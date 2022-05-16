Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): International Inve...

^

Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Defence Therapeutics Inc.

Unternehmen: Defence Therapeutics Inc.

ISIN: CA24463V1013

Anlass der Studie:

Empfehlung: International Investment Forum

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Cosmin Filker

Upcoming Investor Event:

Defense Therapeutics Inc. to present at digital International Investment

Forum (IIF)

On May 19, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this

forum, Defense Therapeutics Inc. will also present its business model and

current business development.

Presentation slot:

Defense Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA24463V1013)

11.20 am EST (New York, Toronto time)

05.20 pm CEST (Frankfurt, Paris time)

11.20 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)

Speaker: Dr. Moutih Rafei, Lead Scientist, VP R&D, Director

The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that

provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap

segments around the world. Speakers on May 19, 2022 will be board members

of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security,

medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.

The program with schedule can be found at the following link:

https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/

The registration for this event is available at the following link:

https://bit.ly/3MpOJ8o

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/24175.pdf

