Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Expedeon AG (von GBC AG): BUY




26.11.18 12:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Expedeon AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Expedeon AG



Unternehmen: Expedeon AG


ISIN: DE000A1RFM03



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.20 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Strong sales and earnings growth after 9 month 2018; forecasts and target


price confirmed



The clear upward trend in revenues already shown by Expedeon AG in previous


quarters is also visible in the 2018 9-month figures.

Revenues of EUR 9.28


million (previous year: EUR. 5.34 million) were significantly above the


previous year, as expected. This stems from both organic growth (expansion


of the product range, expansion of the client base, increased demand for


Expedeon products, etc.) as well as the high level of acquisition activity


in previous financial years. The acquisitions in 2016 of Expedeon Ltd. and


C.B.S. Scientific were noteworthy, as was the acquisition of Innova


Biosciences in 2017. Australian company TGR Biosciences was also acquired


in the first half of 2018, but was only consolidated into the Group on


01/05/2018 and so had only a proportionate effect on Expedeon Group


revenues. In line with the strong growth in revenue, the brake-even and


therefore a slightly positive result was achieved for the first time in


EBITDA. EBITDA therefore improved significantly to EUR 0.14 million


(previous year: EUR -2.52 million).



On the basis of the half-year figures, Expedeon AG has confirmed the most


recently upgraded forecasts. In addition, sales of between EUR 13 million


and EUR 14 million are expected and, for the first time, a break-even in


EBITDA. To achieve the revenue guidance, the Company would have to generate


further revenues of between EUR 3.7 million and EUR 4.7 million in the last


quarter of the year. Based on the quarter just ended (Q3 2018), in which


revenues of EUR 3.66 million were achieved, the Company's forecasts appear


to be realistic. By contrast, our previous forecasts are somewhat too


offensive, so we are anticipating a slight reduction to EUR 13.20 million


(previously: EUR 13.91 million).



In addition, we are expecting the previously initiated growth trajectory to


continue in the second half of the year. The ongoing launch of new products


is helping to tap into new customers and markets. One example is the


introduction of the TruePrimeTM apoptotic cell-free DNA amplification kit


at the end of 2017. This liquid biopsy kit can be used to amplify


circulating tumour DNA in fluid. This is therefore expected to become an


important tool for oncological research and diagnostics. Further product


launches and the leveraging of synergy effects should have a positive


impact on revenue development. We therefore confirm our medium term sales


and profit estimates.



The Company is well on the way to achieving its target of positive EBITDA


for the full year. Against the backdrop of an expected increase in revenue


and the complete consolidation of TGR earning contributions in the second


half of the year, we see this as a very realistic target. Our expected


EBITDA of EUR 0.52 million (previously: EUR 0.95 million) reflects the slightly


lower sales expectations.



Based on the slightly reduced forecasts in our DCF-model we have determined


new price target of EUR 3.20 (previously: EUR 3.30) per share. With a


current price level of EUR 1.01, there is still abundant price potential


and we therefore confirm our BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17303.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Uhrzeit) Fertigstellung: 26.11.2018 (10:00 Uhr)


Datum (Uhrzeit) erste Weitergabe: 26.11.2018 (12:00 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Weltklasse-Gold-Lagerstätte entdeckt - 100.000m Bohrprogramm startet
Starkes Kaufsignal - Gold Hot Stock 2019

Meguma Gold Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,04 € 1,004 € 0,036 € +3,59% 26.11./14:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1RFM03 A1RFM0 1,68 € 0,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,046 € +4,39%  14:08
Xetra 1,04 € +3,59%  12:17
Frankfurt 1,038 € +3,18%  14:19
Stuttgart 1,00 € +2,04%  13:30
Hamburg 0,983 € -0,61%  08:09
München 0,984 € -0,61%  08:00
Berlin 0,983 € -0,61%  08:00
Düsseldorf 0,999 € -1,87%  13:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
FSD Pharma: Cannabis Börsenstar von GW Pharma wird CEO. Bester Cannabis Hot Stock 2019

FSD Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5207 Vorstellung: Sygnis Pharma AG. 13:12
5 Expedeon 13.11.18
  Löschung 29.08.18
187 Sygnis geht voran ! 10.05.18
  Eigentlich wollte ich mir nur 07.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...