24.01.22 11:01
Original-Research: Defence Therapeutics Inc. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Defence Therapeutics Inc.



Unternehmen: Defence Therapeutics Inc.


ISIN: CA24463V1013



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: -


Kursziel: -


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Cosmin Filker



GBC Research Watchlist: Defence Therapeutics



Defence Therapeutics is led by Sebastien Plouffe. Mr. Plouffe has been a


successful Investment Advisor and CEO notably in the resource sector,


leading several junior companies to profitable exits. Mr. Plouffe is


supported by Dr. Moutih Rafei, VP R&D and Dr. Simon Beaudoin CTSO. Dr.


Rafei is a world-renowned Immuno-Oncologist and Dr. Beaudoin is the co-


inventor of the ACCUMTM-Technology. The Company board also includes high


profile specialists such as Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, world renowned


oncologist, Director of the Breast Center of the MUHC and MUHC Head of the


Tumor Site Group and Dr. Raimar Löbenberg Founder and Director of the Drug


Development and Innovation Centre (University of Alberta).



Because The Company can attach most molecules to ACCUM and possibly enhance


intracellular delivery, the potential applications of their molecule are


extremely diverse.



The company is currently developing five distinct products, all leveraging


their ACCUMTM-Technology. All are currently in Pre-Clinical or Discovery


phases. They have all shown tremendous potential in rodent and non-rodent


animal models.



Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are one of the fastest growing anticancer


drugs. This approach comprises a mAb conjugated to the cytotoxic payload


via a chemical linker that directed toward a target antigen expressed on


the cancer cell surface, reducing systemic exposure and therefore toxicity.


ADCs are complex molecules that require careful attention to various


components. Selection of an appropriate target, an mAb, cytotoxic payload,


and the way the antibody is linked to the payload are key determinants of


the safety and efficacy of ADCs.



One of the major and most common encounters for successful development of


vaccine and ADC's are the antigen/ADC degradation in the target cell


endosomes. The drug developer has then two options: increase the dosage,


which results in increased side effects or keep the dosage untouched with


the consequence of a less than expected efficiency. These two scenarios can


lead directly to FDA denial.



The ACCUMTM platform, developed by Defence Therapeutics aims directly at


tackling this issue. Solving the limited nucleus delivery hurdle would have


a profonde effect for the ADC drug development sector leading to possible


approval of already declined ADCs or increased probabilities of approval


for new ones.



The sum of all these attributes puts the ACCUMTM Technology at the center


of future cancer treatment including the design of enhanced ADCs and


therapeutic vaccines.



We are currently working on the Initial Coverage of Defence Therapeutics,


which is coming soon. Based on this, we will start ongoing coverage on


Defence Therapeutics as we believe now is the ideal time to show the


valuation potential in this growth story. The company has already referred


to several important upcoming milestones that could be included in our


research report.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23287.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) Completion: 21/01/22 (11:12 am)


Date (time) first transmissi-on: 24/01/22 (11:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



