose banks. FinTech customers can perform all-

important technology-based and regulatory processes with FTG:CBS. FinTech

Group AG continues to be active in both B2C and B2B in a high-growth market

environment, which is characterised by a growing share of online brokerage

and an increasing use of technology in the banking world.

Accordingly, over the past fiscal years the company posted a positive

performance both in sales and income. In 2017 sales revenue climbed 12.6%

to EUR107.01 m (previous year: EUR95.02 m). The basis for this is the

continuing increase in the number of customers to 253,825 (previous year:

212,040), whereby both more transactions were executed and an expansion of

the loan book achieved. On the other hand, the B2B business remained

slightly below expectations, though it is expected to link to previous

growth by acquiring new customers.

With an EBITDA margin of 30.0% (EBITDA: EUR32.07 m), FinTech Group AG has a

high profitability level. This should further increase in future in the

environment of rising sales revenue. Economies of scale in administrative

and staff expenses and in securities transactions are important drivers.

For the current fiscal year, the company anticipates sales of EUR120 m and

with it a continuation of the growth dynamics and a significant improvement

in EBITDA to EUR40 m. FinTech Group AG also plans to increase the number of

customers in both B2C and B2B and has taken a number of measures to do so.

They include the rolling out of new products, planned geographical

expansion and the unchanged positioning of the flatex brand as innovation

and cost leader.

In our sales and profit forecasts, we follow the company guidance, though

we consider it to be somewhat too conservative. In light of what we

consider to be good development opportunities of the coming year, FinTech

Group AG should be able to earn sustained returns on equity of at least

18.6%. Within a residual income model, we have calculated a fair enterprise

value per share of EUR41.70 (previously: EUR35.00). The reason for the

increase is the first-time consideration of the significantly higher 2019

forecasts as the basis for the calculation of the final value and is thus

to be considered as a roll-over effect. In light of a current stock price

of EUR29.40, this means upward potential per share of over 40%. This

clearly suggests a BUY rating.

