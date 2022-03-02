Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.

Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.

ISIN: CA2899003008

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 02.03.2022

Kursziel: CAD 15,30 (vorher CAD 15,80)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Highest-grade intersection obtained so far

Eloro Resources released highly encouraging results from several additional

diamond drill holes at its flagship Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic

complex in the Bolivian Potosi Department, where drilling has identified a

large mineralized caldera system. In our view, Eloro Resources made good

progress with defining the mineralization at Iska Iska, which appears to be

on the verge of outlining a significant NI 43-101 compliant mineral

resource. We believe continued positive exploration results from the

company's drill programs at its Iska Iska target should help lift the stock

again and are reiterating our Buy rating for Eloro Resources and our fully

diluted price target of CAD 15.30 per share, derived from an in-situ

valuation of Iska Iska's Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe adjusted by the

increase in the number of shares outstanding.

The recent drill program tested targets from the Santa Barbara adit and the

NW extension in the Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Target Area. Highlights

from the batch of assays include higher-grade sections of (1) 507.64g Ag

eq/t (119.36g Ag/t, 0.14g Au/t, 0.57% Pb and 0.52% Sn) over 49.55m and (2)

401.81g Ag eq/t (31.46 g Ag/t, 0.19 % Pb and 0.61 % Sn) over 28.58m. We

note that the reported metal factors are the highest reported to date from

the diamond drill program at Iska Iska. With a potential strike length of

4km and a thickness of 2km, expanding to a depth 1km (see also exhibit 2),

Iska Iska could be one of the largest silver-tin discoveries in Bolivia in

recent history, according to our view.

With more than 4,600m completed since the restart last month, for an

overall total of 45,779m in 81 drill holes, drilling productivity continues

to be high. Eloro resources furthermore announced that underground drilling

will be completed soon and exchanged for a high capacity surface rig which

will further increase production. Given that approximately 1,500 samples

await drill core analysis at laboratories in Lima and Galway, we expect

more regular news flow going forward, since both Covid impacted

laboratories seem to return to normal productivity.

We expect continued positive news flow from Eloro Resources mainly from (1)

an additional 11 holes totalling 7,859m that have been completed where

assay results are still pending, (2) additional underground drilling at the

Santa Barbara deposit to test the major magnetic anomaly to the southwest,

(3) a series of surface holes testing the southern Santa Barbara target

area by using a third surface diamond drill, and (4) the testing of a major

magnetic anomaly in the Porco area.

°