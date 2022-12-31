Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Buy




09.12.21 15:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG



Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG


ISIN: LI1147158318



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 21.00 CHF / 19.28 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



Successful listing of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG on the m:access of the Munich


Stock Exchange



On 09.12.2021 EasyMotionSkin Tec AG was successfully listed on the m:access


of the Munich Stock Exchange. The initial share price is 14.50 EUR.


According to the management, no extensive capital market transactions are


planned in the near future.



The EasyMotionSkin Group consists of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (EMS Tec AG) and


its wholly owned subsidiaries EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH (EMS Tec GmbH) and


EMS GmbH. The Group primarily produces and distributes EMS training systems


consisting of a suit, a PowerBox and an app solution. EMS stands for


electro-muscle stimulation, which involves controlling and stimulating the


muscles by means of electrical impulses. With an EMS system, good results


can be achieved in the area of fitness and general health with


comparatively little training effort. There are already competitors in the


market with EMS studio chains or their own systems, but the EMS Group has a


patented solution that should be a clear competitive advantage: The dry


electrode and wireless training. With other EMS systems, the electrodes


must be moistened prior to the workout in order to make contact with the


body. The EasyMotionSkin product can be used without prior moistening. This


is on the one hand more hygienic and, on the other hand, more comfortable


for the user. The suit is a high-tech knitted product that withstands high


stresses and requires a knitting time of over six hours per suit in


production. In addition, an innovative woven-in and flexible cable harness


has been woven in to avoid the use of external cables.



According to the management, over 5,000 EMS systems have already been sold


in the last three years and the product has been steadily improved. Now the


company is to move into the growth phase and an extensive distribution


network is to be established in the DACH region.



The parent company EasyMotionSkin Tec AG was previously also used as an


investment vehicle by the owner (Christian Jäger, 97.7%) and thus business


areas outside the EasyMotionSkin Group were included in the company. This


legacy business was spun off at the beginning of 2021. Therefore,


comparability of the history with the forecast is only possible to a


limited extent. No consolidated group balance sheet has been prepared to


date either. The most informative period is the first half of 2021 with the


pure EasyMotionSkin business, here EMS Tec AG generated revenues of CHF


1.36 million, EMS Tec GmbH EUR 3.00 million and EMS GmbH EUR 0.80 million.


It is also important to note the supply chain in which EMS GmbH has the


products manufactured, resells them to EMS Tec AG and the latter in turn


resells them to EMS Tec GmbH. Respectively, net income of CHF 0.16 million


(EMS Tec AG), EUR 0.24 million (EMS Tec GmbH) and EUR -0.07 million (EMS


GmbH) was generated.



For the forecast we rely on a consolidated view and expect very dynamic


sales development. We based our sales forecast on the dynamic development


of the current market leader Body Street, which has reached 29,000 members


within four years. Our forecast is somewhat more conservative. The current


fiscal year 2021 is still impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, so while


demand has increased, there have been supply shortages. As a result, we


expect revenues of CHF 4.25 million in 2021, followed by CHF 14.20 million


in 2022 and CHF 28.21 million in 2023, respectively. Strong growth is


expected to be achieved through broad network distribution, an optimized


online presence and studio partnerships. The company is also focusing on a


modern app solution that will enable users to compete with others as well


as be part of a community. In particular, the margin is to be increased via


economies of scale in purchasing and we forecast a net result of CHF -1.17


million in 2021, CHF 1.02 million in 2022 and CHF 2.88 million in 2023.



Based on our DCF model, we have determined a fair value per share of CHF


21.00 (EUR 19.28) and assign a BUY rating.



The link to the GBC IPO Study can be found here:


https://www.gbc-ag.de/veroeffentlichungen/research-report-ipo-


easymotionskin-tec-ag/



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23181.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) of completion: 09.12.2021 (10:45 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 09.12.2021 (3:00 pm)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...