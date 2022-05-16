Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): International Inve...




16.05.22 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Defence Therapeutics Inc.



Unternehmen: Defence Therapeutics Inc.


ISIN: CA24463V1013



Anlass der Studie:


Empfehlung: International Investment Forum


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Cosmin Filker



Upcoming Investor Event:


Defense Therapeutics Inc. to present at digital International Investment


Forum (IIF)



On May 19, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this


forum, Defense Therapeutics Inc. will also present its business model and


current business development.



Presentation slot:


Defense Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA24463V1013)



11.20 am EST (New York, Toronto time)


05.20 pm CEST (Frankfurt, Paris time)


11.20 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)



Speaker: Dr. Moutih Rafei, Lead Scientist, VP R&D, Director



The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that


provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap


segments around the world. Speakers on May 19, 2022 will be board members


of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security,


medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The program with schedule can be found at the following link:



https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/



The registration for this event is available at the following link:



https://bit.ly/3MpOJ8o



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24175.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,11 € 2,14 € -0,03 € -1,40% 16.05./11:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA24463V1013 A3CN14 5,90 € 2,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,11 € -1,40%  10:36
Frankfurt 2,17 € +1,88%  10:35
Berlin 2,23 € +1,83%  10:35
Düsseldorf 2,12 € +0,95%  11:01
München 2,24 € 0,00%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,5643 $ -1,75%  09.05.22
Stuttgart 2,06 € -8,44%  10:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 Defence Therapeutics löst eine . 01.03.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...