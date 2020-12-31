Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Expedeon AG (von GBC AG): BUY




03.12.19 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Expedeon AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Expedeon AG



Unternehmen: Expedeon AG


ISIN: DE000A2YN801



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.20 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Sale of the immunology and proteomics divisions will net EUR120 million


(EUR2.29 per share), DNA business is to be expanded



On 11/11/2019, Expedeon AG reached an agreement with antibody online


distributor Abcam plc for the planned sale of the immunology and proteomics


businesses.

If the deal is approved at the extraordinary general meeting


set for 19/12/2019, the transaction is expected to be closed on 01/01/2020.


According to the agreement, a total purchase price of EUR120 million (in


cash) is to be paid for the purchase of the two divisions, with EUR105.6


million payable immediately and EUR14.4 million paid over a two-year


period.



The business segments about to be sold were acquired by Expedeon AG in


recent financial years as part of intensive M&A activities. Starting with


the purchase of the now eponymous proteomics specialist Expedeon in 2016,


the electrophoresis equipment provider C.B.S. Scientific was purchased in


late 2016. These acquisitions were followed by the purchase of protein


measurement companies Innova Biosciences (2017) and TGR Biosciences (2018).


The total purchase price for these four companies is EUR39.8 million, i.e.


appreciably less than the sale price of around EUR120 million that will now


be realised. Expedeon AG's current market capitalisation of EUR83.2 million


would also be significantly exceeded with the purchase price.



According to our findings, the divisions and products to be sold account


for around 90% of Expedeon's annual sales and should make a sharply


positive earnings contribution. With annual sales of these products


expected to be around EUR14.4 million for 2019, this would represent a


purchase price multiple exceeding 8.



After the planned deal is finalised, the product area of the 'genomics'


segment is to remain in Expedeon AG (the name of which is proposed to be


changed to '4BaseBio AG' at the general meeting) with the key products


TruePrimeTM, SunScript(R) and with products of the electrophoresis sector


of the former C.B.S. Scientific. The operating figures for the coming


financial year would also be marked by the loss of the major part of the


sales proceeds and earnings contribution. In 2020, the company should post


only around 10% of the current revenue level, or around EUR1.6 - 2.0


million. From the current standpoint, however, we cannot yet estimate the


actual impact, and for this reason we are not changing our previous


forecasts for the time being (see Research report dated 07/10/2019). The


company specifically expects that overall 38% of the operating assets will


not be sold. US subsidiary Expedeon Inc. is not to be included in the sale


assets, but is to be transferred prior to the sale from Expedeon Holdings


Ltd. to Expedeon AG.



According to the company, the future focus will be on the proprietary


technology TruePrimeTM, and specifically on the expansion of GMP-certified


production of DNA. This is to be supplied to pharma and biotech companies


which need large quantities of good quality DNA for the production of gene


therapies or gene vaccines. To complement this, additional products and


technologies are to be acquired as part of a buy&build strategy. Expedeon's


management has, with its previous M&A successes, delivered proof of concept


for the success of this strategy. According to the company's management


board (company presentation), up to EUR13.5 million in revenues are


expected to be generated by 2022 in the gene therapy and diagnostic


business areas.



If the deal is successfully completed, as we assume it will be, Expedeon AG


would have cash and cash equivalents of EUR120 million (incl. cash inflow


in the next two years), resulting in significant financial leeway. This


would be equivalent to liquidity of EUR2.29 per share, which in our view


now represents the valuation floor for the Expedeon share. Until we can


concretely estimate the remaining business, we also confirm our previous


price target of EUR3.20 per share. We continue to assign it a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19541.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date of completion/Date of first distribution (german version):


13/11/19 (1:56 pm) / 14/11/19 (9:30 am)


Date of completion/Date of first distribution (english version):


03/12/19 (09:47 am) / 03/12/19 (11:00 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...