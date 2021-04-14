Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd.

- von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.



Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.


ISIN: CA2899003008



Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 14.04.2021


Kursziel: CAD 15,80


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



High-Grade Breccias in Stable Jurisdictions



We initiate research coverage of Eloro Resources with a Buy rating and a


fully diluted price target of CAD 15.80 per share, representing 314.7%


upside from the current share price. Our price target is derived from the


in-situ valuation of the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe of its property Iska


Iska in Bolivia, for which we calculated a NAV estimate of CAD 1,476.5


million. We applied a 0.8x multiple to our net asset value per share


estimate to arrive at our target price of CAD 15.80 per share. Other assets


(above all La Victoria in Peru) were not included in our valuation. We like


to highlight that the current pullback in the company's stock price (during


its recent financing rounds), could be an interesting entry point for


investors, as Eloro Resources is now ideally positioned, in our view, to


aggressively advance its current portfolio of development projects. Should


the company be able to make a discovery and eventually delineate a mineral


resource at Iska Iska, we believe the share price could quickly re-rate


towards our price target.



Eloro Resources is a Canadian-based exploration and development company


that controls a portfolio of high-grade gold and silver projects in mostly


stable jurisdictions in Bolivia, Peru, and the Canadian province of Québec.


Eloro Resources states that it has recently intersected very encouraging


silver, gold, and base metals mineralization at its most valuable Iska Iska


flagship property in Bolivia - a stable mining jurisdiction in close


proximity to world-class polymetallic mines and mineral deposits like the


world's largest silver deposit Cerro Rico de Potosí, attracting increasing


interest from major miners.



Drilling confirmed ASTER satellite data suggesting a breccia pipe with a


total effective mineralized diameter of at least 600 m at Iska Iska.


Breccia pipes are usually important hosts of large tonnage ore bodies in


many producing mines in epithermal and porphyritic deposits, particularly


in the Andean Cordillera of Central and South America. With silver


equivalents (Ag EQ) of up to 442 g/t in continuous channel sampling of the


Santa Barbara adit, drilling strongly support the geologists' assumption,


that the breccia is a medium to high grade polymetallic deposit, where


several different metal phases are found in the ore - in addition to silver


mainly zinc, lead, gold, copper, bismuth, tin, and indium.



Recent findings demonstrate that Iska Iska not only seems to be mineralized


everywhere the company has drilled so far, but also, that Iska Iska


contains sections of extreme high grades, which in our view, could create a


bulk tonnage potential in Iska Iska.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22316.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



