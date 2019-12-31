Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY




17.08.18 13:46
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 33.75 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



Financing round for the FinLab portfolio-company Deposit Solutions


enhancing its valuation to over USD 500 million; Strong NAV increase for


FinLab AG; Target price rose to EUR 33.75, Rating BUY maintained



The Deposit Solutions GmbH, one of FinLab AG's most important investments,


has successfully closed a new financing round in the amount of USD 100m.


With this new financing round, the value of the FinLab participation


climbed to around $ 500 million. The new achieved value is very impressive,


especially compared to the the Deposit-valuation at the time of the first


financing through FinLab AG. At the entry valuation in September 2015, the


value of Deposit Solutions was just about EUR 20 million and thus has risen


by a factor of 20 in about 3 years.



The basis for this development can be found in the extraordinarily dynamic


operative development of the FinLab investment. Deposit Solutions GmbH


functions as a fintech company, which means it can use its own open-banking


platform to offer customers attractive daily and fixed-term offers from


other banks, without having to enter into a new customer relationship.


While at the end of 2016 the brokered volume was only EUR 1.0 billion, this


value has meantime risen to more than EUR 9 billion. In addition, the B2B


business was reinforced with the acquisition of renowned partners such as


Deutsche Bank or Fidelity's FFB.



As part of the current financing round, through disinvestment, FinLab AG


has reduced its participation in Deposit Solutions from 12% to 7.7%. As


part of this transaction, FinLab AG will show a liquidity inflow in the


amount of USD 11.5 million (around EUR 10.0 million), which will be wholly


reflected in the current financial year cash flows. Despite the reduction


in the shareholding, the Deposit-NAV has risen sharply following the new


valuation. With a total enterprise value of USD 500.0 million, it


represents a valuation of USD 38.5 million or EUR 33.8 million.



As with the inclusion of this higher value in our NAV-based valuation for


FinLab AG, it results in an increase in the fair value per share to EUR


33.75 (previous: EUR 30.65). Based on the current share price of EUR 22.20,


this means a price potential of over 50% and therefore we confirm our BUY


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16829.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






