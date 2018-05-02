Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":

Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG

Unternehmen: FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 30.65 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger

Further expansion in the fintech investment portfolio; NAV climbs to EUR

20.83 per share; further valuation potential yet to come

In the past financial year 2017, FinLab AG once again benefited from an

increase in the valuation of its fintech investments, allowing it to

sustain its significant financial result of EUR 13.00 million (previous

year: EUR 11.77 million). This total includes the valuation income from

unlisted fintech investments.



As in the previous year, a large proportion

of the financial result is attributable to the increase in value of the

Deposit Solutions investment. During a USD 20 million financing round, this

associated company was valued at double the level recorded at the end of

2016 (as a result of third-party investment).

In addition to the high financial result, the listed investment in HELIAD

Equity Partners, in which FinLab AG has a significant stake (45.2%), posted

very good growth. In 2017, the HELIAD share price of EUR 5.71 (31/12/2016)

climbed significantly to EUR 9.48 (31/12/2017), which meant that given its

virtually unchanged shareholding, FinLab AG recorded a total gain of EUR

16.55 million. Although this gain is not recognised in the financial

result, it is recognised as a result-neutral revaluation basis in equity

capital, which entails a corresponding increase in equity capital and thus

in the NAV.

The positive post-tax result of EUR 14.21 million, together with the

revaluation reserve of the Heliad investment (EUR 16.55 million) and the

capital increase undertaken in May 2017 (EUR 5.85 million: 450,000 new

shares at EUR 13.00 per share), made for a significant increase in equity

capital to EUR 103.92 million (31/12/16: EUR 67.14 million). The NAV per

share once again saw a significant increase to EUR 20.83 (31/12/16: EUR

14.79).

FinLab AG is special in that current income (service income, profit shares)

is sufficient to cover the ongoing costs, which renders FinLab's business

virtually 'self-sustaining' without external financing. This can be seen

from the positive EBIT of EUR 1.46 million, which gives an indication of

the strong internal financing capability within FinLab AG - this is not

considered the norm for venture capital portfolio companies.

In the past financial year, FinLab AG has expanded its investment portfolio

with three further investments, acquiring initial stakes in FastBill GmbH,

Vaultoro Ltd. and ICONIQ Lab GmbH. At the same time, the Company has

successfully completed its entry into the cryptocurrency and blockchain

markets. In this regard, it recently announced the creation of a fund with

leading blockchain software EOS.IO. With a planned capitalisation of up to

USD 100 million, FinLab is expected to benefit from both management fees

and the fund's performance. In addition, all key fintech investments

reached important milestones in 2017.

Based on the NAV valuation, we calculated a fair value of EUR 30.65 per

share for FinLab AG. This figure includes the hidden reserves of the HELIAD

investment as well as the higher valuations we have calculated for fintech

investments. Based on a share price of EUR 20.70, we are assigning a BUY

rating.

