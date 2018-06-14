Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY




22.06.18 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 30.65 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



nextmarkets customers can now trade with real money; another round of


financing carried out at nextmarkets; Deposit Solutions brokerage volume


continues to rise; price and rating remain unchanged



FinLab AG continues to benefit from a positive news flow about its


investments.

On 14/06/2018, FinLab's portfolio company, the Cologne-based


company nextmarkets GmbH, announced the conclusion of a round of financing,


in which the start-up company received a total of EUR 6.0 million. As with


the other FinLab investments, new notable investors, such as Axel Springer


Media for Equity GmbH, Cryptology Asset PLC or the British hedge fund


manager Alan Howard, were added. We understand that the current Series A


round of financing, which brought in a total of EUR 9.5 million, is


expected to be used primarily for the expansion of the customer base, i.e.


for marketing and sales purposes.



The nextmarkets GmbH technology is, however, market-ready. The real money


offering also started on 14/06/2018, meaning that nextmarkets customers are


now in a position to trade equities, currencies, commodities and, before


long, ETF and cryptocurrencies. To that end, nextmarkets currently offers


private investors the assistance of 14 investment professionals, who


provide the users with real-time analyses for significant added value when


making investment decisions. An important basis for the nextmarkets


business operations is the approval as a securities trading bank, which it


received in early 2018. According to the company, this round of financing


was carried out with a significantly higher valuation. We had already taken


this into account in our valuation, which is why we will not make a change


in the fair value approach for this associated company.



In addition, the flagship company Deposit Solutions GmbH continued its


already very positive performance. At the start-up conference NOAH2018,


Deposit CBO and Managing Director Max von Bismarck announced the new value


of brokered investments at EUR 8.0 billion. By contrast, the brokered


volume was just EUR 1.0 billion at the end of 2016, making Deposit's


platform one of the fastest growing fintech solutions. Deposit Solutions


GmbH functions as a fintech company, which means it can use its own


open-banking platform to offer customers attractive daily and fixed-term


offers from other banks, without having to enter into a new customer


relationship.



The positive performance of the FinLab investments is in line with our


expectations, which are reflected in the fair value approach of our NAV


model. We therefore maintain the recently confirmed target price of EUR


30.65 and confirm the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16639.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Übernahme - Vollständige Legalisierung - Kursfeuerwerk
Nächster 100 Bagger von Börsenstar - 791% Cannabis Hot Stock 2018

High Hampton Holdings Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,80 € 20,60 € 0,20 € +0,97% 22.06./12:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0001218063 121806 30,00 € 14,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,60 € -0,96%  11:13
Hamburg 20,30 € +1,00%  08:09
Frankfurt 20,50 € +0,99%  11:18
Stuttgart 20,60 € +0,98%  09:15
Xetra 20,80 € +0,97%  11:27
Düsseldorf 20,50 € +0,49%  12:00
Berlin 20,60 € 0,00%  11:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Vollständige Legalisierung - Kursfeuerwerk. Nächster 100 Bagger von Börsenstar - 791% Cannabis Hot Stock 2018

High Hampton Holdings Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
277 FinLab AG 05.06.18
183 Altira AG 18.10.15
38 Focus Money 27.07.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...