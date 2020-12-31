Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY




17.04.20
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 28.85 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger



- Important operational developments achieved in the Fintech portfolio


- Deposit Solutions Holdings advances to Unicorn Status with a Valuation of


EUR1.0 Billion


- High upside potential



FinLab AG had a positive news flow also in the 2019 financial year with its


Fintech investments.

The 'flagship investment' Deposit Solutions once again


proved to be an important driver for the company's development. In addition


to further developing its operations, the company concluded a new financing


round in September 2019 with an investment by Deutsche Bank. The operator


of well-known platforms such as Savedo and Zinspilot was valued at a


shareholder value of EUR 1.0 billion, which led to significant revaluations


for FinLab AG from the previously calculated value of around EUR500


million.



There were also further major developments in the other portfolio


companies. nextmarkets GmbH released a new app generation, AUTHADA's


identification solution is now used by comdirect bank AG for both deposit


and current account openings, Kapilendo took over a banking platform and


iconic completed a seven-figure financing round.



With the valuation increase of the Fintech portfolio, especially Deposit


Solutions, FinLab AG's financial result improved significantly to EUR38.08


million (previous year EUR16.29 million). It is particularly worth noting


that FinLab AG's recurring management income once again kept its operating


costs well covered. This means that the portfolio strategy does not come


with a cost pressure or the pressure of making exits.



The very solid balance sheet ratios of FinLab AG should also be mentioned,


given the current Covid-19 pandemic. The company's equity of EUR142.77


million and equity ratio of 97.9% give it a high degree of flexibility with


regard to possible financing options. In addition, the company's cash and


cash equivalents of approx. EUR11 million is sufficient to cover its


operating costs for the next financial years.



Although the effects of Covid-19, which are difficult to assess, will also


influence the development of the portfolio companies, they also present


disproportionately high growth opportunities after the crisis due to the


fact that their business models are based on innovation and digitalisation.


Deposit Solutions, for example, could benefit from high investor interest


due to the amount of available liquidity, especially as investments can be


made from home computers. The nextmarkets trading platform could also


benefit from the current high volatility on the market. Vaultoro is showing


its strength in peer-to-peer trading and AUTHADA could benefit from


increased demand for e-identification solutions.



We carried out a NAV valuation of FinLab AG. We determined a price of


EUR28.85 as the fair value per share (previously: EUR29.50). The reduction


is entirely the result of our more cautious approach to the valuation of


the Fintech portfolio, for which we currently do not assume any hidden


reserves and therefore use the balance sheet valuation. Based on the


current share price, the FinLab share is still a clear BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20553.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion (german version): 06/04/2020 (5:40 pm)


Date and time of first distribution (german version): 07/04/2020 (10:30 am)


Date and time of completion (english version): 17/04/2020 (8:00 am)


Date and time of first distribution (english version): 17/04/2020 (11:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock von Stargeologe Klaus Eckhof meldet Milliarden-Gold-Lagerstätte
2,85 Mio. Unzen (Indicated) und 3,56 Mio. Unzen (Inferred)


AJN Resources Inc.




 
 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,20 € 16,85 € 0,35 € +2,08% 17.04./12:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0001218063 121806 20,50 € 9,02 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,20 € -0,86%  13:04
Hamburg 17,50 € +10,76%  08:06
Frankfurt 17,30 € +4,85%  09:53
Düsseldorf 17,00 € +3,34%  12:00
Xetra 17,20 € +2,08%  12:21
Berlin 17,15 € +1,78%  12:43
Stuttgart 17,30 € +1,76%  08:15
München 16,60 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock investiert in Coronavirus COVID-19 Medizin-Kandidat. Riesen Coronavirus COVID-19 Schnelltest Deal mit Fu\xDFball Liga

Questcap Inc.
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
312 FinLab AG 03.04.20
183 Altira AG 18.10.15
38 Focus Money 27.07.07
