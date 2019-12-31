Original-Research: Expedeon AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Expedeon AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Expedeon AG

Unternehmen: Expedeon AG

ISIN: DE000A1RFM03

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 3.20 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Strong sales and earnings growth after 9 month 2018; forecasts and target

price confirmed

The clear upward trend in revenues already shown by Expedeon AG in previous

quarters is also visible in the 2018 9-month figures.



Revenues of EUR 9.28

million (previous year: EUR. 5.34 million) were significantly above the

previous year, as expected. This stems from both organic growth (expansion

of the product range, expansion of the client base, increased demand for

Expedeon products, etc.) as well as the high level of acquisition activity

in previous financial years. The acquisitions in 2016 of Expedeon Ltd. and

C.B.S. Scientific were noteworthy, as was the acquisition of Innova

Biosciences in 2017. Australian company TGR Biosciences was also acquired

in the first half of 2018, but was only consolidated into the Group on

01/05/2018 and so had only a proportionate effect on Expedeon Group

revenues. In line with the strong growth in revenue, the brake-even and

therefore a slightly positive result was achieved for the first time in

EBITDA. EBITDA therefore improved significantly to EUR 0.14 million

(previous year: EUR -2.52 million).

On the basis of the half-year figures, Expedeon AG has confirmed the most

recently upgraded forecasts. In addition, sales of between EUR 13 million

and EUR 14 million are expected and, for the first time, a break-even in

EBITDA. To achieve the revenue guidance, the Company would have to generate

further revenues of between EUR 3.7 million and EUR 4.7 million in the last

quarter of the year. Based on the quarter just ended (Q3 2018), in which

revenues of EUR 3.66 million were achieved, the Company's forecasts appear

to be realistic. By contrast, our previous forecasts are somewhat too

offensive, so we are anticipating a slight reduction to EUR 13.20 million

(previously: EUR 13.91 million).

In addition, we are expecting the previously initiated growth trajectory to

continue in the second half of the year. The ongoing launch of new products

is helping to tap into new customers and markets. One example is the

introduction of the TruePrimeTM apoptotic cell-free DNA amplification kit

at the end of 2017. This liquid biopsy kit can be used to amplify

circulating tumour DNA in fluid. This is therefore expected to become an

important tool for oncological research and diagnostics. Further product

launches and the leveraging of synergy effects should have a positive

impact on revenue development. We therefore confirm our medium term sales

and profit estimates.

The Company is well on the way to achieving its target of positive EBITDA

for the full year. Against the backdrop of an expected increase in revenue

and the complete consolidation of TGR earning contributions in the second

half of the year, we see this as a very realistic target. Our expected

EBITDA of EUR 0.52 million (previously: EUR 0.95 million) reflects the slightly

lower sales expectations.

Based on the slightly reduced forecasts in our DCF-model we have determined

new price target of EUR 3.20 (previously: EUR 3.30) per share. With a

current price level of EUR 1.01, there is still abundant price potential

and we therefore confirm our BUY rating.

