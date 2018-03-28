Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

28.03.18
Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 30.65 EUR


Analyst: Cosmin Filker


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



NAV/share rose significantly in 2017, rising 41% from EUR14.79 to EUR20.83;


planned launch of a fund (USD 100 million) with EOS.

IO, thus strengthening


the Asset Management



According to preliminary figures for 2017, FinLab AG has been able to match


the record figures of the previous year. The main focus here is on the


overall result of the company, which at EUR30.8 million (previous year:


EUR32.2 million) was slightly below the previous year's level, but was well


above our expectations. We believe that the main reason for this


development is the very good price performance of the largest FinLab


investment, Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA, in which the company


holds a 45.2% interest. The Heliad share price increased by 66.1% in 2017,


which according to our calculations means that FinLab AG posted a price


gain (financial result) of EUR16.8 million. In addition, the company


benefited in particular from a higher valuation of its 11.9% holding in


Deposit Solutions GmbH which, compared to the previous year, had doubled


its valuation as part of a capital increase of USD 20.0 million. All in


all, this led to another significant increase in equity (plus a capital


increase of EUR5.85 million in 2017) to EUR103.9 million (31/12/16: EUR67.1


million), which corresponds to a current NAV/share of EUR20.83 (31/12/16:


EUR14.79).



Based on the current Heliad NAV (EUR12.20; share price: EUR8.54), there are


hidden reserves. In addition, FinLab has opened up to the blockchain and


crypto currency market in recent months, but this is not yet fully


reflected in the company valuation.



The company took an important step in this area, in creating a new fund


together with the leading blockchain software EOS.IO. In this regard,


FinLab AG has signed a letter of intent with EOS.IO to create and


capitalise a fund of USD 100 million, based on the assumption that the


majority of the funding should come from EOS.IO. FinLab AG should benefit


from management fees but also from the development of the fund, depending


on the contribution. The aim of the fund is to build and finance projects


in Europe that can be integrated into the EOS Blockchain.



We will only consider the additional potential arising from the fund issue


when capitalisation has taken place in our valuation model. With the


publication of the annual report (12/04/18), we expect to carry out a


reassessment of FinLab AG. As long as our target price of EUR30.65 remains


valid, we continue to assign the BUY rating.



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,80 € 22,80 € -1,00 € -4,39% 28.03./12:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0001218063 121806 30,00 € 12,46 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,90 € -2,67%  10:52
Düsseldorf 22,40 € +2,75%  08:11
Hamburg 22,40 € +2,75%  08:09
Frankfurt 22,50 € +0,45%  09:12
Stuttgart 22,40 € -0,44%  09:15
Berlin 21,90 € -3,95%  11:56
Xetra 21,80 € -4,39%  12:04
Bitte warten...