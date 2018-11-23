Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":

Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG

Unternehmen: FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview

Empfehlung: -

Kursziel: -

Kursziel auf Sicht von: -

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

As an investment company with a focus on fintech business models, FinLab

has built up a comprehensive and at the same time promising investment

portfolio in recent financial years.



The company now has a significant

stake in a total of eight fintech companies, including Deposit Solutions,

nextmarkets, and kapilendo. After the last investment in awamo GmbH, a

provider of SaaS core banking solutions, FinLab AG made a new seven-digit

investment in CASHLINK Technologies GmbH. GBC analyst Cosmin Filker spoke

with FinLab Management Board member Juan Rodriguez about the new investment

and the firm's corporate development:

GBC AG: With the new investment in CASHLINK Technologies GmbH, you

particularly want to promote the digitisation of processes in the area of

start-up financing. Which products are in the focus here?

Juan Rodriguez: With the new platform for tradable start-up shares,

stokera, CASH-LINK is digitising the start-up investment process.

Traditionally, startups raise capital in financing rounds, which require

high transaction costs. With stokera, they now can raise capital when they

need it and save resources that they can put into developing their

products. The platform is also of interest for professional investors:

While investments in start-ups were previously mostly illiquid and

inflexible, the stokera platform enables start-up shares to be transferred

simply and cost-effectively. As such, stokera achieves more flexibility for

professional investors and facilitates both the investment process and the

secure transferability of the shares.

GBC AG: What is the advantage of using a blockchain in the financing

process and do legal requirements need to be implemented here?

Juan Rodriguez: In the financing process, blockchain offers significant

advantages both in terms of the business and on a technical level. On the

one hand, transfering shares via the blockchain is much cheaper, easier and

faster than via traditional methods. On the other hand, blockchain

technologies enable greater transparency and security than do traditional

databases. Under current German regulations, startup shares are treated as

securities; therefore in this case, regulation is technology neutral.

GBC AG: Is stokera planning an ICO (Initial Coin Offering)?

Juan Rodriguez: At stokera, Security Token Offerings (STOs) are made

possible: STOs differ significantly from an ICO in several ways. For one

thing, stokera issues a different kind of token. In the case of an ICO,

so-called utility tokens are issued. This type of token is similar to a

coupon, and does not represent shares in a company. While ICOs are mainly

aimed at private investors, stokera is aimed exclusively at qualified

investors (e.g., business angels or VC funds). This new form of funding,

Security Token Offering ('STO'), is not crowdfunding.

GBC AG: Is there a timeline for stokera's launch and how highly do you rate

stokera's potential?

Juan Rodriguez: Start-ups will already be able to tokenise their shares

with stokera in the coming year and thus be able to transfer them with

flexibility. Many asset classes, such as start-up shares, are currently

still completely undigitised. Blockchain technology offers a huge

opportunity to digitise these asset classes, making them more flexible and

cost-effective. With our investment in CASHLINK, we are investing in a

fast-growing market. The market for the tokenisation and digitisation of

assets with the help of security tokens is projected to be in the trillions

of dollars.

GBC AG: In addition to the new investments, your existing investments have

also developed successfully this year. First and foremost, there is Deposit

Solutions GmbH, which was valued at USD 500 million in a recent round of

financing. At the time of its entry, it was valued at USD 20 million. What

are the main reasons for this extraordinary development?

Juan Rodriguez: Several factors come into play here. In general, when we

first entered, we saw the USP in its unique 'single-account model', which

has a clear advantage over the competition for Deposit and strikes a chord

with investors. Then there is the team, which has been skillfully built up

by CEO, Dr. Tim Sievers, and consists of professionals in IT, sales and

other key functions. When we joined, there were about 20 employees, now

there are well over 200 top professionals.

GBC AG: In addition, your investment nextmarkets GmbH has gained approval

as a securities trading bank. What does this mean?

Juan Rodriguez: Having been approved as a securities trading bank,

nextmarkets started live trading with real money in the summer. What we see

now is superb: a) The trading volume and number of customers are growing

daily, b) benchmarked against competitors, we see significantly better KPIs

on relatively small volume, and c) nextmarkets' Curated Investing Model

shows that customers who are guided/coached make better investments and

lose less money over time!

GBC AG: Together with Block.one, FinLab also founded a new fund with a

total capitalisation of USD 100 million. What is the current status?

Juan Rodriguez: We had our first closing in August 2018 and have since made

two investments. There is a lot in the pipeline and we will now gradually

make new investments. After successfully closing in August, we will now

receive management fees of 1.5% p.a., meaning this year we will show

turnover of a few hundred thousand euros, and from 2019, turnover of

approximately EUR 1 million annually.

GBC: Mr Rodriguez, thank you for speaking with us.

