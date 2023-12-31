Original-Research: EPTI AB (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: EPTI AB


ISIN: SE0013774668



Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.13 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg



Large upside to NAV valuation. Unique selling proposition with own


corporate accelerator with over 100 IT experts. Value Creation 'for


founders, by founders'.



EPTI AB has a unique business model in which it combines extensive software


development and consulting services with the development of numerous high-


growth start-ups in the tech sector. The core of the company is the EPTI


Core, which consists of about 150 employees, 75% of whom are developers and


engineers. The other 25% are management consultants from all business


areas, from marketing to legal to HR. EPTI Core consults and develops


technology solutions for external customers as well as for EPTI' portfolio


companies. The customers/portfolio companies pay for these services either


with cash or with equity. This gives EPTI a high level of control over the


portfolio companies and allows EPTI to co-develop important milestones.



EPTI currently has over 25 company investments in the gaming, marketplace,


FinTech, SaaS and service segments. This also includes joint ventures and


own start-ups. The focus is on these segments because of the in-depth


knowledge and extensive experience possessed by both management and


employees. In addition, these segments show high growth potential and can


benefit from the EPTI Core.



EPTI went public via a reverse IPO in the fourth quarter of 2021. The


company had previously held the listed minority stake Invajo, which EPTI


acquired in full in order to be listed itself.



In the past fiscal year 2021, NAV increased by 72.8% to SEK 836.18 million


(PY: SEK 483.87 million). The increase in value is mainly due to the


completed capital acquisitions of the portfolio companies and a higher


valuation at the last transaction date. Due in particular to the


acquisition of Talnox Group, the number of employees also increased from 80


to 225.



With two transactions of the investments moblrn and Linky Tech, which took


place after December 31, 2021, the NAV rose to SEK 911.18 million. However,


we have identified further hidden reserves, at EPTI Core and Apotekamo.


According to EPTI, EPTI Core is valued at an EBITDA multiple of 12x. In our


peer group analysis, we determined a rounded mean of the arithmetic mean


and median of 20x and used this as the EBITDA multiple for EPTI Core. For


Apotekamo, we have determined a valuation of SEK 152.19 million,


corresponding to hidden reserves of SEK 106.31 million, as part of a peer


group analysis and a precautionary discount.



The NAV on a K3 basis (Swedish accounting) is SEK 911.18 million or a NAV


per share of SEK 9.08 / EUR 0.88, which means a huge upside potential to


the current price of 73.3%. According to the GBC valuation approach, we


have identified further hidden reserves and determined a NAV of SEK


1,164.73 million. Per share, we have determined a fair value of SEK 11.61


or EUR 1.13. Against the background of the high upside potential, we assign


a BUY rating.



