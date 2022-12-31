Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

ISIN: LI1147158318

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 21.00 CHF / 19.28 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

Successful listing of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG on the m:access of the Munich

Stock Exchange

On 09.12.2021 EasyMotionSkin Tec AG was successfully listed on the m:access

of the Munich Stock Exchange. The initial share price is 14.50 EUR.

According to the management, no extensive capital market transactions are

planned in the near future.

The EasyMotionSkin Group consists of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (EMS Tec AG) and

its wholly owned subsidiaries EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH (EMS Tec GmbH) and

EMS GmbH. The Group primarily produces and distributes EMS training systems

consisting of a suit, a PowerBox and an app solution. EMS stands for

electro-muscle stimulation, which involves controlling and stimulating the

muscles by means of electrical impulses. With an EMS system, good results

can be achieved in the area of fitness and general health with

comparatively little training effort. There are already competitors in the

market with EMS studio chains or their own systems, but the EMS Group has a

patented solution that should be a clear competitive advantage: The dry

electrode and wireless training. With other EMS systems, the electrodes

must be moistened prior to the workout in order to make contact with the

body. The EasyMotionSkin product can be used without prior moistening. This

is on the one hand more hygienic and, on the other hand, more comfortable

for the user. The suit is a high-tech knitted product that withstands high

stresses and requires a knitting time of over six hours per suit in

production. In addition, an innovative woven-in and flexible cable harness

has been woven in to avoid the use of external cables.

According to the management, over 5,000 EMS systems have already been sold

in the last three years and the product has been steadily improved. Now the

company is to move into the growth phase and an extensive distribution

network is to be established in the DACH region.

The parent company EasyMotionSkin Tec AG was previously also used as an

investment vehicle by the owner (Christian Jäger, 97.7%) and thus business

areas outside the EasyMotionSkin Group were included in the company. This

legacy business was spun off at the beginning of 2021. Therefore,

comparability of the history with the forecast is only possible to a

limited extent. No consolidated group balance sheet has been prepared to

date either. The most informative period is the first half of 2021 with the

pure EasyMotionSkin business, here EMS Tec AG generated revenues of CHF

1.36 million, EMS Tec GmbH EUR 3.00 million and EMS GmbH EUR 0.80 million.

It is also important to note the supply chain in which EMS GmbH has the

products manufactured, resells them to EMS Tec AG and the latter in turn

resells them to EMS Tec GmbH. Respectively, net income of CHF 0.16 million

(EMS Tec AG), EUR 0.24 million (EMS Tec GmbH) and EUR -0.07 million (EMS

GmbH) was generated.

For the forecast we rely on a consolidated view and expect very dynamic

sales development. We based our sales forecast on the dynamic development

of the current market leader Body Street, which has reached 29,000 members

within four years. Our forecast is somewhat more conservative. The current

fiscal year 2021 is still impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, so while

demand has increased, there have been supply shortages. As a result, we

expect revenues of CHF 4.25 million in 2021, followed by CHF 14.20 million

in 2022 and CHF 28.21 million in 2023, respectively. Strong growth is

expected to be achieved through broad network distribution, an optimized

online presence and studio partnerships. The company is also focusing on a

modern app solution that will enable users to compete with others as well

as be part of a community. In particular, the margin is to be increased via

economies of scale in purchasing and we forecast a net result of CHF -1.17

million in 2021, CHF 1.02 million in 2022 and CHF 2.88 million in 2023.

Based on our DCF model, we have determined a fair value per share of CHF

21.00 (EUR 19.28) and assign a BUY rating.

The link to the GBC IPO Study can be found here:

https://www.gbc-ag.de/veroeffentlichungen/research-report-ipo-

easymotionskin-tec-ag/

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23181.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 09.12.2021 (10:45 am)

Date (time) of first distribution: 09.12.2021 (3:00 pm)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

