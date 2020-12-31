Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":

Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG

Unternehmen: FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 31.60 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

In the first half of 2020, FinLab AG also achieved a positive EBIT of EUR

0.51 million (previous year: EUR 1.16 million), which continues to cover

the costs of managing the investment portfolio.



The basis for this positive

operating result, which is unusual for investment companies, is the

comparatively constant earnings of the company, which in the past six

months have been in a corridor between EUR 1.76 million and EUR 2.91

million. The decline in earnings to EUR2.12m (previous year: EUR2.91m) in

the first half of 2020 is attributable to lower income from investments.

The decline in income was offset by a slight decline in operating costs,

which had led to lower EBIT. As before, the positive EBIT is to be seen as

meaningful evidence that the company provides long-term support to the

portfolio companies without having to make exits to cover costs.

As the Fintech investments are not fully consolidated, changes in the value

of non-listed investments are recognised in the financial result. Since the

write-ups and write-downs in the investment portfolio are made in

accordance with the respective development of the investment company, these

show a higher volatility. In the first half of 2020 the write-ups had led

to a financial result of EUR 2.37 million (previous year: EUR 3.55 million)

and, as a result, a positive net profit for the period of EUR2.56 million

(previous year: EUR4.60 million). The performance of Heliad Equity

Partners' share price is recognised as a change in the revaluation basis

below net income for the period. Having reported high share price losses in

each of the past two financial years, Heliad's share price rose sharply in

the first six months of 2020. Based on Heliad's positive operating

performance, the change in the revaluation base of EUR 11.14 million

(previous year: EUR -5.22 million) and thus FinLab AG's overall earnings of

EUR 13.70 million (previous year: EUR -0.62 million) were both

significantly higher than in the previous year.

We have evaluated FinLab AG by calculating the net asset value (NAV) as a

typical industry indicator for portfolio companies. As of June 30, 2020,

FinLab AG reports equity of EUR156.47 million according to the IFRS balance

sheet. This is based on the balance sheet value of financial assets

amounting to EUR 149.64 million. The 45.5% shareholding in Heliad Equity

Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA accounts for EUR 29.86 million of this figure.

Having declined in value in the past two financial years, the valuation of

Heliad's shareholding climbed significantly as of 30.06.2020. Heliad's NAV,

which was last updated as of 30.06.2020, amounted to EUR10.74 per share

(30.12.19: EUR7.39). Heliad's share price amounted to EUR6.65 at the

reporting date, thus remaining significantly below published NAV. Based on

this NAV valuation, the hidden reserves of the HELIAD investment amount to

EUR18.39 million.

At EUR 31.60 (previously: EUR 28.85), the current NAV/share of FinLab AG

rose slightly, in particular due to the significant improvement in Heliad's

NAV. Based on FinLab's current share price of EUR 19.65, there is

considerable potential for the share price to increase in line with NAV and

we continue to assign the BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/21696.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

