Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG



Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG


ISIN: LI1147158318



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



As a new system supplier to ACISO, EasyMotionSkin Tec plans to deliver an


extensive number of solutions across Europe. The Covid 19 pandemic is


nevertheless expected to have an impact on the planned development in 2022


and 2023.



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has published that the company is now a system


supplier to ACISO and will equip all 'Dein Gesundheits-Club' studios across


Europe with EMS systems. In addition to supplying all hardware and software


components, joint marketing activities are also planned. In addition, the


staff will be trained together. This should be the first major step towards


establishing the brand. Since ACISO operates seven of its own ELEMENTS-


branded fitness clubs with over 25,000 members, numerous EMS customers


could also be acquired here.



Until the start of the COVID 19 pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, the


German fitness market was always able to show a positive development.


However, due to the numerous lockdowns and restriction measures, the


fitness industry had to record considerable losses. According to consulting


firm Deloitte, fitness studio chains in particular suffered sharp declines


in sales of 46.4% to EUR2.23 billion in 2021 (PY: EUR4.80 billion).



We assume that EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has also been affected by these


measures and are adjusting our current forecast as a precaution.



The 2021 Annual Report is expected to be published in the near future. We


will then carry out a comprehensive reassessment and possibly adjust our


forecasts again.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23939.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) of completion: 28.04.2022 (11:00)


Date (time) of the first disclosure: 28.04.2022 (12:00)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



