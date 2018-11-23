Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG):




23.11.18 09:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG



Unternehmen: FinLab AG


ISIN: DE0001218063



Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview


Empfehlung: -


Kursziel: -


Kursziel auf Sicht von: -


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



As an investment company with a focus on fintech business models, FinLab


has built up a comprehensive and at the same time promising investment


portfolio in recent financial years.

The company now has a significant


stake in a total of eight fintech companies, including Deposit Solutions,


nextmarkets, and kapilendo. After the last investment in awamo GmbH, a


provider of SaaS core banking solutions, FinLab AG made a new seven-digit


investment in CASHLINK Technologies GmbH. GBC analyst Cosmin Filker spoke


with FinLab Management Board member Juan Rodriguez about the new investment


and the firm's corporate development:



GBC AG: With the new investment in CASHLINK Technologies GmbH, you


particularly want to promote the digitisation of processes in the area of


start-up financing. Which products are in the focus here?



Juan Rodriguez: With the new platform for tradable start-up shares,


stokera, CASH-LINK is digitising the start-up investment process.


Traditionally, startups raise capital in financing rounds, which require


high transaction costs. With stokera, they now can raise capital when they


need it and save resources that they can put into developing their


products. The platform is also of interest for professional investors:


While investments in start-ups were previously mostly illiquid and


inflexible, the stokera platform enables start-up shares to be transferred


simply and cost-effectively. As such, stokera achieves more flexibility for


professional investors and facilitates both the investment process and the


secure transferability of the shares.



GBC AG: What is the advantage of using a blockchain in the financing


process and do legal requirements need to be implemented here?



Juan Rodriguez: In the financing process, blockchain offers significant


advantages both in terms of the business and on a technical level. On the


one hand, transfering shares via the blockchain is much cheaper, easier and


faster than via traditional methods. On the other hand, blockchain


technologies enable greater transparency and security than do traditional


databases. Under current German regulations, startup shares are treated as


securities; therefore in this case, regulation is technology neutral.



GBC AG: Is stokera planning an ICO (Initial Coin Offering)?



Juan Rodriguez: At stokera, Security Token Offerings (STOs) are made


possible: STOs differ significantly from an ICO in several ways. For one


thing, stokera issues a different kind of token. In the case of an ICO,


so-called utility tokens are issued. This type of token is similar to a


coupon, and does not represent shares in a company. While ICOs are mainly


aimed at private investors, stokera is aimed exclusively at qualified


investors (e.g., business angels or VC funds). This new form of funding,


Security Token Offering ('STO'), is not crowdfunding.



GBC AG: Is there a timeline for stokera's launch and how highly do you rate


stokera's potential?



Juan Rodriguez: Start-ups will already be able to tokenise their shares


with stokera in the coming year and thus be able to transfer them with


flexibility. Many asset classes, such as start-up shares, are currently


still completely undigitised. Blockchain technology offers a huge


opportunity to digitise these asset classes, making them more flexible and


cost-effective. With our investment in CASHLINK, we are investing in a


fast-growing market. The market for the tokenisation and digitisation of


assets with the help of security tokens is projected to be in the trillions


of dollars.



GBC AG: In addition to the new investments, your existing investments have


also developed successfully this year. First and foremost, there is Deposit


Solutions GmbH, which was valued at USD 500 million in a recent round of


financing. At the time of its entry, it was valued at USD 20 million. What


are the main reasons for this extraordinary development?



Juan Rodriguez: Several factors come into play here. In general, when we


first entered, we saw the USP in its unique 'single-account model', which


has a clear advantage over the competition for Deposit and strikes a chord


with investors. Then there is the team, which has been skillfully built up


by CEO, Dr. Tim Sievers, and consists of professionals in IT, sales and


other key functions. When we joined, there were about 20 employees, now


there are well over 200 top professionals.



GBC AG: In addition, your investment nextmarkets GmbH has gained approval


as a securities trading bank. What does this mean?



Juan Rodriguez: Having been approved as a securities trading bank,


nextmarkets started live trading with real money in the summer. What we see


now is superb: a) The trading volume and number of customers are growing


daily, b) benchmarked against competitors, we see significantly better KPIs


on relatively small volume, and c) nextmarkets' Curated Investing Model


shows that customers who are guided/coached make better investments and


lose less money over time!



GBC AG: Together with Block.one, FinLab also founded a new fund with a


total capitalisation of USD 100 million. What is the current status?



Juan Rodriguez: We had our first closing in August 2018 and have since made


two investments. There is a lot in the pipeline and we will now gradually


make new investments. After successfully closing in August, we will now


receive management fees of 1.5% p.a., meaning this year we will show


turnover of a few hundred thousand euros, and from 2019, turnover of


approximately EUR 1 million annually.



GBC: Mr Rodriguez, thank you for speaking with us.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17285.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 21.11.18 (10:03 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 23.11.18 (09:30 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






