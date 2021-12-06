Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): Management Interview

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.12.21
Defence Therapeutics Inc.


ISIN: CA24463V1013



Management Interview


Management Interview


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers



'We can work on any disease and adapt to any emergent pandemic such as the


one related to SARS-CoV2'



In its current letter to shareholders, Defence Therapeutics reports the


successful completion of its protein-based COVID vaccine (AccuVAC-PT001)


toxicology studies in non-rodent rabbit model. The AccuVAC-PT001 vaccine is


an injectable vaccine capable of inducing a powerful and sustainable


antibody response in both rodent and non-rodent models. The vaccine


proprietary recipe consists of chemically modifying the COVID Spike protein


with the AccumTM moiety. Defence Therapeutics is currently working on two


different protein-based vaccine candidates. In Parallel, the company


continues the development of their ACCUMTM based cancer treatment R&D. GBC


analyst Julien Desrosiers spoke with Defence Therapeutics CEO Sébastien


Plouffe:



GBC AG: For investors that have never heard about Defence Therapeutics, can


you explain what is at the center of your company?



Sébastien Plouffe: The highlight of Defence is that it has a proprietary


technology platform with very wide versatility application. For instance,


our AccumTM molecule can be linked to any protein, RNA or DNA molecules and


thus, can be used to target any type of cancer or infectious diseases.


Although the company's main approach was to focus on ADCs, we quickly


applied the AccumTM technology to fight a common and recent pandemic. In


other words, we can work on any disease and adapt to any emergent pandemic


such as the one related to SARS-CoV2.



GBC AG: How did your company become involved in the ACCUMTM story and


secured the rights?



Sébastien Plouffe: I was looking to acquire a strong technology in the


Biotech sector and in 2016, I was introduced to the AccumTm technology. We


were immediately impressed by its huge versatility and potential that we


have decided to option it. Defence completed the acquisition in May 2020


and since we are actively working to test and develop all kinds of


applications and studies against cancer and infectious diseases.



GBC AG: With the ACCUMTM technology, you are currently focusing on two main


development models: ACCUMTM Technology and ACCUMTM Vaccine. Can you


describe in which development stage are the two pathways and in what way


they differ?



Sébastien Plouffe: The AccumTM technology is based on the fact that a given


molecule can be modified with a small moiety (called the AccumTM) to


enhance its accumulation in target cells. For example, we can attach the


AccumTM on an ADC to enhance its accumulation in target cell or attach it


to an antigen and deliver it very efficiently to an antigen presenting cell


(example dendritic cells) to prime an immune response.



GBC AG: ADC (anti body drug conjugate) are usually tailored made to act on


one specific target. They are developed with the triptych concept of


Protein, Linker and Payload. These three must play their role in perfect


harmony to impact the desired target. How can ACCUMTM circumvent this


issue?



Sébastien Plouffe: In fact, AccumTM does not interfere with the function of


any of these components. On the contrary, it works in concert with them by


enhancing the function of that given ADC. In other words, AccumTM does not


block or mitigate the linker, payload activity or antibody specificity. It


just makes sure that the entire package escapes the endosome and makes it


to the intracellular target.



GBC AG: Can you specifically discuss the latest success you have achieved


with ACCUMTM?



Sébastien Plouffe: We are developing a large pipeline of products. The


AccumTM is being used to develop: i) a DC vaccine targeting 4 different


indications (melanoma, breast cancer, lymphoma and colon cancer), ii) an


ADC against breast cancer, iii) the use of the 'naked' AccumTM molecule as


an anti-cancer molecule against breast cancer, iv) two different COVID


vaccines including one intranasal, and v) two vaccines targeting HPV and


cervical cancer.



GBC AG: ADC's FDA approval failure have two main causes: Toxicity and


complexity of the ADCs manufacturing challenges. What can we expect from


ACCUMTM regarding these two main issues?



Sébastien Plouffe: The AccumTM will be applied to an ADC that is already


available on the market. We have evidence (using Trastuzumab for example)


that AccumTM does not increase the toxicity of the ADC. On the contrary! By


improving its potency, the potency of the ADCs can be enhanced by lowering


the dosing or shortening the regimen as it would need less of the ADC to


achieve strong outcomes. As such, the toxicity of the product would be


further improved.



GBC AG: ADC are very difficult to manufacture and need exclusive equipment,


labs and require a very complex supply chain. As you are currently in the


process of selecting a manufacturing partner, and how has the COVID crisis


changed your expectations and requirements in terms of manufacturing


processes as well as securing the supply chain.



Sébastien Plouffe: In fact, we are working on two different models. In the


first model, we wish to develop the ADC program in partnership with a large


pharma as AccumTM can be used to enhance ANY ADC. In parallel, we are


working on developing our own ADC with self-cleavable linkers and AccumTM


moieties as a cleavable payload on their own. We are aware that the


pandemic is delaying all steps of development, but we are actively working


to bypass each of these obstacles by planning our objectives and key steps


in advance.



GBC AG: What team of scientists are driving the two pathways and where is


the research conducted?



Sébastien Plouffe: We have an established collaboration with the laboratory


of Dr. Moutih Rafei, our VP - Research and Development (Université de


Montréal) who is an immunologist by training and has extensive experience


in the fields of cell therapy, immune-oncology and infectious diseases. In


addition, our co-inventor of the technology, Dr. Simon Beaudoin, a


biochemist by training with a strong expertise in immuno-conjugation and


optimization of ADCs, is actively working on the continued development of


the AccumTM technology at our laboratories located in Montreal (CQIB) and


at Sherbrooke. We are currently expanding our scientific team.



GBC AG: As you described ACCUMTM to be scalable and versatile, how will you


select which type of decease you will focus on?



Sébastien Plouffe: We have already established our target indications. We


will be working towards a treatment for melanoma, breast cancer, COVID and


HPV. These indications were selected strategically using three different


criteria: i) the widespread of the indication/cancer, ii) absence of a


potent treatment/cure, and iii) the possibility of using our products in


combination with commercially-available immune-checkpoint blockers.



GBC AG: Can you explain us how your latest press release is a game changer


for Defence Therapeutics and how well you are financed at the moment?



Sébastien Plouffe: The versatility of the AccumTM technology is a game


changer by itself as it allows us to develop a wide range of products


targeting different indications. Defence's strategy is to initiate a


minimum of 2 Phase I trials in 2022 and to co-develop some products in


partnership with large pharmas. We are currently well financed, and we may


come to the market in Q1 of 2022 to increase our liquidity to achieve more


goals before our venue to the NASDAQ planned for Q2 of 2022.



GBC: Mr. Plouffe, thank you for the interview.



Note: GBC initiates Coverage with this management interview and is working


on the initial coverage report.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23163.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion: 06/12/2021 (8:00 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 06/12/2021 (10:00 am)



Bitte warten...