Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY




02.05.18 10:11
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 30.65 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger



Further expansion in the fintech investment portfolio; NAV climbs to EUR


20.83 per share; further valuation potential yet to come



In the past financial year 2017, FinLab AG once again benefited from an


increase in the valuation of its fintech investments, allowing it to


sustain its significant financial result of EUR 13.00 million (previous


year: EUR 11.77 million). This total includes the valuation income from


unlisted fintech investments.

As in the previous year, a large proportion


of the financial result is attributable to the increase in value of the


Deposit Solutions investment. During a USD 20 million financing round, this


associated company was valued at double the level recorded at the end of


2016 (as a result of third-party investment).



In addition to the high financial result, the listed investment in HELIAD


Equity Partners, in which FinLab AG has a significant stake (45.2%), posted


very good growth. In 2017, the HELIAD share price of EUR 5.71 (31/12/2016)


climbed significantly to EUR 9.48 (31/12/2017), which meant that given its


virtually unchanged shareholding, FinLab AG recorded a total gain of EUR


16.55 million. Although this gain is not recognised in the financial


result, it is recognised as a result-neutral revaluation basis in equity


capital, which entails a corresponding increase in equity capital and thus


in the NAV.



The positive post-tax result of EUR 14.21 million, together with the


revaluation reserve of the Heliad investment (EUR 16.55 million) and the


capital increase undertaken in May 2017 (EUR 5.85 million: 450,000 new


shares at EUR 13.00 per share), made for a significant increase in equity


capital to EUR 103.92 million (31/12/16: EUR 67.14 million). The NAV per


share once again saw a significant increase to EUR 20.83 (31/12/16: EUR


14.79).



FinLab AG is special in that current income (service income, profit shares)


is sufficient to cover the ongoing costs, which renders FinLab's business


virtually 'self-sustaining' without external financing. This can be seen


from the positive EBIT of EUR 1.46 million, which gives an indication of


the strong internal financing capability within FinLab AG - this is not


considered the norm for venture capital portfolio companies.



In the past financial year, FinLab AG has expanded its investment portfolio


with three further investments, acquiring initial stakes in FastBill GmbH,


Vaultoro Ltd. and ICONIQ Lab GmbH. At the same time, the Company has


successfully completed its entry into the cryptocurrency and blockchain


markets. In this regard, it recently announced the creation of a fund with


leading blockchain software EOS.IO. With a planned capitalisation of up to


USD 100 million, FinLab is expected to benefit from both management fees


and the fund's performance. In addition, all key fintech investments


reached important milestones in 2017.



Based on the NAV valuation, we calculated a fair value of EUR 30.65 per


share for FinLab AG. This figure includes the hidden reserves of the HELIAD


investment as well as the higher valuations we have calculated for fintech


investments. Based on a share price of EUR 20.70, we are assigning a BUY


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16407.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...