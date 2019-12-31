Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":

^

Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG

Unternehmen: FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 33.75 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

Financing round for the FinLab portfolio-company Deposit Solutions

enhancing its valuation to over USD 500 million; Strong NAV increase for

FinLab AG; Target price rose to EUR 33.75, Rating BUY maintained

The Deposit Solutions GmbH, one of FinLab AG's most important investments,

has successfully closed a new financing round in the amount of USD 100m.





With this new financing round, the value of the FinLab participation

climbed to around $ 500 million. The new achieved value is very impressive,

especially compared to the the Deposit-valuation at the time of the first

financing through FinLab AG. At the entry valuation in September 2015, the

value of Deposit Solutions was just about EUR 20 million and thus has risen

by a factor of 20 in about 3 years.

The basis for this development can be found in the extraordinarily dynamic

operative development of the FinLab investment. Deposit Solutions GmbH

functions as a fintech company, which means it can use its own open-banking

platform to offer customers attractive daily and fixed-term offers from

other banks, without having to enter into a new customer relationship.

While at the end of 2016 the brokered volume was only EUR 1.0 billion, this

value has meantime risen to more than EUR 9 billion. In addition, the B2B

business was reinforced with the acquisition of renowned partners such as

Deutsche Bank or Fidelity's FFB.

As part of the current financing round, through disinvestment, FinLab AG

has reduced its participation in Deposit Solutions from 12% to 7.7%. As

part of this transaction, FinLab AG will show a liquidity inflow in the

amount of USD 11.5 million (around EUR 10.0 million), which will be wholly

reflected in the current financial year cash flows. Despite the reduction

in the shareholding, the Deposit-NAV has risen sharply following the new

valuation. With a total enterprise value of USD 500.0 million, it

represents a valuation of USD 38.5 million or EUR 33.8 million.

As with the inclusion of this higher value in our NAV-based valuation for

FinLab AG, it results in an increase in the fair value per share to EUR

33.75 (previous: EUR 30.65). Based on the current share price of EUR 22.20,

this means a price potential of over 50% and therefore we confirm our BUY

rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16829.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°