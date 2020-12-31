Original-Research: Expedeon AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Expedeon AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Expedeon AG

Unternehmen: Expedeon AG

ISIN: DE000A2YN801

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 3.20 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Half-year figures for 2019 meet our expectations, significant increase in

revenue and earnings, stock price target and BUY-rating confirmed

Expedeon management confirmed its previous forecast with the publication of

the 2019 half-year figures.



As a result, double-digit sales growth compared

with 2018 and adjusted EBITDA of more than EUR 2.0 million is still

expected. Based on the 30.8% increase in revenue achieved in the first six

months of 2019, the revenue forecast should be easily achievable. On the

basis of the second quarter of 2019, in which revenues of EUR 3.90 million

were generated, the run rate projected for the financial year is EUR 15.60

million. Against this backdrop, our revenue forecasts of EUR 15.93 million,

which also include a continuation of the positive growth momentum in the

second half of the year, are realistic assumptions.

In addition to increased revenue from existing products (expansion of

sales, expansion of partner business, cross-selling, etc.), Expedeon AG

should also benefit in the medium term from the introduction of new

products that are based on existing technology. Within the platform

technologies TruePrimeTM, Lightning-Link(R) and CaptSureTM, new products

could be introduced in the short and medium term leading to potential

revenue of over EUR 20.0 million per year. In addition, products in the

field of diagnostics should increasingly complement our product range.

Accordingly, we expect sales growth to continue at the same level in the

medium term and expect to exceed EUR 20.0 million turnover as early as the

coming financial year 2020.

At the earnings level, we also confirm the forecasts published in the

research study (see study dated 23/07/19). The EBITDA of EUR 2.18 million

that we expect for 2019 Expedeon shares, assuming a constant development of

the share price, would amount to an adjusted EBITDA of approximately EUR

3.0 million. Expedeon AG achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.21 million

for the first six months of 2019, making our EBITDA forecast easily

achievable. We expect the EBITDA margin to increase to over 20% in the

coming financial years, with EBITDA margins of 35% achievable on the basis

of correspondingly high revenue levels combined with an increasing share of

high-margin licence revenue. This assumption is shown in the continuity

phase of our DCF valuation model.

Due to the fact that half-year development was in line with our

expectations in absolute terms, we not only confirm our forecasts, but also

leave our DCF valuation model unchanged. We thus confirm our previous stock

price target of EUR 3.20 per share and maintain the BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/19119.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (Time) of completion: 04/10/2019 (1:51 pm)

Datum (Time) first distribution: 07/10/2019 (09:00 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°