Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

FinLab AG

Research Report by GBC AG

FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Research Report (Anno)

Recommendation: BUY

Price target: 28.85 EUR

Price target as of: 31.12.2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger

- Important operational developments achieved in the Fintech portfolio

- Deposit Solutions Holdings advances to Unicorn Status with a Valuation of

EUR1.0 Billion

- High upside potential

FinLab AG had a positive news flow also in the 2019 financial year with its

Fintech investments.



The 'flagship investment' Deposit Solutions once again

proved to be an important driver for the company's development. In addition

to further developing its operations, the company concluded a new financing

round in September 2019 with an investment by Deutsche Bank. The operator

of well-known platforms such as Savedo and Zinspilot was valued at a

shareholder value of EUR 1.0 billion, which led to significant revaluations

for FinLab AG from the previously calculated value of around EUR500

million.

There were also further major developments in the other portfolio

companies. nextmarkets GmbH released a new app generation, AUTHADA's

identification solution is now used by comdirect bank AG for both deposit

and current account openings, Kapilendo took over a banking platform and

iconic completed a seven-figure financing round.

With the valuation increase of the Fintech portfolio, especially Deposit

Solutions, FinLab AG's financial result improved significantly to EUR38.08

million (previous year EUR16.29 million). It is particularly worth noting

that FinLab AG's recurring management income once again kept its operating

costs well covered. This means that the portfolio strategy does not come

with a cost pressure or the pressure of making exits.

The very solid balance sheet ratios of FinLab AG should also be mentioned,

given the current Covid-19 pandemic. The company's equity of EUR142.77

million and equity ratio of 97.9% give it a high degree of flexibility with

regard to possible financing options. In addition, the company's cash and

cash equivalents of approx. EUR11 million is sufficient to cover its

operating costs for the next financial years.

Although the effects of Covid-19, which are difficult to assess, will also

influence the development of the portfolio companies, they also present

disproportionately high growth opportunities after the crisis due to the

fact that their business models are based on innovation and digitalisation.

Deposit Solutions, for example, could benefit from high investor interest

due to the amount of available liquidity, especially as investments can be

made from home computers. The nextmarkets trading platform could also

benefit from the current high volatility on the market. Vaultoro is showing

its strength in peer-to-peer trading and AUTHADA could benefit from

increased demand for e-identification solutions.

We carried out a NAV valuation of FinLab AG. We determined a price of

EUR28.85 as the fair value per share (previously: EUR29.50). The reduction

is entirely the result of our more cautious approach to the valuation of

the Fintech portfolio, for which we currently do not assume any hidden

reserves and therefore use the balance sheet valuation. Based on the

current share price, the FinLab share is still a clear BUY.

