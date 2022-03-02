Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




02.03.22 09:41
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.



Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.


ISIN: CA2899003008



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 02.03.2022


Kursziel: CAD 15,30 (vorher CAD 15,80)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Highest-grade intersection obtained so far



Eloro Resources released highly encouraging results from several additional


diamond drill holes at its flagship Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic


complex in the Bolivian Potosi Department, where drilling has identified a


large mineralized caldera system. In our view, Eloro Resources made good


progress with defining the mineralization at Iska Iska, which appears to be


on the verge of outlining a significant NI 43-101 compliant mineral


resource. We believe continued positive exploration results from the


company's drill programs at its Iska Iska target should help lift the stock


again and are reiterating our Buy rating for Eloro Resources and our fully


diluted price target of CAD 15.30 per share, derived from an in-situ


valuation of Iska Iska's Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe adjusted by the


increase in the number of shares outstanding.



The recent drill program tested targets from the Santa Barbara adit and the


NW extension in the Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Target Area. Highlights


from the batch of assays include higher-grade sections of (1) 507.64g Ag


eq/t (119.36g Ag/t, 0.14g Au/t, 0.57% Pb and 0.52% Sn) over 49.55m and (2)


401.81g Ag eq/t (31.46 g Ag/t, 0.19 % Pb and 0.61 % Sn) over 28.58m. We


note that the reported metal factors are the highest reported to date from


the diamond drill program at Iska Iska. With a potential strike length of


4km and a thickness of 2km, expanding to a depth 1km (see also exhibit 2),


Iska Iska could be one of the largest silver-tin discoveries in Bolivia in


recent history, according to our view.



With more than 4,600m completed since the restart last month, for an


overall total of 45,779m in 81 drill holes, drilling productivity continues


to be high. Eloro resources furthermore announced that underground drilling


will be completed soon and exchanged for a high capacity surface rig which


will further increase production. Given that approximately 1,500 samples


await drill core analysis at laboratories in Lima and Galway, we expect


more regular news flow going forward, since both Covid impacted


laboratories seem to return to normal productivity.



We expect continued positive news flow from Eloro Resources mainly from (1)


an additional 11 holes totalling 7,859m that have been completed where


assay results are still pending, (2) additional underground drilling at the


Santa Barbara deposit to test the major magnetic anomaly to the southwest,


(3) a series of surface holes testing the southern Santa Barbara target


area by using a third surface diamond drill, and (4) the testing of a major


magnetic anomaly in the Porco area.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23493.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



