Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY




03.05.19 15:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 28,87 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Matthias Greiffenberger



High profit contributions impacted by fintech investments, decrease in NAV


at HELIAD, relevant hidden reserves in place



Over the course of financial year 2018, FinLab AG successfully maintained


its positive news flow regarding its portfolio companies.

Most noteworthy


is the development of the 'flagship investment' Deposit Solutions GmbH, for


which a round of financing was carried out in 2018 on the basis of a


business valuation of USD 500 million. In September 2015, when FinLab AG


initially invested, the Company was valued at just over EUR 20 million,


meaning that the valuation of this investment has risen by a factor of more


than 20. As part of the new financing round, FinLab AG realised gains and


reduced its shareholding from 12% to 7.7% through sales of shares. This


generated an inflow of liquidity of EUR 10.14 million and profits (less


reduction in book value) of EUR 3.80 million.



The other portfolio companies also developed further, with corresponding


positive effects on the financial result of FinLab AG. nextmarkets GmbH was


approved as a securities trading bank, AUTHADA GmbH was certified by the


German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Vaultoro Ltd.


introduced its second product, 'Bar9', FastBill GmbH reported a new


partnership and the new FinLab fund made its first investment, EOS.IO


(FinLab EOS VC Europe I). As a result, the financial result of FinLab AG,


which in part reflects the performance of the unlisted fintech companies,


was once again high at EUR 16.29 million (previous year: EUR 13.00


million).



It is also worth mentioning here that the Company is not necessarily


reliant on the performance of the portfolio companies or on the sale of


shares. The provision of services to subsidiaries and portfolio companies,


as well as dividend income, represent a steady stream of income for FinLab


AG. This is sufficient to cover personnel and material costs, and FinLab is


therefore 'self-sustaining'. This is not always the case for investment


companies. Accordingly, EBIT in the past financial year was also positive


at EUR 0.79 million (previous year: EUR 1.46 million).



The positive performance of the portfolio companies stands in contrast to


price losses in the largest investment, the listed Heliad Equity Partners


GmbH & Co. KGaA. In the past financial year, as a result of amortisations


of shareholdings, Heliad has reported a significant fall in its NAV to EUR


6.20 per share (31/12/17: EUR 12.22 per share), which has led to a


significant decline in the Heliad share price. FinLab's equity, and


therefore also FinLab's NAV, fell by EUR 20.59 million as a result, having


benefited from a consistently positive impetus from this investment in


previous years.



Our valuation of FinLab AG is based on NAV, taking into account possible


hidden reserves in equity. These hidden reserves consist primarily of the


valuations of the fintech portfolio companies and the NAV of the HELIAD


shareholding. On this basis, we have calculated a NAV per share of EUR


28.87 (previously: EUR 32.75), which, at the current share price, still


offers significant upside potential. The lower Heliad NAV is reflected in


the fall in the fair value as calculated by us. We therefore continue to


assign the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17939.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion (german version): 23/04/2019 (2:13 pm)


Date and time of first distribution (german version): 24/04/2019 (9:00 am)


Date and time of completion (english version): 03/05/2019 (2:13 pm)


Date and time of first distribution (english version): 03/05/2019 (3:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Neuer 804% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 775% mit TransCanna in 4 Monaten
Die neue "LVMH" und "Starbucks" des boomenden Cannabis-Sektors

Ionic Brands Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,30 € 15,70 € -0,40 € -2,55% 03.05./15:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0001218063 121806 24,00 € 13,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,30 € -2,55%  09:27
Stuttgart 15,35 € +0,99%  16:45
Frankfurt 15,55 € 0,00%  10:22
Hamburg 15,55 € 0,00%  08:09
Xetra 15,75 € 0,00%  02.05.19
Berlin 15,55 € -1,27%  16:39
Düsseldorf 15,30 € -1,29%  15:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
PAYPAL Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer 492% Pot Hot Stock nach 775% mit TransCanna. "Amazon" und "SAP" des boomenden Cannabis-Sektors

CannaOne Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
300 FinLab AG 14.03.19
183 Altira AG 18.10.15
38 Focus Money 27.07.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...