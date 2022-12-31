Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Defence Therapeutics Inc.

Unternehmen: Defence Therapeutics Inc.

ISIN: CA24463V1013

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 11,02 CAD (7,06 EUR)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Cosmin Filker

Uniquely Positioned with versatile ACCUM(TM); Enormous upside potential;

Next generation of cancer treatment

- Proprietary platform technology with proven enhanced intracellular

delivery. Promotes delivery of target product without non-specific

protein/antigen degradation or interference.

- Strong versatility of the Accum(TM) platform. The company has published

promising pre-clinical results in eleven different indications with

various applications in ADCs, Cancer Vaccines, and ID Vaccines.

- Uniquely positioned. Accum(TM) technology is the next generation of

cancer treatment.

- Massive upside potential. All their current research is pre-clinical

and have shown remarkable results.

- Growth opportunity. The company is far from done unlocking the full

potential of Accum(TM) technology.

- Attractive capital structure. The company has only 47.0M shares fully

diluted

- Well financed. The company has currently enough cash on hand to

complete their planned Phase I studies.

- Strong and Extensive experienced team in pre-clinical/clinical,

business development, CMC and regulatory.

- Major milestones to be achieved within the next 6-12 months with many

GLP ongoing studies and planned filing of Phase I studies for both

Melanoma and breast cancer.

- Flexible business model: From royalties to JVs or full development.

Accum(TM) technology allows for an optimized business model for each

indication and possible near-term revenues.

- Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 11.02 CAD

(7.60 EUR) per share and a BUY rating.

