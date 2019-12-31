Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":

Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG

Unternehmen: FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 28,87 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Matthias Greiffenberger

High profit contributions impacted by fintech investments, decrease in NAV

at HELIAD, relevant hidden reserves in place

Over the course of financial year 2018, FinLab AG successfully maintained

its positive news flow regarding its portfolio companies.



Most noteworthy

is the development of the 'flagship investment' Deposit Solutions GmbH, for

which a round of financing was carried out in 2018 on the basis of a

business valuation of USD 500 million. In September 2015, when FinLab AG

initially invested, the Company was valued at just over EUR 20 million,

meaning that the valuation of this investment has risen by a factor of more

than 20. As part of the new financing round, FinLab AG realised gains and

reduced its shareholding from 12% to 7.7% through sales of shares. This

generated an inflow of liquidity of EUR 10.14 million and profits (less

reduction in book value) of EUR 3.80 million.

The other portfolio companies also developed further, with corresponding

positive effects on the financial result of FinLab AG. nextmarkets GmbH was

approved as a securities trading bank, AUTHADA GmbH was certified by the

German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Vaultoro Ltd.

introduced its second product, 'Bar9', FastBill GmbH reported a new

partnership and the new FinLab fund made its first investment, EOS.IO

(FinLab EOS VC Europe I). As a result, the financial result of FinLab AG,

which in part reflects the performance of the unlisted fintech companies,

was once again high at EUR 16.29 million (previous year: EUR 13.00

million).

It is also worth mentioning here that the Company is not necessarily

reliant on the performance of the portfolio companies or on the sale of

shares. The provision of services to subsidiaries and portfolio companies,

as well as dividend income, represent a steady stream of income for FinLab

AG. This is sufficient to cover personnel and material costs, and FinLab is

therefore 'self-sustaining'. This is not always the case for investment

companies. Accordingly, EBIT in the past financial year was also positive

at EUR 0.79 million (previous year: EUR 1.46 million).

The positive performance of the portfolio companies stands in contrast to

price losses in the largest investment, the listed Heliad Equity Partners

GmbH & Co. KGaA. In the past financial year, as a result of amortisations

of shareholdings, Heliad has reported a significant fall in its NAV to EUR

6.20 per share (31/12/17: EUR 12.22 per share), which has led to a

significant decline in the Heliad share price. FinLab's equity, and

therefore also FinLab's NAV, fell by EUR 20.59 million as a result, having

benefited from a consistently positive impetus from this investment in

previous years.

Our valuation of FinLab AG is based on NAV, taking into account possible

hidden reserves in equity. These hidden reserves consist primarily of the

valuations of the fintech portfolio companies and the NAV of the HELIAD

shareholding. On this basis, we have calculated a NAV per share of EUR

28.87 (previously: EUR 32.75), which, at the current share price, still

offers significant upside potential. The lower Heliad NAV is reflected in

the fall in the fair value as calculated by us. We therefore continue to

assign the BUY rating.

