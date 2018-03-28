Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":

Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG

Unternehmen: FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 30.65 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

NAV/share rose significantly in 2017, rising 41% from EUR14.79 to EUR20.83;

planned launch of a fund (USD 100 million) with EOS.



IO, thus strengthening

the Asset Management

According to preliminary figures for 2017, FinLab AG has been able to match

the record figures of the previous year. The main focus here is on the

overall result of the company, which at EUR30.8 million (previous year:

EUR32.2 million) was slightly below the previous year's level, but was well

above our expectations. We believe that the main reason for this

development is the very good price performance of the largest FinLab

investment, Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA, in which the company

holds a 45.2% interest. The Heliad share price increased by 66.1% in 2017,

which according to our calculations means that FinLab AG posted a price

gain (financial result) of EUR16.8 million. In addition, the company

benefited in particular from a higher valuation of its 11.9% holding in

Deposit Solutions GmbH which, compared to the previous year, had doubled

its valuation as part of a capital increase of USD 20.0 million. All in

all, this led to another significant increase in equity (plus a capital

increase of EUR5.85 million in 2017) to EUR103.9 million (31/12/16: EUR67.1

million), which corresponds to a current NAV/share of EUR20.83 (31/12/16:

EUR14.79).

Based on the current Heliad NAV (EUR12.20; share price: EUR8.54), there are

hidden reserves. In addition, FinLab has opened up to the blockchain and

crypto currency market in recent months, but this is not yet fully

reflected in the company valuation.

The company took an important step in this area, in creating a new fund

together with the leading blockchain software EOS.IO. In this regard,

FinLab AG has signed a letter of intent with EOS.IO to create and

capitalise a fund of USD 100 million, based on the assumption that the

majority of the funding should come from EOS.IO. FinLab AG should benefit

from management fees but also from the development of the fund, depending

on the contribution. The aim of the fund is to build and finance projects

in Europe that can be integrated into the EOS Blockchain.

We will only consider the additional potential arising from the fund issue

when capitalisation has taken place in our valuation model. With the

publication of the annual report (12/04/18), we expect to carry out a

reassessment of FinLab AG. As long as our target price of EUR30.65 remains

valid, we continue to assign the BUY rating.

