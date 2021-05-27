Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd.

- von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.



Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.


ISIN: CA2899003008



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 27.05.2021


Kursziel: CAD 15,80 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



More encouraging drilling results



The recent drilling results published are encouraging and demonstrate the


diversified metal value and size potential of the Iska Iska silver-tin


polymetallic system, in our view. We are therefore reiterating our Buy


rating for Eloro Resources and our fully diluted price target of CAD 15.80


per share. Our price target is derived from an in-situ valuation of Iska


Iska's Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe, for which significant drill results have


already been disclosed and for which we calculate a NAV estimate of CAD


1,476.5 million. We apply a 0.8x multiple to our net asset value per share


estimate to arrive at our target price of CAD 15.80 per share. Other assets


(among them the Central Breccia Pipe) were not included in our valuation,


for we prefer to await further testing of the target.



Yesterday, Eloro Resources provided an update on drilling in Iska Iska's


Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe (SBBP). Drill-hole DSB-07 (see exhibit 1)


intersected significant mineralization over substantive widths from both


the SBBP and the underlying granodioritic intrusion breccia, including


122.66 grams silver eq/t over 123.61m (35.05 g Ag/t, 0.72% Zn, 0.61% Pb,


0.11% Sn and 0.06 g Au/t) including 205.74 g Ag eq/t (92.30 g Ag/t, 0.57%


Zn, 0.85% Pb, 0.18% Sn and 0.07 g Au/t) over 32.32m. In aggregate, 64% of


this 683.4m long hole returned reportable mineralized intervals, according


to the company.



Eloro Resources has approximately 1,500 samples awaiting analysis at a


laboratory in Lima which could not have been analysed due to COVID-19


protocols restricting critical supplies to the laboratory, particularly


oxygen. With increasing vaccination rates, however, we expect the backlog


to be resolved over the comping weeks.



We expect continued positive news flow from Eloro Resources. (1) A drill


bay is under construction at the west end of the Santa Barbara adit to


provide a base for underground drill testing of the central part of the


caldera which will commence following the completion of underground


drilling at the Huayra Kasa Breccia Pipe. (2) The detailed ground magnetic


survey, which consisted of 181.5 line km at 50m line spacing, has been


completed and the data will be processed by geophysicists. (3) Down-hole


Induced Polarization surveys are expected to commence in the latter part of


June. (4) A drill bay is under construction at the west end of the Santa


Barbara adit to provide a base for underground drill testing of the central


part of the caldera which will commence following the completion of


underground drilling at Huayra Kasa. (5) A drill will be moved to the Porco


(South) target to carry out radial drilling at that location.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22514.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






