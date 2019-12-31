Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY




26.09.18 15:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: EUR 32.75


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger



In the first six months of 2018, FinLab AG significantly increased its


total income to EUR 2.79 million (previous year: EUR 1.76 million) and its


EBIT to EUR 1.02 million (previous year: EUR 0.30 million). Even if income


and earnings appear low at first glance, they demonstrate FinLab AG's high


internal financing capability.

This puts the company in the comfortable


position of being able to accompany the development of investments for as


long as possible and to accordingly participate in increases in value.



As at 30/06/2018, FinLab AG had equity of EUR 102.24 million according to


its IFRS balance sheet. This is based on the financial investments'


carrying value of EUR 100.24 million, where the 45.2% investment in Heliad


Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA is currently the largest individual


investment at EUR 33.24 million. However, this value, based on the price on


the reporting date of EUR 7.45, includes significant hidden reserves of EUR


15.44 million that we take into account in the NAV valuation based on the


NAV per share published by HELIAD of EUR 10.91 (31/12/17: EUR 12.22).



In addition, the IFRS valuation of the investments at 30/06/18 was EUR


41.11 million (31/12/17: EUR 38.24 million). The financing round after the


balance sheet date at Deposit Solutions alone was valued at USD 500


million, thus significantly above the previous valuation. Despite FinLab


AG's reduction in the participation rate from 12% to 7.7% in the course of


the financing, the valuation of this investment alone is USD 38.5 million


or around EUR 33 million. Including the other investments, we see the total


NAV at EUR 83.61 million and thus around EUR 42.50 million above the


balance sheet figure.



As the third stage in the NAV calculation, we expanded liquid assets


(including securities) in the amount of EUR 8.31 million to include


potential additions to liquidity. A significant liquidity addition in the


amount of USD 11.5 million or around EUR 10 million results from the


reduction in the participation rate in Deposit Solutions GmbH. We have also


taken into account the expected and predictable revenue streams from


traditional asset management business, i.e., the agreed management fees as


well as dividend income of up to EUR 4.0 million (including income from the


new fund with Block.one) in the liquid assets. We also included the


expected holding costs amounting to EUR 2.5 million in the calculation.



The current NAV/share is therefore determined to be EUR 32.75 (previously:


EUR 33.75). The slight reduction in fair value is based on a decline in


HELIAD's NAV. Based on the current share price, however, FinLab AG's share


clearly retains its BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16995.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion: 26/09/2018 (2:04 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 26/09/2018 (3:30 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Riesendeal - Investieren wie Warren Buffet in Boombranche Cannabis
Neuer 317% Cannabis Hot Stock

Redfund Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,50 € 21,00 € -0,50 € -2,38% 26.09./14:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0001218063 121806 30,00 € 18,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,70 € -0,48%  11:29
Hamburg 20,70 € +1,47%  08:09
Düsseldorf 20,30 € -0,49%  15:35
Frankfurt 20,50 € -0,49%  11:39
Stuttgart 20,40 € -1,92%  13:30
Xetra 20,50 € -2,38%  14:19
Berlin 20,40 € -2,86%  15:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Start der Testproduktion voraus - 100% in einem Monat. Neuer 1.678% Lithium Hot Stock nach 1.290% mit Standard Lithium

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283 FinLab AG 10.09.18
183 Altira AG 18.10.15
38 Focus Money 27.07.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...