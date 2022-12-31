Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.02.22 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Defence Therapeutics Inc.



Unternehmen: Defence Therapeutics Inc.


ISIN: CA24463V1013



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 11,02 CAD (7,06 EUR)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Cosmin Filker



Uniquely Positioned with versatile ACCUM(TM); Enormous upside potential;


Next generation of cancer treatment



- Proprietary platform technology with proven enhanced intracellular


delivery. Promotes delivery of target product without non-specific


protein/antigen degradation or interference.



- Strong versatility of the Accum(TM) platform. The company has published


promising pre-clinical results in eleven different indications with


various applications in ADCs, Cancer Vaccines, and ID Vaccines.



- Uniquely positioned. Accum(TM) technology is the next generation of


cancer treatment.



- Massive upside potential. All their current research is pre-clinical


and have shown remarkable results.



- Growth opportunity. The company is far from done unlocking the full


potential of Accum(TM) technology.




- Attractive capital structure. The company has only 47.0M shares fully


diluted



- Well financed. The company has currently enough cash on hand to


complete their planned Phase I studies.



- Strong and Extensive experienced team in pre-clinical/clinical,


business development, CMC and regulatory.




- Major milestones to be achieved within the next 6-12 months with many


GLP ongoing studies and planned filing of Phase I studies for both


Melanoma and breast cancer.



- Flexible business model: From royalties to JVs or full development.


Accum(TM) technology allows for an optimized business model for each


indication and possible near-term revenues.



- Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 11.02 CAD


(7.60 EUR) per share and a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23350.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the study: 09/02/2022 (9:32 pm)


Date and time of first transmission: 10/02/2022 (11:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...