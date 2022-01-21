Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG):

^

GBC Research Watchlist: Defence Therapeutics

Defence Therapeutics is led by Sebastien Plouffe. Mr. Plouffe has been a

successful Investment Advisor and CEO notably in the resource sector,

leading several junior companies to profitable exits. Mr. Plouffe is

supported by Dr. Moutih Rafei, VP R&D and Dr. Simon Beaudoin CTSO. Dr.

Rafei is a world-renowned Immuno-Oncologist and Dr. Beaudoin is the co-

inventor of the ACCUMTM-Technology. The Company board also includes high

profile specialists such as Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, world renowned

oncologist, Director of the Breast Center of the MUHC and MUHC Head of the

Tumor Site Group and Dr. Raimar Löbenberg Founder and Director of the Drug

Development and Innovation Centre (University of Alberta).

Because The Company can attach most molecules to ACCUM and possibly enhance

intracellular delivery, the potential applications of their molecule are

extremely diverse.

The company is currently developing five distinct products, all leveraging

their ACCUMTM-Technology. All are currently in Pre-Clinical or Discovery

phases. They have all shown tremendous potential in rodent and non-rodent

animal models.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are one of the fastest growing anticancer

drugs. This approach comprises a mAb conjugated to the cytotoxic payload

via a chemical linker that directed toward a target antigen expressed on

the cancer cell surface, reducing systemic exposure and therefore toxicity.

ADCs are complex molecules that require careful attention to various

components. Selection of an appropriate target, an mAb, cytotoxic payload,

and the way the antibody is linked to the payload are key determinants of

the safety and efficacy of ADCs.

One of the major and most common encounters for successful development of

vaccine and ADC's are the antigen/ADC degradation in the target cell

endosomes. The drug developer has then two options: increase the dosage,

which results in increased side effects or keep the dosage untouched with

the consequence of a less than expected efficiency. These two scenarios can

lead directly to FDA denial.

The ACCUMTM platform, developed by Defence Therapeutics aims directly at

tackling this issue. Solving the limited nucleus delivery hurdle would have

a profonde effect for the ADC drug development sector leading to possible

approval of already declined ADCs or increased probabilities of approval

for new ones.

The sum of all these attributes puts the ACCUMTM Technology at the center

of future cancer treatment including the design of enhanced ADCs and

therapeutic vaccines.

We are currently working on the Initial Coverage of Defence Therapeutics,

which is coming soon. Based on this, we will start ongoing coverage on

Defence Therapeutics as we believe now is the ideal time to show the

valuation potential in this growth story. The company has already referred

to several important upcoming milestones that could be included in our

research report.

