Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




23.05.22
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.



Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.


ISIN: CA2899003008



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 23.05.2022


Kursziel: CAD 16,90 (bisher CAD 15,30)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Eloro closes CAD 9.8m Bought Deal Financing



Shortly after Eloro Resources filed an updated technical report on the Iska


Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Bolivian Potosi Department, the


company announced that it closed a CAD 9.775m bought deal financing. With


an immaculate 100% track record of holes drilled that intersected


reportable mineralization, we reiterate our Buy rating for Eloro Resources


and increase our fully diluted price target to CAD 16.90 from CAD 15.30 per


share, derived from an in-situ valuation of Iska Iska's Santa Barbara


Breccia Pipe.



Eloro Resources has closed a bought deal financing of 3,007,710 units of


the company at a price of CAD 3.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one


share and one-half of a warrant of the company. Each warrant entitles the


holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of CAD 4.75 for a


period of 24 months following the closing of the offering.



Gross proceeds of the bought deal underwritten by Cormark Securities are


CAD 9.775m. The net proceeds of CAD 8.939m will be mainly used to carry out


more drilling in the Santa Barbara area where after the recent discovery of


extensive high-grade mineralization Eloro needs to fully define the


mineralized zone for an estimation of an inaugural mineral resource for


Iska Iska. In addition, recent drilling has indicated the potential for a


significant tin porphyry in the Porco area which could become a second


major discovery at Iska Iska, in our view.



After completing the remaining 4,628 metres of the current drilling


program, most probably in June, Eloro says it will commence the recommended


phase I work program set out in the Technical Report with an estimated


completion date of October 2022e. The activities contemplated by this phase


1 program include 15,000 metres of additional drilling and the completion


of a maiden mineral resource estimate for Iska Iska.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/24261.pdf



