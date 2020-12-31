Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

09.09.19 15:41
dpa-AFX

^



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 29.50 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger



FinLab AG's business model as an investment company that focuses on Fintech


business models means that an analysis of turnover and earnings performance


according to conventional key figures does not adequately represent the


business situation.

The most important message to take from an examination


of revenue and EBIT is the fact that FinLab AG is 'self-sustaining', and


that personnel and material costs are therefore covered.



As in previous financial years, FinLab AG achieved a positive EBIT result,


posting a result of EUR 1.16 million this year (previous year: EUR 1.02


million). Consequently, the company remains in the comfortable position of


being able to keep the Fintech investments in the portfolio for as long as


possible, thereby generating most of the potential increase in value. As


such, it is not necessary to perform any exit transactions to compensate


for possible deficits.



The basis for this stable EBIT performance is provided by revenue, which is


made up of income from services provided to subsidiaries and holdings


(management, marketing, accounting etc.) not to mention investment income.


Investment income consists primarily of dividend distributions from HELIAD


Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA, in which a stake of 45.3% is held, as well


as shares in profit generated by portfolio companies. Overall, total income


increased to EUR 2.91 million (previous year: EUR 2.79 million), which, on


account of the fact that overhead costs remained consistent, resulted in


the reported EBIT increase.



As at 30/06/2019, FinLab AG had equity of EUR 106.00 million according to


its IFRS balance sheet. This is based on the financial investments'


carrying value of EUR 94.89 million, where the 45.3% investment in Heliad


Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA is currently the largest individual


investment at EUR 16.15 million. The valuation of the Heliad investment


declined significantly, particularly in the last two financial years, as a


result of the need for amortisation of Heliad portfolio companies. The


Heliad NAV, which was last updated on 31/03/2019, is EUR 6.76 per share


(31/12/2018: EUR6.20 per share). Relative to this NAV, the hidden reserves


of the HELIAD investment amount to EUR 13.68 million.



In addition, the IFRS valuation of the Fintech portfolio companies was EUR


60.31 million as at 30/06/19 (31/12/18: EUR 52.75 million). This increase


is partly due to the investment in ONPEX Holding GmbH, which was completed


in February 2019, but also to the positive performance of the existing


Fintech portfolio companies. We see the overall NAV of the Fintech


portfolio companies at EUR 94.81 million, and therefore EUR 34.5 million


above the balance-sheet valuation.



In the third stage of the NAV calculation, we took into account in the


liquid assets (including securities) amounting to EUR 8.22 million the


revenue streams from traditional asset management business that are


expected and predictable for the second half of 2019, i.e. the agreed


management fees as well as dividend income (including income from the new


fund with Block.one) minus the holding costs.



At EUR 29.5, the current NAV/share of FinLab AG is slightly above the value


calculated thus far of EUR 28.87. The fair values of the Fintech


investments and the HELIAD NAV show slight increases compared to our


previous study. Based on the current share price, FinLab AG clearly retains


its BUY rating.



Important valuation note


At present, there is speculation about the sale of the online broker Flatex


AG (formerly trading under FinTech Group AG), the largest company in the


HELIAD portfolio. In July 2019, the company announced the decision to work


with the consulting firm Lazard to examine possible strategic options


regarding its future course. Selling the company was mentioned as a


possible option. Even though further information is not currently available


on the market, there is speculation in the media and on various financial


portals that a sale in excess of the price of EUR 30 per share is a likely


course of action. A sale of Flatex AG at this price would have a positive


impact on business performance and, as a resultant, on the valuation of


FinLab AG. According to our calculations, the positive impact would amount


to EUR 20.81 million or EUR 3.97 per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18959.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (Time) completion: 02/09/19 (3:07 pm)


Date (Time) first distribution: 03/09/18 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



