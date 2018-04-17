Original-Research: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (von GBC AG): Well above average

^

Issue of the sixth corporate bond planned to finance further projects; two

bonds already repaid; company has an extensive project pipeline of more

than EUR 750 million

EYEMAXX is currently in the issuance phase of a 5.5% corporate bond with a

volume of up to EUR 30 million.



In parallel, the company is offering the

holders of the already issued 7.875% corporate bond (outstanding volume:

EUR 8.66 million) to exchange their bond holdings so that, if fully

accepted, the issue proceeds could amount to up to EUR 21.34 million. We

have benchmarked the planned corporate bond with the market and awarded the

rating 'Well above average'.

With the new bond funds, EYEMAXX plans to primarily finance new projects.

Large-scale residential property projects as well as mixed-use projects

have already been identified, for which the financing of subordinate funds

for the purchase of real estate still has to be raised. Around EUR 12.0

million should be used to purchase the land. In addition, a further EUR

15.0 million could be used for the further expansion of the project

pipeline.

The project financing takes place at the level of the respective project

company. The equity of the project company amounts to 15-30% of the total

investment, of which EYEMAXX can raise both equity and debt at the level of

the parent company. Based on these investment data, the projected

investment in identified projects amounting to EUR 12.0 million will boost

a project scope of up to EUR 80 million. This would significantly increase

the existing and already extensive project pipeline of EUR 757.7 million.

On the basis of the planned investments and the projects that are already

acquired, we expect a further increase in total output, which should

establish itself well above a level of EUR 26.00 million. At the same time,

we expect that the group's high profitability continues, with EBIT margins

of more than 60%. Although the issue of the new EUR 30.0 million corporate

bond is expected to result in an increase in interest expenses, this

increase could be disproportionately lower if there is a high acceptance

rate for the exchange offer. In addition, the complete placement of the

5.5% coupon corporate bond should further reduce average interest rate. The

three outstanding corporate bonds all have a coupon of more than 7.0% each.

This should have a positive impact on credit metrics, which are important

for bond creditors. In the past fiscal years the EBITDA as well as the EBIT

interest cover ratio had stabilized at a level between 1.5 and 1.8. We

expect a significant improvement in the interest coverage ratio to over 2.5

(2019/2020e). The positive earning after-tax results and the expected

conversion of the outstanding convertible bonds, amounting to EUR 24.57

million, should also lead to a significant increase in the equity ratio to

over 50% in the coming fiscal years.

The 5.5% corporate bond offered for subscription from 26/04/2018 is

classified as 'Well above average' according to our market benchmark and

including the Creditreform rating (BB). We therefore award 4 out of 5 GBC

Falcons.

