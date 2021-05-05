Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




05.05.21 11:47
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd.

- von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.



Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.


ISIN: CA2899003008



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 05.05.2021


Kursziel: CAD 15,80 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Major Mineralized Zone Outlined in the Central Breccia Pipe



After publication of the first drill results from the Central Breccia Pipe


of Eloro Resources' silver-tin polymetallic Iska Iska project, we are


reiterating our Buy rating for Eloro Resources and our fully diluted price


target of CAD 15.80 per share. Our price target is derived from an in-situ


valuation of Iska Iska's Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe, for which significant


drill results have already been disclosed and for which we calculated a NAV


estimate of CAD 1,476.5 million. We applied a 0.8x multiple to our net


asset value per share estimate to arrive at our target price of CAD 15.80


per share. Other assets (among them the Central Breccia Pipe) were not


included in our valuation, for we prefer to await further testing of the


target. Therefore, we like to highlight again that the recent pullback in


the company's stock price could be an excellent entry point for investors,


as Eloro Resources is now ideally positioned, in our view, to aggressively


advance its current portfolio of development projects. Should the company


be able to make a discovery and eventually delineate a mineral resource at


its flagship project Iska Iska in the prolific Southern Mineral Belt of


Bolivia, we believe the share price could quickly re-rate towards our price


target.



Eloro Resources began drilling in the Central Breccia Pipe (CBP) and


intersected a broad 483m wide mineralized zone. The highest-grade interval


returned 196 g Ag eq/t over 27.5m. 19 intersections were greater than 31 g


Ag eq/t, representing 61% of the overall mineralized interval. According to


the geologists, the intersection appears to be the top of a very extensive


mineralized zone in the Central Breccia Pipe that may be as thick as 500m.


With a final length of 1,019m, one of the holes is the longest drilled at


Iska Iska so far, reflecting the remarkable size of the mineralized system


in the CBP. The target area for mineralization in the Santa Barbara Breccia


Pipe (SBBP) and CBP is now more than 1km long and at least 800m wide with


mineralization open in all directions. All of the holes drilled to date


have encountered mineralization.



Leduc Drilling, Eloro's contractor responsible for drilling, has mobilized


a high-capacity underground drill to Iska Iska, which is capable of


drilling up to 600m long underground drill holes. The drill is currently


being setup at the west end of the Huayra Kasa underground workings to test


underneath the Santa Barbara adit where a recent continuous channel sample


returned 442 g Ag eq/t. An additional surface drill will be mobilized to


test the Porco target, located in the southern part of the Iska Iska


Caldera Complex.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22403.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



