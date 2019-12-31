Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":

^

Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG

Unternehmen: FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: EUR 32.75

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger

In the first six months of 2018, FinLab AG significantly increased its

total income to EUR 2.79 million (previous year: EUR 1.76 million) and its

EBIT to EUR 1.02 million (previous year: EUR 0.30 million). Even if income

and earnings appear low at first glance, they demonstrate FinLab AG's high

internal financing capability.



This puts the company in the comfortable

position of being able to accompany the development of investments for as

long as possible and to accordingly participate in increases in value.

As at 30/06/2018, FinLab AG had equity of EUR 102.24 million according to

its IFRS balance sheet. This is based on the financial investments'

carrying value of EUR 100.24 million, where the 45.2% investment in Heliad

Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA is currently the largest individual

investment at EUR 33.24 million. However, this value, based on the price on

the reporting date of EUR 7.45, includes significant hidden reserves of EUR

15.44 million that we take into account in the NAV valuation based on the

NAV per share published by HELIAD of EUR 10.91 (31/12/17: EUR 12.22).

In addition, the IFRS valuation of the investments at 30/06/18 was EUR

41.11 million (31/12/17: EUR 38.24 million). The financing round after the

balance sheet date at Deposit Solutions alone was valued at USD 500

million, thus significantly above the previous valuation. Despite FinLab

AG's reduction in the participation rate from 12% to 7.7% in the course of

the financing, the valuation of this investment alone is USD 38.5 million

or around EUR 33 million. Including the other investments, we see the total

NAV at EUR 83.61 million and thus around EUR 42.50 million above the

balance sheet figure.

As the third stage in the NAV calculation, we expanded liquid assets

(including securities) in the amount of EUR 8.31 million to include

potential additions to liquidity. A significant liquidity addition in the

amount of USD 11.5 million or around EUR 10 million results from the

reduction in the participation rate in Deposit Solutions GmbH. We have also

taken into account the expected and predictable revenue streams from

traditional asset management business, i.e., the agreed management fees as

well as dividend income of up to EUR 4.0 million (including income from the

new fund with Block.one) in the liquid assets. We also included the

expected holding costs amounting to EUR 2.5 million in the calculation.

The current NAV/share is therefore determined to be EUR 32.75 (previously:

EUR 33.75). The slight reduction in fair value is based on a decline in

HELIAD's NAV. Based on the current share price, however, FinLab AG's share

clearly retains its BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16995.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date and time of completion: 26/09/2018 (2:04 pm)

Date and time of first distribution: 26/09/2018 (3:30 pm)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°