Original-Research: Expedeon AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Expedeon AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Expedeon AG

Unternehmen: Expedeon AG

ISIN: DE000A2YN801

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 3.20 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Sale of the immunology and proteomics divisions will net EUR120 million

(EUR2.29 per share), DNA business is to be expanded

On 11/11/2019, Expedeon AG reached an agreement with antibody online

distributor Abcam plc for the planned sale of the immunology and proteomics

businesses.



If the deal is approved at the extraordinary general meeting

set for 19/12/2019, the transaction is expected to be closed on 01/01/2020.

According to the agreement, a total purchase price of EUR120 million (in

cash) is to be paid for the purchase of the two divisions, with EUR105.6

million payable immediately and EUR14.4 million paid over a two-year

period.

The business segments about to be sold were acquired by Expedeon AG in

recent financial years as part of intensive M&A activities. Starting with

the purchase of the now eponymous proteomics specialist Expedeon in 2016,

the electrophoresis equipment provider C.B.S. Scientific was purchased in

late 2016. These acquisitions were followed by the purchase of protein

measurement companies Innova Biosciences (2017) and TGR Biosciences (2018).

The total purchase price for these four companies is EUR39.8 million, i.e.

appreciably less than the sale price of around EUR120 million that will now

be realised. Expedeon AG's current market capitalisation of EUR83.2 million

would also be significantly exceeded with the purchase price.

According to our findings, the divisions and products to be sold account

for around 90% of Expedeon's annual sales and should make a sharply

positive earnings contribution. With annual sales of these products

expected to be around EUR14.4 million for 2019, this would represent a

purchase price multiple exceeding 8.

After the planned deal is finalised, the product area of the 'genomics'

segment is to remain in Expedeon AG (the name of which is proposed to be

changed to '4BaseBio AG' at the general meeting) with the key products

TruePrimeTM, SunScript(R) and with products of the electrophoresis sector

of the former C.B.S. Scientific. The operating figures for the coming

financial year would also be marked by the loss of the major part of the

sales proceeds and earnings contribution. In 2020, the company should post

only around 10% of the current revenue level, or around EUR1.6 - 2.0

million. From the current standpoint, however, we cannot yet estimate the

actual impact, and for this reason we are not changing our previous

forecasts for the time being (see Research report dated 07/10/2019). The

company specifically expects that overall 38% of the operating assets will

not be sold. US subsidiary Expedeon Inc. is not to be included in the sale

assets, but is to be transferred prior to the sale from Expedeon Holdings

Ltd. to Expedeon AG.

According to the company, the future focus will be on the proprietary

technology TruePrimeTM, and specifically on the expansion of GMP-certified

production of DNA. This is to be supplied to pharma and biotech companies

which need large quantities of good quality DNA for the production of gene

therapies or gene vaccines. To complement this, additional products and

technologies are to be acquired as part of a buy&build strategy. Expedeon's

management has, with its previous M&A successes, delivered proof of concept

for the success of this strategy. According to the company's management

board (company presentation), up to EUR13.5 million in revenues are

expected to be generated by 2022 in the gene therapy and diagnostic

business areas.

If the deal is successfully completed, as we assume it will be, Expedeon AG

would have cash and cash equivalents of EUR120 million (incl. cash inflow

in the next two years), resulting in significant financial leeway. This

would be equivalent to liquidity of EUR2.29 per share, which in our view

now represents the valuation floor for the Expedeon share. Until we can

concretely estimate the remaining business, we also confirm our previous

price target of EUR3.20 per share. We continue to assign it a BUY rating.

