Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY




01.10.20 11:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 31.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



In the first half of 2020, FinLab AG also achieved a positive EBIT of EUR


0.51 million (previous year: EUR 1.16 million), which continues to cover


the costs of managing the investment portfolio.

The basis for this positive


operating result, which is unusual for investment companies, is the


comparatively constant earnings of the company, which in the past six


months have been in a corridor between EUR 1.76 million and EUR 2.91


million. The decline in earnings to EUR2.12m (previous year: EUR2.91m) in


the first half of 2020 is attributable to lower income from investments.


The decline in income was offset by a slight decline in operating costs,


which had led to lower EBIT. As before, the positive EBIT is to be seen as


meaningful evidence that the company provides long-term support to the


portfolio companies without having to make exits to cover costs.



As the Fintech investments are not fully consolidated, changes in the value


of non-listed investments are recognised in the financial result. Since the


write-ups and write-downs in the investment portfolio are made in


accordance with the respective development of the investment company, these


show a higher volatility. In the first half of 2020 the write-ups had led


to a financial result of EUR 2.37 million (previous year: EUR 3.55 million)


and, as a result, a positive net profit for the period of EUR2.56 million


(previous year: EUR4.60 million). The performance of Heliad Equity


Partners' share price is recognised as a change in the revaluation basis


below net income for the period. Having reported high share price losses in


each of the past two financial years, Heliad's share price rose sharply in


the first six months of 2020. Based on Heliad's positive operating


performance, the change in the revaluation base of EUR 11.14 million


(previous year: EUR -5.22 million) and thus FinLab AG's overall earnings of


EUR 13.70 million (previous year: EUR -0.62 million) were both


significantly higher than in the previous year.



We have evaluated FinLab AG by calculating the net asset value (NAV) as a


typical industry indicator for portfolio companies. As of June 30, 2020,


FinLab AG reports equity of EUR156.47 million according to the IFRS balance


sheet. This is based on the balance sheet value of financial assets


amounting to EUR 149.64 million. The 45.5% shareholding in Heliad Equity


Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA accounts for EUR 29.86 million of this figure.


Having declined in value in the past two financial years, the valuation of


Heliad's shareholding climbed significantly as of 30.06.2020. Heliad's NAV,


which was last updated as of 30.06.2020, amounted to EUR10.74 per share


(30.12.19: EUR7.39). Heliad's share price amounted to EUR6.65 at the


reporting date, thus remaining significantly below published NAV. Based on


this NAV valuation, the hidden reserves of the HELIAD investment amount to


EUR18.39 million.



At EUR 31.60 (previously: EUR 28.85), the current NAV/share of FinLab AG


rose slightly, in particular due to the significant improvement in Heliad's


NAV. Based on FinLab's current share price of EUR 19.65, there is


considerable potential for the share price to increase in line with NAV and


we continue to assign the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21696.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion: 01.10.2020 (10:14 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 01.10.2020 (11:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
COVID-19 Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit 60.000 Polizeibeamten
Neuer Coronavirus Hot Stock nach 3.400% und 151.900%


Victory Square Technologies




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,50 € 19,65 € -0,15 € -0,76% 01.10./11:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0001218063 121806 22,70 € 9,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		19,50 € -0,76%  09:56
Frankfurt 19,50 € +2,36%  09:30
Hamburg 19,35 € +2,11%  08:10
Düsseldorf 19,45 € +2,10%  12:00
München 19,40 € +1,57%  08:00
Stuttgart 19,50 € +0,26%  12:00
Xetra 19,60 € -0,25%  11:23
Berlin 19,60 € -0,25%  11:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock startet Expansion nach Europa und Südamerika. 520% Fintech Aktientip nach 479% mit Paypal und 4.464% mit Netcents

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
315 FinLab AG 29.09.20
183 Altira AG 18.10.15
38 Focus Money 27.07.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...