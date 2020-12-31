Original-Research: Expedeon AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Expedeon AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Expedeon AG



Unternehmen: Expedeon AG


ISIN: DE000A2YN801



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.20 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Half-year figures for 2019 meet our expectations, significant increase in


revenue and earnings, stock price target and BUY-rating confirmed



Expedeon management confirmed its previous forecast with the publication of


the 2019 half-year figures.

As a result, double-digit sales growth compared


with 2018 and adjusted EBITDA of more than EUR 2.0 million is still


expected. Based on the 30.8% increase in revenue achieved in the first six


months of 2019, the revenue forecast should be easily achievable. On the


basis of the second quarter of 2019, in which revenues of EUR 3.90 million


were generated, the run rate projected for the financial year is EUR 15.60


million. Against this backdrop, our revenue forecasts of EUR 15.93 million,


which also include a continuation of the positive growth momentum in the


second half of the year, are realistic assumptions.



In addition to increased revenue from existing products (expansion of


sales, expansion of partner business, cross-selling, etc.), Expedeon AG


should also benefit in the medium term from the introduction of new


products that are based on existing technology. Within the platform


technologies TruePrimeTM, Lightning-Link(R) and CaptSureTM, new products


could be introduced in the short and medium term leading to potential


revenue of over EUR 20.0 million per year. In addition, products in the


field of diagnostics should increasingly complement our product range.


Accordingly, we expect sales growth to continue at the same level in the


medium term and expect to exceed EUR 20.0 million turnover as early as the


coming financial year 2020.



At the earnings level, we also confirm the forecasts published in the


research study (see study dated 23/07/19). The EBITDA of EUR 2.18 million


that we expect for 2019 Expedeon shares, assuming a constant development of


the share price, would amount to an adjusted EBITDA of approximately EUR


3.0 million. Expedeon AG achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.21 million


for the first six months of 2019, making our EBITDA forecast easily


achievable. We expect the EBITDA margin to increase to over 20% in the


coming financial years, with EBITDA margins of 35% achievable on the basis


of correspondingly high revenue levels combined with an increasing share of


high-margin licence revenue. This assumption is shown in the continuity


phase of our DCF valuation model.



Due to the fact that half-year development was in line with our


expectations in absolute terms, we not only confirm our forecasts, but also


leave our DCF valuation model unchanged. We thus confirm our previous stock


price target of EUR 3.20 per share and maintain the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19119.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (Time) of completion: 04/10/2019 (1:51 pm)


Datum (Time) first distribution: 07/10/2019 (09:00 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



